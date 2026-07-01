Greenberg Traurig's Michael Bonner Elevated to UNLV Foundation Board Chair

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Michael J. Bonner, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Las Vegas office, was named to a two-year term as the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Foundation Board of Trustees chairman.

Under Bonner's leadership, the foundation will implement its fiscal year 2027-2030 strategic plan, which aims to increase philanthropic support to $80 million annually by 2030, to grow its endowment from $400 million to $500 million, to enhance advocacy and outreach efforts, to develop best practices in governance, and to strengthen marketing and communications to support the university's long-term financial stability and community engagement.

Bonner, who is the outgoing vice chairman of the board, is a corporate attorney who focuses on corporate finance, governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, and gaming and hospitality industry matters. He represents public and private companies in complex business transactions and advises boards of directors and special committees on governance and transactional matters. Bonner also has deep experience guiding gaming-industry clients through regulatory matters.

He is a Las Vegas native and graduate of the UNLV College of Business & Economics (now the Lee Business School) and the UCLA School of Law. He and his wife, Roxann, have three children and seven grandchildren.

The UNLV Foundation's mission is to increase philanthropic support of the university, to grow its endowment for long-term financial stability, and to enhance future growth of UNLV. The foundation and its board of trustees also strive to be principal community ambassadors to advance university and community objectives, according to its website.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP