Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Lisa M. Lanham to Speak at MBA Legal Issues & Regulatory Compliance Conference

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa M. Lanham, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice, will speak at the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Legal Issues & Regulatory Compliance Conference, taking place May 4-7 at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami.

Lanham will participate in the session titled "Emerging Issues Track: The Risk Behind the Race — Employee Mobility, Data, and Licensing," scheduled for 3:30-4:45 p.m. Monday, May 4. The panel will examine how competitive hiring practices, proprietary data use, and evolving multistate licensing frameworks are creating heightened legal and regulatory risks for independent banks. Panelists will discuss recent litigation trends, data protection considerations, and operational practices that can expose institutions to increased scrutiny.

Based in the firm's Miami office, Lanham's practice focuses on consumer financial services regulatory compliance and licensing. She regularly advises mortgage lenders, servicers, fintech companies, and financial institutions on navigating complex federal and state regulatory regimes, workforce mobility issues, and compliance risk management.

The MBA Legal Issues & Regulatory Compliance Conference is a leading industry forum bringing together legal, compliance, and business professionals to address emerging regulatory challenges facing the mortgage banking industry.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP