Greenberg Traurig's Lori Cohen Named to Forbes 2026 'America's Top Women Lawyers' List

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice and Trial Practice Group, has been named to Forbes' inaugural 2026 "America's Top Women Lawyers" list. The list recognizes 200 women attorneys in private practice for the skill, dedication, and judgment they bring to high-stakes legal work.

According to Forbes, honorees were selected through a multistep evaluation process that reviewed thousands of nominees and considered notable litigation, leadership, client impact, firm and community involvement, and recognition within the broader legal industry. Forbes notes that the roster spotlights leaders, rainmakers, trusted counselors, innovators, mentors, and changemakers who are reshaping the legal industry.

"I am honored to be included on Forbes' inaugural list alongside so many accomplished women lawyers," Cohen said. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust clients place in us, the strength of the colleagues I work with across Greenberg Traurig, and the opportunity to mentor and support the next generation of trial lawyers."

Recognized for her record of 58 defense verdicts, Cohen focuses on high-stakes products liability, pharmaceutical, medical device, and health care litigation. She has served as national, regional, and trial counsel for major medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers in class actions, multidistrict litigation, and trials nationwide.

As part of her firmwide leadership, Cohen helps guide Greenberg Traurig's Global Litigation Practice, which includes more than 800 attorneys worldwide, and its Trial Practice Group. She also built the firm's Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice, which includes more than 100 attorneys across more than 30 offices.

Cohen has been recognized by leading legal industry publications and directories, including being named the 2024 "Attorney of the Year" by the The American Lawyer and honored as 2022 and 2019 "Product Liability Attorney of the Year" by Benchmark Litigation, which also has named her a "Top 10 Woman Litigator" eight times and "Top 100 Trial Lawyer" nine times. In 2025, she was listed by Forbes among "America's Top 200 Lawyers." She also has been recognized by Euromoney Legal Media Group, Chambers USA, The Legal 500, The Best Lawyers in America, and Georgia Super Lawyers. Most recently, Benchmark Litigation recognized Cohen with its Hall of Fame award.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP