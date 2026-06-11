Greenberg Traurig Expands Private Equity Capabilities, Adding Neal Loughery, Curt Ostosh in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its Private Equity Practice with the addition of Shareholders Cornelius "Neal" Loughery and Curt Ostosh in the firm's Chicago office.

Loughery represents private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and lenders in a wide range of financing transactions. His experience includes financings such as leveraged buyouts, refinancings, and subscription line financings. With experience early in his career advising sponsors on acquisitions and dispositions, he offers an integrated perspective across the private equity financing lifecycle.

Ostosh focuses on advising private equity sponsors and strategic investors in complex transactions, including leveraged buyouts, minority investments, take-private transactions, and add-on acquisitions. He also counsels portfolio companies on strategic growth initiatives and general corporate matters. His prior secondment with a major private equity sponsor, combined with experience in corporate development and treasury at a Fortune 100 company, enables him to approach transactions with a practical, business-oriented lens.

"Neal and Curt are deeply aligned with the needs of private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies," Co-Chair of the firm's Private Equity Practice Peter H. Lieberman said. "Neal's debt finance experience and Curt's M&A experience strengthen our ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end support across private equity transactions. They are both impressive additions to our team."

Loughery joins Greenberg Traurig from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Ostosh joins from Sidley Austin LLP, after having represented private equity sponsors at Ropes & Gray for several years.

"Greenberg Traurig provides a very strong private equity financing platform to support sponsors and their affiliated entities with their debt financing needs," Loughery said. "I'm excited to work with colleagues across the firm to help sponsors and their portfolio companies execute on their investment strategies."

Their arrivals build on the continued growth of the firm's private equity bench, including adding Francesco A. Castaldi and Robert Graham last fall in Chicago.

"As private equity transactions grow more complex, lawyers must simultaneously handle that complexity and deliver practical, business-focused advice," said Ostosh. "In addition to Greenberg Traurig's deep private equity experience, our global reach and cross-disciplinary strengths position us to support sponsors on their most important transactions."

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office reflects the energy, ambition, and diverse spirit of the city itself. With more than 25 years in Chicago and nearly 200 lawyers, the office offers a multidisciplinary platform advising clients across sophisticated transactions, high-stakes disputes, and complex regulatory matters. The Chicago team represents Fortune 500 companies, middle-market businesses, and emerging enterprises across a broad range of industries. Attorneys combine strong local market insight with the reach of the firm's global platform, collaborating seamlessly with colleagues across the firm's U.S. and international offices to support matters spanning jurisdictions and disciplines. With strong ties to the Chicago business community and continued investment in its people and capabilities, the office is well-positioned to support clients as their needs evolve.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP