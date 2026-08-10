Greenberg Traurig to Relocate to Related Ross's 15 CityPlace, Reinforcing Longstanding Commitment to West Palm Beach

Global law firm's planned move to new lifestyle Class AA tower reflects CityPlace's growing role as destination for leading professional services firms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Related Ross today announced that the global law firm has signed a 10-year lease to relocate its West Palm Beach office to 15 CityPlace, the under-construction Class AA lifestyle office tower in the heart of downtown's CityPlace destination. While Miami-founded Greenberg Traurig has maintained an office in West Palm Beach for over 40 years, its recent and upcoming new hires, coupled with this new space commitment, exhibit the adaptation to change that has long been an essential part of the firm's DNA.

"It is personally rewarding to become more actively involved in the renewed development of our West Palm Beach presence," said Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum, who has long been involved in the growth of the firm's platform across America and around the world. "This month marks the 41st anniversary of my own arrival at Greenberg Traurig, first joining as the fourth lawyer right here in our West Palm Beach office, and the 90th lawyer in our firm, before moving first to Fort Lauderdale and then New York. I since have had the honor of working with other key leaders in building what is now a unified global law firm, organically grown to 51 offices and 3,200 lawyers, but still committed to South Florida. It is particularly exciting to make a renewed personal commitment to work with Steve Ross, Related Ross, and other key real estate, financial, technology, health care, and business leaders here in 'Wall Street South,' currently experiencing explosive growth in a thoughtful way, who are so focused on elevating the communities we serve."

Greenberg Traurig has been a leading law firm in West Palm Beach for more than four decades, advising clients on many of the region's most significant business, real estate, development, infrastructure, and complex litigation matters while growing alongside the area's transformation into a leading center for commerce and investment.

Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's West Palm Beach office Tracy L. Gerber said, "The firm's planned relocation from Phillips Point to a full floor in 15 CityPlace reflects our continued commitment to West Palm Beach and ideally positions our team for the next chapter in one of South Florida's fastest-growing business districts."

The new office will provide a modern workplace designed to support collaboration, client service, and future growth within the city's expanding business district for over 80 attorneys and professional staff.

Gerber continued, "15 CityPlace offers an exceptional collaborative environment for our attorneys and professional staff, placing us at the center of a dynamic live-work-play district, and we are excited to be part of a destination that has become a focal point for many of the sophisticated businesses and institutions shaping South Florida's growth."

Greenberg Traurig's longstanding presence in West Palm Beach parallels Related Ross' decades-long investment in the city's evolution. Stephen Ross and Kenneth A. Himmel developed CityPlace in 2000 as a retail and entertainment destination for downtown West Palm Beach. Over the past two decades, CityPlace has evolved into a vibrant center anchored by shops, restaurants, residences, workspaces, and immersive community programming. Seeing sustained demand from companies expanding into South Florida, Related Ross began construction on 10 and 15 CityPlace, positioning the two office towers as a central business address within the district. The unique location provides employees and clients with connectivity to the Brightline station, Equinox, Cleveland Clinic's new outpatient center, and all of the dining, retail, and lifestyle amenities CityPlace offers.

"Greenberg Traurig's move to 15 CityPlace is a continuation of a relationship with this city that goes back to when Phillips Point first opened its doors," said Himmel, president of Related Ross. "Richard has spent his career being early to where business is headed next, and we're proud that 15 CityPlace is where that instinct has led the firm today."

15 CityPlace is part of Related Ross' broader investment in downtown West Palm Beach's office and mixed-use landscape, joining the firm's ongoing $120 million redesign of Phillips Point as further evidence of the company's long-term commitment to the market.

About Related Ross

Led by visionary developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate company shaping South Florida's next generation of growth. With more than $10 billion planned in investment across Palm Beach County, the firm is a market leader in attracting global companies and talent to South Florida. As a catalyst for regional growth, Related Ross is advancing developments through public-private partnerships that strengthen business ecosystems, expand attainable housing offerings, support world-class health care, enhance higher education and K-12 opportunities, and cultivate innovation hubs to accelerate South Florida's dynamic business and cultural growth. The firm also curates entertainment programming and thought-leadership initiatives that position the region as a national center for ideas and experiences. Its portfolio spans mixed-use, Class AA+ lifestyle office, luxury residential, affordable housing, city centers, hotels and hospitality, and public realm, designed to anchor long-term economic vitality in the communities they build. Through the Related Ross Foundation, the company ensures equitable growth that expands access to education, employment, and opportunity across the region. For more information, visit www.relatedross.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP