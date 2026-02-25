Greenberg Traurig Continues California Growth, Adds Real Estate Tax Attorney Robert J. Brown in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has further strengthened its California real estate team with the strategic addition of Shareholder Robert J. Brown in its San Diego office.

Brown, who joins from Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, brings more than 30 years of experience helping real estate industry clients navigate complex transactional tax issues across the United States. His practice centers on tax structuring and deal-making for multifamily, mixed-use, and office/retail real estate transactions.

"Bob is a key addition to our California team and aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on expanding our real estate and tax capabilities to guide clients through their largest and most complex transactions statewide and beyond," said Gregory A. Fishman, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office. "We look forward to continuing to add top‑tier legal talent as we expand our presence throughout California."

Brown advises on major multifamily portfolio acquisitions and related financing, equity, and joint venture matters. His work includes structuring complex Section 1031 and tenant‑in‑common exchange co‑investments. He also serves as outside general counsel to institutional real estate investors on joint ventures, partnership and LLC agreements, private placements, investment funds, and mortgage and preferred equity transactions.

His arrival follows the recent addition of San Francisco Shareholders Eric Hieber and Ann (Seung-Eun) Lee to the firm's 50-plus-attorney California real estate team.

"Bob is well‑known and well‑respected across the local legal community, and his commitment to providing clients with business-driven, solutions-oriented legal advice aligns perfectly with our firm's collaborative culture and dedication to excellence," San Diego Co-Managing Shareholders Ellen M. Bronchetti and John P. Cleary said in a joint statement. "Bob's addition underscores our commitment to hiring the best legal talent to serve clients across Southern California and beyond."

Over the past five years, Brown has served as lead counsel on transactions totaling about $15 billion, including a multibillion-dollar portfolio sale of 60+ institutional-grade multifamily assets spanning more than 10 states.

"I was drawn to the firm because of its market‑leading global real estate platform, which will allow me to support clients with the depth and breadth they need nationwide," Brown said. "I've long known and respected many of the attorneys here, and I'm excited to be joining a team with such a collaborative, entrepreneurial spirit."

Brown received his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he also earned an LL.M., and has a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is admitted to practice law in California and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP