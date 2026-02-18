Greenberg Traurig's Erica Okerberg Named to 'Next Generation of Leaders' by Corporate Counsel 2026 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig Las Vegas Shareholder Erica L. Okerberg was selected for the "Next Generation of Leaders" award by the Corporate Counsel 2026 Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) Awards.

Okerberg serves as vice chair of the firm's global Gaming Practice. The award is given to women lawyers under 40 who have "made meaningful advancements in service delivery, public or societal interest, or otherwise worked to improve the profession or community around them." Winners will be honored at an awards dinner on April 14 in Chicago.

Okerberg has become a key player in the Las Vegas community through her work inside and outside the city's famed casinos. A regular at Nevada Gaming Commission meetings, Okerberg helps clients — including casinos, slot route and online gaming operators, manufacturers, private equity funds, and technology providers — navigate critical regulatory matters. She advises clients on all aspects of regulatory matters, from establishing licensing structures to handling compliance matters to navigating internal investigations and disciplinary matters.

Okerberg also mentors young attorneys and been an active member of Global Gaming Women (GGW), a networking and development organization that nurtures young lawyers in the industry.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP