Greenberg Traurig Client Sam Hoyt Cleared by JCOPE

Hoyt's attorney, Mark F. Glaser, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Albany office, said, "We are pleased that JCOPE found 'no evidence' that Mr. Hoyt abused his public position or used his official position to extort any sexual favors. JCOPE also found that the weight of the evidence supports that any relationship Mr. Hoyt had with the complainant was consensual. JCOPE expressly stated that it 'did not find [the complainant] or any of her claims credible,' and found that her allegations were 'inconsistent' with the documents it collected and reviewed. Further, the Commission found that 'forensic evidence' established that certain evidence the complainant provided to the Commission had been 'fabricated.'"

Hoyt also is the subject of a related pending civil lawsuit in the Southern District of New York. Carrie H. Cohen, a partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP, who is representing Hoyt in that case, says, "We also are pleased that after a thorough and complete investigation, JCOPE found the complainant's allegations to be without merit and hope that these false allegations no longer will be used as fodder for political gain. We are confident in the arguments made in our pending motion to dismiss the lawsuit and are hopeful that Mr. Hoyt soon can put this matter behind him."

