Greenberg Traurig's Barbara Meili Honored on Crain's New York Business 'Notable Women in Law' List

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Meili, vice chair of the Global Entertainment & Media Practice, co-chair of the Sports Business Industry Group, and chair of the New York Entertainment and Media Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to the Crain's New York Business 2026 Notable Women in Law list.

Crain's New York Business said this year's list honors women who are redefining what it means to be an attorney in New York at a time of regulatory upheaval, geopolitical uncertainty, and technological disruption, from pro bono work to transactional matters to mentoring and beyond.

"I am delighted to congratulate Barbara on this prestigious honor," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice. "Her leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact on our practice and the profession. Barbara's recognition is a testament to her outstanding commitment and achievements."

Barbara represents clients in the U.S. television and sports industries, with a focus on the licensing of media rights and sponsorship and branding agreements. A core area of her expertise is distribution arrangements for cable, broadcast, and streaming content via multichannel and digital platforms.

