Greenberg Traurig's Homin Lee Recognized as Banking and Finance Visionary for Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homin Lee, a shareholder with global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named a 2026 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times Studios brand publishing team, marking the third consecutive year he has received this recognition.

Lee is among a select group of professionals highlighted in the 2026 issue of Business by LA Times Studios magazine, recognized as "architects of growth for businesses across the region" who demonstrate "exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to both clients and communities" in the Southern California banking and finance sector.

Lee, a member of the firm's Corporate Practice, represents a wide range of clients, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, public and private borrowers, numerous banks, debt funds, and other alternative lending institutions, advising them in connection with syndicated and bilateral loan financings, senior secured financings, first lien and second lien financings, unsecured financings, asset-based lending transactions, revolving and term loan facilities, investment grade financings, leverage finance transactions, and a full spectrum of other corporate and finance matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP