Greenberg Traurig Mexico Advises Ministry of Finance and Public Credit on MXN$20 billion FAM-Backed Securities Program and Initial MXN$8 billion Issuance

MEXICO CITY, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office advised the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, SHCP) on the establishment of a new long-term program for the issuance of fiduciary securities certificates with an aggregate value of up to MXN$20 billion, and backed by the Multiple Contributions Fund (Fondo de Aportaciones Múltiples, FAM). This engagement included representing SHCP on the first issuance under this program, totaling MXN$8 billion, through the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores).

The team also advised SHCP on the implementation of a revolving credit facility for up to MXN$4 billion granted by the National Bank for Public Works and Services (Banobras) that will be repaid with future FAM revenues.

The resources obtained through these transactions will finance educational infrastructure under the More Schools for Well-Being (Más Escuelas para el Bienestar) Program, which targets schools with the greatest infrastructure needs across Mexico.

The SHCP is Mexico's federal ministry responsible for public finance, fiscal policy, and the management of public expenditure and debt. The FAM is a federal fund allocated to states to finance education and social infrastructure.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Banking & Finance Practice Shareholders Rodrigo Orozco Waters and Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera and included Associates Bernardo Enrique Ochoa Sumano and Edgar Fernando Orozco Ceballos, as well as Law Clerk María Fernanda León.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP