Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with Ryan Hayden in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of Ryan Hayden as shareholder in Washington, D.C. He joins the firm from Steptoe LLP.

Hayden focuses his practice on derivatives regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters, representing financial institutions, commodity and energy market participants, and new market entrants in digital asset and prediction markets. He regularly engages with U.S. financial regulators on registration, rulemakings, relief requests, and enforcement and litigation matters. His practice is informed by years as in-house counsel and as a chief compliance officer for Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registrants. He began his financial services career at the CFTC in Commissioner Bart Chilton's office and at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, grounding his practice in an understanding of how regulators and policymakers approach market oversight.

"Ryan offers a combination of government, in-house, and private practice experience that is particularly relevant for clients navigating derivatives regulation and seeking engagement with the CFTC, especially as the agency oversees quickly developing markets in the digital asset and prediction market arenas," Greenberg Traurig Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice Co-Chair William B. Mack said. "His CFTC background and compliance leadership inform a practical, business-oriented approach to regulatory risk, enforcement matters, and strategic growth initiatives. Ryan's addition enhances our team's depth in these areas and supports the continued growth of our Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice worldwide."

Hayden's CFTC enforcement and litigation work has covered a wide array of registrants, market participants, and individuals, including swap dealers, futures commission merchants, exchanges, and brokers. Allegations have covered the CFTC's geographical and jurisdictional authority, as well as fraud, manipulation, trade reporting (swaps and futures), business conduct standards, trading documentation, recordkeeping, surveillance, compliance and supervisory programs, and other claims. He has been closely involved in helping to remediate the compliance programs of several CFTC registrants, with a particular focus on swap dealers.

"The addition of Ryan is another example of the sustained growth we are seeing in our Washington, D.C., office, particularly in areas driven by regulatory complexity," Washington, D.C., office Administrative Shareholder Tonya M. Esposito said. "We are continuing to expand our presence with a focus on areas where clients are facing heightened regulatory scrutiny, supported by meaningful investments in our team. Ryan's arrival strengthens our ability to support clients from this important market and reflects the pace and scale of growth in our office."

Hayden is a Futures Industry Association's Law and Compliance Committee executive member and serves as co-chair to the D.C. Bar Corporation, Finance, and Securities Law Community's Commodities and Derivatives Sub-Committee. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences on topics including regulatory developments, compliance, market trends, and emerging issues in digital finance and prediction markets.

"Greenberg Traurig's global resources and presence, as well as its well-regarded depth in the financial services sector and comprehensive derivatives offering, make this a natural fit for my growing practice," Hayden said. "As domestic and cross-border regulatory frameworks continue to develop, clients benefit from the coordinated, global insight that the firm offers. I look forward to bringing my experience to the firm and helping clients advance their business objectives during this dynamic period of growth and change."

With this addition, Greenberg Traurig has welcomed more than 20 shareholders, of counsel, and senior policy professionals to its Washington, D.C., office since the start of 2025, reflecting one of the most sustained periods of strategic growth in the office's history. Those arrivals include Federal Government Law & Policy Practice Co-Chair Christopher DeLacy; National Security Group Co-Chair Daniel Sennott; Government Law & Policy Shareholder Joel E. Roberson, Senior Directors Misha Lehrer and Matthew P. Satterley, and Assistant Director James K. Hickey; Environmental Practice Shareholder Stacey Bosshardt and Of Counsel Edward Roggenkamp; Financial Regulatory & Compliance Of Counsel Noah N. Gillespie; Gaming Shareholder Rajat R. Shah; International Trade Shareholder Luciano Racco; National Security Group Shareholders E. Patrick Gilman and Neal Higgins and Of Counsel Joshua W. Johnson; Space & Satellite Shareholder Dr. Michael C. Mineiro; Telecommunications Shareholder Kathryne C. Dickerson; State Attorneys General Practice Shareholders Douglas Gansler and Stephen Ruckman; State & Local Tax Practice Shareholder John Ormonde; and Energy & Natural Resources Practice Shareholder Adam Gendelman, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP