Greenberg Traurig Expands Miami White Collar Practice with Former U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has expanded its Miami office White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice and Litigation Practice with the addition of Shareholder Benjamin G. Greenberg, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Greenberg spent nearly 20 years with the U.S. Attorney's office, most recently serving as Senior Litigation Counsel.

Greenberg is an experienced trial attorney who has tried more than 20 cases to verdict. He has handled numerous government investigations regarding issues involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), health care fraud, financial institution fraud, money laundering, the Bank Secrecy Act, the False Claims Act (FCA), and the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). Greenberg will counsel corporations and individuals on white collar matters and an array of regulatory issues, as well as advise them regarding compliance and investigation matters.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Ben to our team of veteran white collar defense and litigation attorneys in Miami, where he will be an asset to the Greenberg Traurig platform in Florida, around the country, and globally," said Matthew B. Gorson, senior chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

"Ben has a long and impressive history in the Southern District of Florida, which, combined with his healthcare industry focus and cross border experience, will help clients looking for guidance in high-stakes white collar investigations involving the Department of Justice," said Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office.

Greenberg's significant knowledge in health care fraud matters derives from his role as U.S. Attorney in Florida, which consistently ranks as the number one state in the nation for the volume of health care fraud matters, the dollars lost in them, and dollars collected in their prosecution.

"Whether it's the threat of a government investigation or preventive counseling, Ben's well-rounded experience will be an invaluable resource to our clients as they navigate the complexities associated with these investigations," said Nathan J. Muyskens, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global White Collar Defense & Criminal Investigations Practice. "His arrival helps bolster our already strong capabilities in white collar defense, and internal and government investigations to meet increasing client demand."

As the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida from March 2017 to September 2018, Greenberg served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for one of the largest and busiest offices in the country, responsible for overseeing more than 200 attorneys and close to 500 employees. In this capacity, he worked closely with the Criminal Division and the National Security Division in Washington to supervise high-profile and complex cases in South Florida. Greenberg also traveled abroad to meet with senior law enforcement officials regarding joint investigations and to develop strategies for combatting transnational crime.

Prior to assuming leadership of the office, Greenberg held a variety of senior management positions at the U.S. Attorney's Office. As First Assistant U.S. Attorney, he actively participated in and approved major investigative and prosecutorial decisions in all areas of criminal litigation, including FCPA, white collar, money laundering, and national security cases, as well as in civil cases under the FCA and the Federal Tort Claims Act. His other roles within the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida include chief of the Narcotics Section, chief of the Special Prosecutions Section, and Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Section.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my work in government, handling criminal and civil matters locally, nationally, and internationally. As I begin this new chapter in my career, I am excited to join one of the country's preeminent white collar practices," Greenberg said. "Greenberg Traurig is the perfect firm for me to deploy my knowledge and skills, as it is the only home-grown firm in South Florida with a truly global platform. I look forward to building on the firm's robust success and utilizing my experience to advise clients regarding their most challenging legal issues."

Greenberg received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania. He also served as a law clerk for the Hon. Jon Phipps McCalla, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

Contact Person: Elaine Walker

Telephone: 305-579-0832 / Email: walkere@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Related Links

http://www.gtlaw.com

