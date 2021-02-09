Greenberg Traurig Reports 7th Consecutive Year of Record Revenue, Announces Elevations

News provided by

Greenberg Traurig

Feb 09, 2021, 12:34 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP reported revenues of USD $1.73 Billion for FY 2020, the seventh consecutive year of record revenue, and a 5.48% increase over the previous year. The firm also announced the elevation of 44 attorneys to shareholder and of counsel.

Greenberg Traurig's 30 new shareholders span 17 offices and 12 practice areas. The 14 attorneys elevated to of counsel or counsel come from nine different offices and practice in six areas of law.

"These individuals should be commended for this significant achievement, which recognizes the dedicated work and commitment they have shown to client service," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "We have a phenomenal group of next generation leaders at the firm, and I feel tremendous confidence about the future of our culture and our clients in the hands of professionals like those in the elevated Class of 2021."

Duffy acknowledged that the diversity of the elevated class represents Greenberg Traurig's long-standing commitment to fostering an environment that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion. Of the attorneys elevated 59% are diverse, defined as being attorneys who are women, ethnic minorities, or LGBTQ+.

"Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the core of who we are as a firm. This class is further evidence of the importance we place on advancing diversity at all levels of our firm, including in leadership roles," Duffy said.

"2020 was a year of unprecedented human challenge, but was also a year of unprecedented strength for Greenberg Traurig: financially, achieving both record revenues and record profits, with a profit-per-partner increase in excess of 6%; culturally, becoming closer than ever; and qualitatively, elevating our excellence and the consistency of our service worldwide," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

"The members of the Class of 2021 are a key to our future, in which we will continue to nimbly change to serve our clients," Rosenbaum added. "But no matter what else may change going forward, we will do so as one firm, united."

Elevated to Shareholder

NEW SHAREHOLDERS – 2021

OFFICE

PRACTICE AREA

Giuliano Apadula

Philadelphia

Environmental

Benjamin Babcock

Fort Lauderdale

Private Wealth Services

Lennie A. Bersh

New Jersey

Intellectual Property

Kiyan Bigloo

Fort Lauderdale

Corporate

Elliott K. Califf

Chicago

Real Estate

Dillon R. Colucci

Los Angeles

Immigration & Compliance

Jeroen den Dunnen

Amsterdam

Corporate

Christopher S. Dodrill

Dallas

Litigation

Benjamin J. Einbinder

Los Angeles

Corporate

Sergio M. Eslait

Miami

Real Estate

Rebekah S. Guyon

Los Angeles

Litigation

Nathan M. Iacovino

Philadelphia

Corporate

Julia G. Jeffery

Miami

Real Estate

Martin S. Kedziora

Chicago

Litigation

Homin Lee

Los Angeles

Corporate

Kelly L. McNamee

Albany

Litigation

Ana C. Montalbán

Philadelphia

Public Finance & Infrastructure

Marissa A. Neufeld

Miami

Land Development

Erica L. Okerberg

Las Vegas

Gaming

Maciej Pietrzak

Warsaw

Corporate

Melissa López Rogers

Atlanta, Orlando

Public Finance & Infrastructure

Sylvia E. Simson

New York

Litigation

Jacqueline E. Tambone

Atlanta

Litigation

Shomari B. Wade

Washington, D.C.

Government Contracts

Travis M. Walker

Fort Lauderdale

Corporate

Mian R. Wang

Boston

Litigation

Eric D. Wong

New Jersey

Litigation

Paul G. Yakulis

New York

Corporate

Jay Yu

New York

Corporate

Dr. Laura M. Zentner

Berlin

Technology, Media & Telecommunications

Elevated to Of Counsel or Counsel

NEW OF COUNSEL and COUNSEL – 2021

OFFICE

PRACTICE AREA

Justin Bernstein

Austin

Litigation

Nicola T. Coleman

Albany

Government Law & Policy

Sonali Dohale

Washington, D.C.

International Trade

Dale Rose Goldstein

New York

Litigation

Matthew Handler

New York

Real Estate Operations

Emina Kwok

Las Vegas

Real Estate

Victoria J. Langton

Atlanta

Litigation

Ashley A. LeBlanc

New York

Litigation

Antoni Libiszowski

Warsaw

Litigation

John C. Molluzzo, Jr.

New York

Litigation

Leo Muchnik

New York

Restructuring & Bankruptcy

Katy O'Brien

Denver

Real Estate

David Ortigoza

Dallas

Real Estate

Barbara Pancer

Warsaw

Real Estate

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

Contact: Elaine Walker, [email protected], 305-579-0832

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

Related Links

https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Also from this source

Greenberg Traurig's John Voorhees, Christopher Bell Co-Authored...

Center for Resource Solutions Confirms Greenberg Traurig as First ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics