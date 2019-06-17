Greenberg Traurig Names New Leaders for 100-Attorney Strong Latin America Practice

MIAMI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has named José Raz Guzmán, Mexico City office managing shareholder, and Marc M. Rossell, a Capital Markets shareholder in the firm's New York office, to co-chair the firm's nearly 100-attorney strong, multi-disciplinary, multi-office Latin America Practice.

"Our Latin American team is one of the largest in the world, with nearly 100 lawyers located throughout our 41 offices around the globe, including attorneys in Mexico, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. Among Greenberg Traurig's more than 2,000 lawyers worldwide, we have more than 270 Spanish and Portuguese speakers across the firm," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig's Chief Executive Officer.

"Our LatAm brand will always be core to the firm, and we look forward to continued growth in size and excellence in the good hands of José and Marc, who have long been key group members and widely known, trusted advisors on Latin American matters," added Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman.

Raz Guzmán and Rossell, both senior members of the Latin America Practice, succeed long-time group leader Yosbel A. Ibarra, who will continue representing clients as a member of the Latin America practice and, along with Jaret Davis, to serve as Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm's office in Miami, where the firm was founded more than 50 years ago.

"There is no better example of the importance of diversity than our Latin America Practice, which traces its roots to the founding of the firm, when Greenberg Traurig was the first large law firm to employ Cuban and other Hispanic lawyers in Miami," Ibarra said. "Many of our long-standing clients recall how Cesar L. Alvarez, now our Senior Chairman, helped them navigate challenging political and economic climates over the years. I can think of no one better than José and Marc to lead the practice going forward."



Raz Guzmán and Rossell will work closely with numerous shareholders across the firm to lead the team, including Ibarra, Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Robert Downing, Carl Fornaris, and Antonio Peña in Miami, Juan Manuel González Bernal in Mexico City, and Manuel Rajunov in Dallas. All are fluent in Spanish and English, among other languages.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of lawyers to help clients identify business opportunities in Latin America. The team, which includes lawyers who have been chief legal officers at major multinational companies, has wide-ranging experience representing U.S. and international clients who do business in Latin America, as well as advising Latin American clients on their business ventures in the United States. The firm's experience throughout the region enables the team to offer clients local knowledge and resources in the legal aspects of market opportunities, investments, financing, access to capital markets, governmental strategies, or international dispute resolution.

