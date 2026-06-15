Greenberg Traurig New York Grows Litigation Practice with Addition of Curtis Leitner

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Litigation Practice with the addition of Curtis Leitner as a shareholder in the firm's New York office. He joins Greenberg Traurig from McCarter & English, LLP.

Leitner represents companies and individuals in complex commercial disputes, employment litigation, government investigations, and white collar criminal and regulatory enforcement matters, regularly appearing in federal and New York state courts, as well as arbitrations. His clients include broker-dealers, financial services companies, reinsurance brokers, professional services firms, data companies, restaurant chains, and company executives.

"Curtis' significant commercial litigation and white collar defense experience add to our firm's considerable expertise in representing businesses, institutions, and individuals in court and beyond," said Richard A. Edlin, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig. "We continue to strategically grow our practice as we meet strong client demand for litigators who are well-prepared for vigorous advocacy both within and outside the courtroom."

Leitner litigates a broad range of contract and commercial disputes, including matters involving capital raises, insurance broking, professional services, commercial leases, partnerships, employment contracts, restrictive covenants, and other matters. He has almost two decades of experience advocating for clients and resolving high-stakes disputes at all stages of the litigation process.

"We are delighted to welcome Curtis to Greenberg Traurig," New York office Co-Managing Shareholders Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein said in a joint statement. "Curtis' wide-ranging experience in resolving complex disputes and his client-focused approach further strengthen our trials capabilities and litigation team, which is renowned for its deep bench of highly skilled attorneys."

In addition to civil litigation, during his nearly 13 years at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello, PC, Leitner defended investigations and enforcement actions involving the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Internal Revenue Service, the New York County District Attorney's Office, and various state agencies.

"Greenberg Traurig's exceptional reputation for representing many of the nation's top companies in high-stakes litigation attracted me to the firm, and I am excited to join the team," Leitner said. "I look forward to collaborating across the firm's platform of top legal talent throughout the nation to provide my clients the very best advice and help them resolve complicated disputes effectively and efficiently."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP