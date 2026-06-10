Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Michael Burshteyn and Of Counsel Bethany Histed were named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation list. According to the publication, the guide honors those who "have made their mark in fewer than 15 years in practice, with entire careers ahead of them to be the change they want to see in the world."

Burshteyn, based in the firm's San Francisco office, is one of the pioneers using artificial intelligence for litigation and at trial, and one of the first complex cryptocurrency litigators, having handled multiple novel issues and recovered more than $250 million in stolen crypto. He litigates complex AI, technology, privacy, unauthorized-access, antitrust, and emerging-venture disputes for technology companies and investors. He also focuses on online-defamation matters involving high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and major brands.

As AI technologies rapidly reshape data access and platform control, Burshteyn's docket includes multiple cross country litigations involving the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), unauthorized-access, antitrust, and online-trespass claims. He serves as lead counsel in numerous matters involving many millions – sometime billions – of dollars at issue, including cases from California to New York to Puerto Rico, as well as international cryptocurrency arbitration disputes. Since 2025, his team has handled more than half a dozen high-stakes temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction proceedings in federal and state courts nationwide. Burshteyn previously founded and served as CEO of CryptoMove, a data-security startup that raised more than $9 million in venture capital and worked with government and Fortune 500 customers. He has taught an AI course at Berkeley Law, where he also led the Cal debate team to the number one national ranking.

Histed, based in the firm's London office, focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation, with a particular emphasis on civil fraud, multijurisdictional disputes, and sanctions advisory and compliance. She represents a broad spectrum of clients, including high‑net‑worth individuals, corporate entities, and governmental bodies, in high‑stakes matters involving allegations such as fraud, conspiracy, breach of fiduciary and directors' duties, and breach of contract. Histed's work frequently involves claims under statutes such as the Insolvency Act 1986 and unfair‑prejudice actions under the Companies Act 2006. She has deep experience handling asset tracing, disclosure, and preservation issues, as well as pursuing and defending interim relief, including freezing orders, proprietary injunctions, and third‑party disclosure orders.

Histed also navigates complex procedural mechanisms like Norwich Pharmacal and delivery‑up orders in contentious proceedings. In addition to her disputes practice, she advises clients on compliance with the UK sanctions regime, including risk mitigation and engagement with regulatory authorities such as the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation. This is the second year Histed has been named to Lawdragon's "Next Generation" list.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP