4 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to Variety 2026 Music Legal Elite List

ATLANTA, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Steve Plinio, Jess Rosen, and Bobby Rosenbloum were chosen as honorees on Variety's 2026 Music Legal Elite list.

Variety's annual Music Legal Elite list recognizes leading attorneys whose work shapes the music industry, advising clients on high-profile transactions, complex legal issues, and strategic business decisions.

"We are honored to once again be recognized among Variety's Music Legal Elite," said Rosenbloum, chair of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice. "Our clients trust us with what matters most to them: their deals, their catalogs, their creative work, and their futures. As the industry continues to evolve, our commitment to giving them straightforward, thoughtful counsel remains constant."

Biederman represents a diverse global clientele across music, film, television, branding, fashion, and more, providing strategic counsel on creative and business matters spanning recording agreements, publishing deals, touring, branding, catalog sales, and other matters central to the business of music and entertainment.

Plinio has over two decades of experience representing artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives in music and entertainment, advising on agreements related to recording, publishing, touring, catalogs, and joint ventures.

Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the nation's top entertainment attorneys, with more than three decades of experience representing prominent talent in music, film, television, and new media, and brings a distinct perspective as a former professional musician. Consistently recognized by Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Best Lawyers in America as one of the industry's leading dealmakers, he advises many of the world's most successful artists on high-profile recording, touring, publishing, branding, and catalog transactions. His client roster includes some of the most influential names in country music and entertainment, making him a trusted strategic adviser on many of the industry's most significant and complex deals.

Rosenbloum, widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business, has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry over more than three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and negotiating complex content licensing agreements.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP