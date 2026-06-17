Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Strengthens Finance Team with Ethan Buttner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Finance Practice with the addition of Ethan R. Buttner as of counsel in the firm's New Jersey office. Most recently, Buttner served as Senior Vice President and Counsel – Asset Servicing at The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY).

Buttner represents major financial institutions in complex commercial matters, regulatory compliance, and asset servicing transactions. His practice includes advising on custody, fund accounting and administration, transfer agency services for registered investment companies and exchange-traded products, and middle-office operational transactions.

"Ethan's blend of in-house, transactional, and litigation experience will further strengthen our ability to advise financial institutions on complex matters," Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Co-Managing Shareholders David Jay and David W. Oppenheim said in a joint statement. "He brings a practical perspective on commercial arrangements, regulatory and asset servicing work, and litigation involving financial products. We are pleased to welcome Ethan to the firm."

At BNY, Buttner negotiated complex commercial contracts across multiple business segments and supported mergers and acquisitions, including due diligence reviews and purchase agreement negotiations. He also helped develop and maintain form agreements for various service lines and contributed to the launch of digital asset services.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Buttner defended financial institutions in state, federal, and bankruptcy courts across New York and New Jersey, handling individual and class action lawsuits involving consumer financial products.

"My goal is for my experience with asset servicing, regulatory, and transactional work to complement Greenberg Traurig's team and enhance the support it provides to financial institutions," Buttner said. "I look forward to working closely with financial-services-focused attorneys like Nathan Iacovino and others throughout the region."

Buttner's New Jersey roots include earning his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and dual B.A. degrees in political science and history from Rowan University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP