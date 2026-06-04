Greenberg Traurig Represents SL Green in Joint Venture for 346 Madison Avenue Development

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised longstanding client SL Green Realty Corp. in connection with the sale of a 49% joint venture interest in the development of 346 Madison Avenue at a gross valuation of $175 million. SL Green will retain a 51% interest in the project and serve as the development and leasing manager.

Greenberg Traurig continues to serve as counsel to SL Green on many of the company's most significant real estate investments, including the recent acquisitions of Park Avenue Tower and 346 Madison Avenue.

Adam M. Goldstein, who is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York Real Estate Practice, led the team for the 346 Madison deal, which also included New York Associates Shimmy (Shimon) Friedlander and Tessa Gulley.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP