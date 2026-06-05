Greenberg Traurig's Seth J. Entin Earns Florida Bar Board Certification in Tax Law

MIAMI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth J. Entin, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Tax Practice, has earned Board Certification in Tax Law from The Florida Bar.

According to The Florida Bar, Board Certification in Tax Law recognizes attorneys' special knowledge, skills, and proficiency in the field, as well as professionalism and ethics in practice. Certification requires substantial involvement in the specialty, peer review, continuing legal education, and successful completion of a written examination.

Based in Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, Entin focuses his practice on the international taxation of high-net-worth individuals and families, international corporate taxation, and Internal Revenue Service international tax audits. He is also an adjunct professor of international taxation at the University of Miami School of Law, lectures in the University of Florida Levin College of Law Graduate Tax Program, and is a member of the American College of Tax Counsel.

With 27 years of experience, Entin has been named "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America for 2025 and 2016, and is ranked Band 1 in Taxation (Florida) by Chambers. He also was included in Lawdragon's 2025 "500 Leading Global Tax Lawyers."

Entin has written for Tax Notes, Tax Notes International, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, and Law360, has been quoted by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and regularly speaks at national and international tax conferences, including before the American Bar Association, International Bar Association, International Fiscal Association, New York University Tax Institute, Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and The Florida Bar.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP