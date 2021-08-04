Greenberg Traurig Licenses Temporary Office Space in Miami to Apollo Global Management

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has licensed 3,500 square feet in its Downtown Miami office to Apollo Global Management, Inc. as the rush of investment funds and technology companies relocating to South Florida continues to ramp up.

Apollo is expected to remain in the space for up to six months while it finalizes a permanent location in Miami.

Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, decided to make the space available to major companies moving to Miami after discussions with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, who noted that the availability of temporary office space in the Miami Downtown/Brickell corridor is scarce for companies relocating.

"For a firm like Apollo which is new to Miami, our space is an absolutely perfect place to base themselves as they begin to learn more about our city and our community, especially with our lawyers being available to share their in-depth knowledge of South Florida's economy and growing industry sectors," Davis said. "Miami gave birth to Greenberg Traurig and we've always felt we have an obligation to give back to the city. This, like many of our initiatives, is our way of repaying that debt. We welcome Apollo as our inaugural licensee and look forward to offering this space as needed for future new market entrants."

The Greenberg Traurig space, which was previously used for back-office operations, is on the 44th floor of the Wells Fargo Center and is fully equipped, including high-speed internet service and access to parking. Apollo has the option to extend the license for up to one year.

"Expanding our office footprint is an important part of our talent strategy and attracting and retaining the best and the brightest as we continue to grow our platform," said Matthew Breitfelder, Global Head of Human Capital at Apollo. "We are not only being responsive to our current teams but are excited to tap into the regional talent network with modern local office space."

Apollo Global Management is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with more than 1,700 employees and approximately $461 billion of assets under management, as of March 31, 2021.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

Contact Person: Elaine Walker

Telephone: 305-579-0832 / Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

Related Links

gtlaw.com

