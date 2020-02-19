Greenberg Traurig Welcomes Former Chairman of House Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has welcomed Rodney Frelinghuysen, the former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey, to its Washington, D.C. office as a Senior Director in its Government Law & Policy Practice. Frelinghuysen served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 through 2019, and was Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Prior to his distinguished career at the federal level, Frelinghuysen served in the New Jersey General Assembly and as a Morris County Freeholder.

"Chairman Frelinghuysen has been an effective and well-respected leader at all levels of government, and his experience and reputation make him an excellent fit for our team, which operates in Washington and in the largest state capitals around the country," said Ernest L. Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig. "Adding him to our Federal Practice offers another layer of quality and excellence in key areas important to the marketplace. His experience and passion for making a difference on Capitol Hill are the cornerstones of his success and in turn will serve our clients well."

At Greenberg Traurig, Frelinghuysen will advise clients on important issues in the public policy arena, such as defense, health care, public transportation infrastructure including port operations, and higher education, among others. In Congress, Frelinghuysen was known for being a strong advocate for rebuilding the nation's military, and for his support of public transportation and major infrastructure projects in New Jersey and the New York City area; disaster assistance in the wake of 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy; higher education; hospitals; the environment; and increased veterans' benefits.

"I am excited to join such a respected and formidable team with deep roots in New York and New Jersey, as well as in Washington, D.C., with a highly effective bipartisan approach. I look forward to contributing to their efforts and working with a broad range of clients on Capitol Hill," Frelinghuysen said. "I also look forward to continuing to advocate for the great defense, pharmaceutical, life sciences, financial services, and others in New Jersey and around the country."

"From his service to our country in Vietnam through his days as a public servant at the highest levels, Chairman Frelinghuysen has always conducted himself with the utmost integrity and has had great success. He has been a fierce advocate for his district, but has also found ways to reach across the aisle on complex issues. He is highly regarded by many current policy makers in both the Legislative and Executive Branches," said Robert C. Jones and Robert Mangas, co-chairs of the firm's Washington, D.C. Federal Government Law & Policy Practice, in a joint statement. Jones, who was Counsel to the Senate Appropriations Committee from 1986 to 1988, joined the firm in June 2019. Mangas also serves as the Co-Managing Shareholder of the Washington, D.C. office.

Frelinghuysen, who will spend time in Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office, in addition to being resident in the Washington, D.C. office, received his B.A. from Hobart College, thereafter was drafted into the United States Army. Upon discharge, he enrolled in a graduate program at Trinity College in Hartford, CT.

In the past year, more than 15 new attorneys and lobbyists chose Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office as their new home. Joining the office most recently in January were Smith W. "Smitty" Davis, a former Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and its Crime Subcommittee; Kyle R. Freeny, former Federal Prosecutor for the Special Counsel's Office and former member of the United States Department of Justice's Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; and Daniel Pulecio-Boek from Quinn Emanuel's Washington, D.C. office.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

