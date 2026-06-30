Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia Grows Litigation Practice, Adds Ryan M. Moore

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Ryan M. Moore as a Litigation Practice shareholder in Philadelphia. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP.

Moore represents corporations, private equity funds, and individual clients in complex civil litigation and commercial disputes, including shareholder class actions, derivative litigation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) litigation, and corporate governance matters. He counsels clients on litigation risks arising from strategic transactions and defends high-stakes claims involving fiduciary duties, securities law, contract disputes, and business torts.

"We welcome Ryan, a highly gifted litigator with a commitment to client success and an impressive ability to advocate effectively in courts throughout the nation," said Paul R. McIntyre, managing shareholder of the firm's Philadelphia office. "We continue to strategically grow our presence in Philadelphia with attorneys who exemplify legal excellence as our commitment to outstanding client service remains our first priority."

Moore has represented clients through all phases of litigation, from pre-suit risk assessment through trial, post-trial motions, and appeals. His experience includes trial work resulting in defense verdicts or favorable settlements and appellate matters before state and federal appellate courts, including the United States Supreme Court.

With deep experience defending companies and financial institutions in high-stakes commercial, securities, antitrust, RICO, legal malpractice, and ERISA fiduciary matters, Moore's clients include Fortune 500 companies, multinational manufacturers, foreign central banks, and private equity funds. Beyond active disputes, he advises clients on how to structure transactions and business decisions with the goal of minimizing future litigation exposure.

"Greenberg Traurig's phenomenal reputation for its deep bench of litigators and sophisticated trial lawyers drew me to the firm. Their business-focused approach to solving disputes both inside and outside the courtroom is a perfect fit with my practice," said Moore, who served as a clerk for the Hon. Franklin S. Van Antwerpen in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. "I was also attracted by the ability to offer clients the holistic legal counsel that comes with a vast global platform of top legal talent, along with the entrepreneurial culture that allows attorneys freedom within a framework to meet their clients' needs."

Moore regularly presents and writes on M&A litigation issues and served on Law360's Pennsylvania Editorial Advisory Board in 2025.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP