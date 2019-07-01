Greenberg Traurig Opens in Milan as Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria; Celebrates 10th Anniversary of London Office

MILAN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, one of the largest in the United States, has opened in Milan, Italy, its 41st office worldwide and its fifth in Europe, as Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria. Today the firm also celebrates the 10th anniversary of its dynamic and growing London office.

In May, the global firm announced it would combine with its longstanding ally Santa Maria Studio Legale, an elite Italian boutique, and simultaneously add stars in the real estate and finance fields in Milan.

"On July 1, during 2009, a challenging time in global markets, we opened our doors in the United Kingdom with a small group of brave souls, including Paul Maher and Fiona Adams. Paul is now a Vice Chair of our firm and continues to be a leading M&A lawyer, Fiona is the Managing Shareholder of the office and a Co-Chair of our Global Corporate Practice. It is fitting that today we celebrate still another significant milestone in the firm's history," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

"In addition to celebrating the 10th anniversary of our London office, we officially welcome to the GT family the firm of Studio Santa Maria (SSM), our 15-year alliance partners, as well as former Freshfields senior partners Marzio Longo and Corrado Angelelli, the leading real estate and finance lawyers in Milan who worked for several decades together at Freshfields, together with other fine lawyers from their teams. They together form the Milan office of the firm, known in Italy as Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria."

And, as if to mark the occasion, just a few days before officially combining, legal and business media reported that a team from Studio Santa Maria handled a transaction for one of its major clients together with attorneys from the London office of Greenberg Traurig.

"This is very special. Over 50 years ago, as our three founders started GT in Miami, Professor Alberto Santa Maria, one of Italy's renowned lawyers and one of Europe's leading authorities in competition and corporate law, and our truly dear friend, was founding Studio Santa Maria in Milan. He was later joined by his two sons, Luigi and Mario, who will co-manage our office. Both firms have substantially grown because of their excellence, hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to their clients and collaborative cultures. Today, the talents, vision and client base of GT, SSM, Corrado, and Marzio, and their teams of lawyers and staff, have all come together as one family with one goal: to be the best by every measure!" Rosenbaum added and continued.

"We are a global firm, with one of the largest U.S. footprints and now more than 300 lawyers across Europe, with award-winning, top-ranked teams in Warsaw, Berlin, and Amsterdam, in addition to our team in London. We also enjoy a compelling strategic penetration of both Latin America and Asia. For more than 50 years, we have guarded our unified, collaborative, and non-bureaucratic culture as we have grown, maintaining our core values of excellence and sincere respect and trust of the individuals on the ground in all our locations. This unique combination has resulted in a broad and deep platform while retaining the feeling of empowerment and ability to change, which is so crucial to delivering results for our clients and satisfaction for our professionals worldwide."

Earlier in 2019, Greenberg Traurig was a finalist for the "Global Firm of the Year in Europe Award," by The Lawyer. A few other, from many, accolades garnered in Europe include, achieving "Band 1 - Poland," Capital Markets Equity, Corporate/M&A, Private Equity, and Real Estate in Chambers Europe, 2019; receiving the "Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year Award for Poland," from IFLR, 2018-2019; and being recognized as "Law Firm of the Year for Fund Formation," in Europe at the PERE Global Awards in 2018.

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is comprised of approximately 50 highly sophisticated attorneys who work across business-focused markets and sectors. More information about all of the members of the team can be found here.

