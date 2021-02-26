Greenberg Traurig Expands International Trade Practice; Adds Matthew L. Kanna, Friederike S. Görgens in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Matthew L. Kanna as a shareholder and Friederike S. Görgens as of counsel in its Washington, D.C. office, expanding the firm's dynamic International Trade Practice.

Kanna and Görgens regularly represent U.S. domestic industry entities, foreign producers, and foreign governments in trade remedy and customs proceedings – areas that are top of mind for many clients – and that complement other aspects of Greenberg Traurig's trade practice, including compliance with domestic and global sanctions and foreign investment restrictions.

Kanna has extensive experience combining specific actions before individual U.S. government agencies to maximize disruption in clients' competitors' supply chains. He has defended against similar legal attacks for clients' own supply chains.

Görgens brings to Greenberg Traurig her German-American trade practice, which focuses on counseling German companies in maximizing their opportunities in the U.S. market while navigating trade barriers, market access issues, and turning trade disruption into a competitive advantage.

"Step by step we are making additions to continue to build on premier practices that dominate a sector or market. We are fortunate that these experienced Trade attorneys have found a new home at Greenberg Traurig," said Ernest L. Greer, Greenberg Traurig co-president and chairman of its Washington, D.C. office. "Particularly important for our clients is the synergy between Matt and Friederike's experience and our expanding multidisciplinary team of lawyers and governmental affairs professionals in Washington, D.C."

Kanna most recently ran his own firm. Both Kanna and Görgens previously were members of the international trade group at Arent Fox.

"As part of their robust and impressive experience, these attorneys are global players in trade remedy proceedings. Because international trade continues to be a critical area for many firm clients, and a focus of the Biden administration, the addition of Matt and Friederike is a key step in continuing to grow this offering here in Washington, D.C., and across the globe," said Pamela Marple, an established Washington, D.C. litigator and the office's Administrative Shareholder.

"When the experience and platform are there, clients can be confident that their legal needs will be addressed no matter where their business takes them. Greenberg Traurig's global platform is a critical resource for our clients and was a key reason for joining the firm," Kanna and Görgens noted in a joint statement. "As clients expand their products and services across the globe, they need a team that includes experience in tax, real estate, commercial litigation, at a very high level, and many times with local market experts, all delivered seamlessly within a collaborative culture. This is Greenberg Traurig."

Kanna received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and an M.H.S.A. from the University of Michigan in 2001. He received a B.S. from the University of Utah in 1997. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He also clerked for Judge Antonio Mario La Pergola of the Cour de justice des Communautés européennes.

Görgens received her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law and a B.A. from Trinity College. She is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, New York, Massachusetts, the U.S. Court of International Trade, and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. She will spend time in the firm's Germany office.

Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office has experienced growth this past year in several disciplines. Since January 2020, the following attorneys and governmental professionals have joined Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office: Smith (Smitty) W. Davis and Rodney P. Frelinghuysen as shareholders in the Government Law & Policy Practice; Kyle R. Freeny as shareholder in the White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice; Robert (Bob) Hollingshead as shareholder in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice; Chia-Feng Lu as shareholder, Andrew Tsui as of counsel, and Tyler Scandalios as an associate in the Health Care & FDA Practice; Gary Lombardo as of counsel in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice; Jack T. LeBris Erffmeyer as an associate in the Energy & Natural Resources Practice; and Christopher O'Brien as an associate in the Government Contracts Practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's International Trade Practice: Greenberg Traurig helps clients promote global trade and lower trade barriers. The International Trade Practice works throughout numerous countries on trade policies, remedies, negotiations, disputes and other commercial issues as part of Greenberg Traurig's International Practice. The group is marked by a combination of experience and insight in strategic trade consulting and representation on issues relating to the World Trade Organization's global trade rules. The attorneys offer strategic advice to assist clients in both sustaining and enhancing their competitiveness in the ever-changing world economy. Members of the group also have experience in the growing array of global trade dispute proceedings.

About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. Office: Home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and governmental affairs professionals, the members of Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office help clients of all sizes navigate the federal government. The team of lawyers and lobbyists provide strategic corporate, regulatory, and litigation assistance on Capitol Hill, in the board room and before administrative agencies, and federal and state trial and appellate courts. The D.C. office's practice areas include governmental affairs; federal procurement and government contracts; global trade and investment; corporate, securities and financial services; health care and FDA; antitrust; energy; environment; real estate and hospitality; telecommunications; international arbitration; intellectual property; public finance; and employment law. Greenberg Traurig attracts clients from an array of sectors – from federal defense to energy, telecommunications to health care – and represents them before the U.S. Congress, federal agencies and regulatory bodies, and the entire U.S. court system.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

