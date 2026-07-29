Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Construction Law Practice, Adding Bill Shaughnessy in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Construction Law Practice with the addition of William ("Bill") J. Shaughnessy as a shareholder in its Atlanta office, further strengthening the firm's capabilities across real estate, digital infrastructure, and energy projects.

Shaughnessy, who joins from Jones Walker, advises owners, developers, contractors, and investors on complex construction and infrastructure projects throughout the United States and internationally. His practice spans the full project lifecycle, from contract negotiation and risk management through dispute resolution, arbitration, and trial. Admitted in both Georgia and Texas, he represents clients in the public and private sectors.

"Bill is a proven construction litigator with deep first-chair trial and arbitration experience across a broad spectrum of complex projects and disputes. Just as importantly, he is known for delivering practical, responsive counsel that clients value," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer, a Litigation Practice shareholder based in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. "Bill's experience handling both construction transactions and disputes further strengthens our Construction Law Practice and complements the firm's leading Global Real Estate Practice, enhancing our ability to serve owners, developers, investors, and other key industry clients across the United States."

Shaughnessy represents clients in high-stakes construction disputes involving schedule impacts, design and construction issues, contract performance, and project delivery challenges. He regularly handles matters involving significant exposure, multiple stakeholders, and complex technical and damages issues in arbitration, at trial, and on appeal.

Shaughnessy also advises clients on the development and delivery of major construction and infrastructure projects, negotiating and drafting project delivery and procurement agreements for developments valued in the billions of dollars. His experience is particularly strong in the energy and infrastructure sectors, including power generation, manufacturing, transportation, and data center developments.

"Bill is one of those lawyers who impresses you from the moment you meet him. In addition to his significant experience handling complex construction disputes and transactions, he brings energy, sound judgment, and a genuine commitment to client service," Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta Construction Law Practice Chair Robert L. Crewdson said. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to working together to continue building our market-leading construction practice."

"Greenberg Traurig's global platform, collaborative culture, and deep bench of construction and real estate lawyers create an exceptional opportunity to continue growing my practice while helping clients navigate increasingly complex projects and disputes," Shaughnessy said. "The firm's strength across both transactional and litigation matters was particularly attractive to me. I'm excited to work with my new colleagues to continue growing the firm's construction practice in the Southeast and across the United States."

Shaughnessy earned his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law and his B.A. from Mercer University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP