Greenberg Traurig Named a Leading Trademark Firm in WTR 1000 2026 Edition

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been nationally and regionally recognized by the World Trademark Review (WTR) in the 16th edition of the WTR 1000 . In addition to the firmwide rankings, WTR recommended 30 attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Trademark & Brand Management Group . The WTR 1000 also ranked Greenberg Traurig nationally in the United States and regionally in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

WTR 1000 is a directory exclusively dedicated to recognizing the world's leading trademark legal professionals and firms, according to the publication. Based on extensive research in more than 80 key markets worldwide, the WTR 1000 highlights the top go-to law firms and attorneys in the trademark field.

The publication named the following attorneys as "leading practitioners" in the trademark industry, with specialty in select states:

The guide also recognized the following attorneys as "Next Generation Partners" in the trademark industry:

