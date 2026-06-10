Greenberg Traurig New York Expands Intellectual Property Practice with Addition of Scott Weingaertner, Stefan Mentzer

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Intellectual Property Litigation Practice with the addition of veteran litigators Scott Weingaertner and Stefan Mentzer as shareholders in New York. They join Greenberg Traurig from Goodwin Procter LLP.

"As the pace of technological innovation accelerates and global competition intensifies, we are prepared at the highest level to assist our clients in protecting intellectual property at this critical juncture," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "The addition of Scott and Stefan — two highly accomplished intellectual property litigators with extensive backgrounds in technology — reflects our unwavering strategic commitment to delivering the highest level of IP protection capabilities to our clients — not just in New York, but across our global platform. We are enhancing the team our clients need, precisely when they need it most."

Scott J. Bornstein, executive vice president of Greenberg Traurig and co-chair of the firm's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, agreed: "Scott and Stefan are outstanding additions to our Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. Their deep experience in life sciences and technology, areas that continue to evolve rapidly from an IP perspective, along with their broader complex litigation capabilities, will be tremendous assets to our team. What makes them particularly compelling is their ability to combine complementary talents to build the kind of creative, methodical strategy that is so often critical to winning cases."

Weingaertner and Mentzer, who have worked together for more than a decade, have jointly tried numerous cases.

Weingaertner represents clients in patent, trade secret, and copyright litigation, as well as commercial disputes involving software licensing, supply contracts, privacy-related mass arbitration, and life sciences licensing matters. Across his 30-year career, Weingaertner has guided technology and life sciences clients through significant disputes, including cross-border matters in the United States involving entities based in Europe and Asia.

Mentzer focuses on copyright, trade secret, trademark, unfair competition, and complex commercial disputes for clients across industries including electronics, software, online platforms, e-commerce, media, music, automotive, manufacturing, financial services, and life sciences. He has represented clients in precedent-setting intellectual property and commercial matters for technology-driven businesses for more than two decades.

Weingaertner's work has included safeguarding product lines worth billions of dollars, defending mobile platforms against patent claims, and challenging licensing practices of dominant technology licensors. He also has served as senior in-house counsel for a large European corporation, where he oversaw intellectual property matters across several subsidiaries.

"Greenberg Traurig's platform of formidable attorneys offers an extraordinary opportunity to serve clients who require sophisticated representation in the U.S. and across borders," said Weingaertner, who has represented some of the world's leading technology companies in landmark cases. "The firm's business-focused approach is exactly what clients need in the face of rapid changes in technology and the law."

Mentzer has represented clients in high-stakes, precedent-setting matters for more than two decades. He brings substantial experience in trials, appeals, and proceedings before the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Copyright Office, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"This is an exciting time to join Greenberg Traurig. The firm is uniquely positioned to serve clients with its top-notch IP litigation practice and deep bench around the globe," Mentzer said. "The firm is flexible and collaborative like no other, and it meets clients where they are to broadly serve their legal needs."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP