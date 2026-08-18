Greenberg Traurig Chicago Expands Litigation Practice with Addition of Former Federal Prosecutor Prashant Kolluri

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its Litigation Practice with the addition of Prashant Kolluri as a shareholder in the firm's Chicago office. Kolluri joins Greenberg Traurig after nearly 12 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, where he served in both the Civil and Criminal Divisions, held several leadership roles, and led investigations and prosecutions involving complex, high-profile matters.

A first-chair trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor, Kolluri represents companies and individuals in civil litigation, regulatory matters, internal and government investigations, and white collar criminal matters. He has tried more than 15 cases to verdict and argued numerous appeals, bringing nearly two decades of experience handling high-stakes disputes, investigations, and enforcement actions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prashant, who brings to Greenberg Traurig a rare and powerful combination of skills. His distinguished career as a first-chair trial lawyer, coupled with deep institutional knowledge gained from his leadership roles within the U.S. Attorney's Office, gives him meaningful insight into the government's prosecutorial mindset and both civil and criminal litigation strategies. That dual perspective is an invaluable asset, not just for our Chicago office, but for clients across the firm," Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office Co-Managing Shareholders Rita M. Powers and Meredith L. Katz said in a joint statement. "We will continue to grow our presence in Chicago strategically as we focus on meeting strong client demand for attorneys who exemplify legal excellence and the highest regard for client service."

During Kolluri's tenure with the U.S. Attorney's Office, he most recently held leadership roles as Deputy Chief of the Healthcare Fraud Section and Deputy Chief of the Violent Crimes Section. He led multidisciplinary teams of attorneys and federal agents in investigations involving financial fraud, public corruption, money laundering, cybercrime, health care fraud, False Claims Act matters, and other complex enforcement actions. He also represented the United States in civil litigation involving employment discrimination, tort, and fraud claims.

Prior to his government service, Kolluri spent six years in private practice representing clients in complex litigation, government and internal investigations, securities enforcement proceedings, class actions, labor and employment matters, health care fraud cases, and products liability disputes.

"Greenberg Traurig's skilled litigation team, collaborative culture, and opportunities to help grow the firm's litigation, white collar, and trial practices made this the ideal fit for this next chapter in my career," Kolluri said. "After nearly 12 years as a federal prosecutor, I have seen firsthand how high the stakes can be for companies and individuals facing government investigations, enforcement actions, and complex litigation. I look forward to drawing on that experience to help clients navigate those challenges with the same dedication and tenacity I brought to the courtroom as a prosecutor."

Kolluri earned his J.D., cum laude, from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, his M.S. from St. John's University, and his B.S. from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office reflects the energy, ambition, and diverse spirit of the city itself. With more than 25 years in Chicago and more than 200 lawyers, the office offers a multidisciplinary platform advising clients across sophisticated transactions, high-stakes disputes, and complex regulatory matters. The Chicago team represents Fortune 500 companies, middle-market businesses, and emerging enterprises across a broad range of industries. Attorneys combine strong local market insight with the reach of the firm's global platform, collaborating seamlessly with colleagues across the firm's U.S. and international offices to support matters spanning jurisdictions and disciplines. With strong ties to the Chicago business community and continued investment in its people and capabilities, the office is well-positioned to support clients as their needs evolve.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP