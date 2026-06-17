Greenberg Traurig Named The Lawyer Awards 2026 Real Estate Team of the Year

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has been named the Real Estate Team of the Year at The Lawyer Awards 2026, in what The Lawyer described as "one of the most competitive shortlists" it has seen for the category.

The Lawyer Awards are recognised as one of the premier celebrations of legal excellence in the U.K. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges drawn from the bar, private practice, and in-house counsel — a process designed to ensure impartiality and rigour in honouring the industry's best.

Greenberg Traurig was recognised for its role advising on the establishment of The UK Housing Platform Fund, advised by Waypoint Asset Management, and the fund's £1.1 billion take-private acquisition of The PRS REIT plc, which underscored the firm's leadership in the U.K.'s residential sector. The PRS REIT portfolio comprises almost 5,500 single-family homes across 71 sites throughout the U.K., making the deal one of the most significant real estate transactions in the market.

Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Funds Practice Co-Chair Steven Cowins said: "We are incredibly proud of the multidisciplinary team that came together to close this transformative transaction on behalf of our clients. Our depth of experience across the broad spectrum of real estate reflects the calibre of the team we have built and continue to grow at Greenberg Traurig. This recognition speaks to the strength of our practice and solidifies our position as one of the leading real estate sector teams in the U.K."

The London-wide team was led by Cowins alongside Tax Shareholders Clive Jones and Jessica Ganagasegaran; Real Estate Finance Shareholder Duncan Hubbard; Real Estate Shareholder Danielle L. Martin; Private Equity Real Estate Shareholders Marc Snell and Andrew Sterling; and Corporate Shareholder Henrietta Walker.

They were assisted by Private Equity Real Estate Senior Associates Tristan O'Brien, Oliver Newling, and Jack Parish, Associates Elinor Bowman, Matthew Bennett, Amy Ryan, Jazmin Cole, and Justin Hool, and Trainee Solicitor Jack Naftalin; Real Estate Senior Associates Tarikh-Oliver Bull, Annie Cordrey, and Varun Devesher, Associates Edward Boucher and Shreeman Patel, and Trainee Solicitor Riccardo Mitchell; Finance Senior Associate Monica Miranda and Associate Adam Ripper; Construction Law Shareholder Richard Ceeney and Of Counsel Kate Kirby; Tax Associate Emma Noehrbass; Financial Regulatory & Compliance Shareholder Tim Dolan and Trainee Solicitor Emily Chen; Labor & Employment Shareholder Virginia Allen; Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Shareholder Manish Das; Litigation Of Counsel Gavin Costelloe; and Intellectual Property & Technology Consultant Ewen Mitchell.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP