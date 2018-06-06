Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense and Special Investigations Team Secures Second Major Win in District of Connecticut in 60 Days

Greenberg Traurig's Marc Mukasey is the lead trial lawyer for Michael Gramins, a former bond trader at Nomura Securities International Inc., in a high-profile residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) matter that alleged Gramins lied to customers about mortgage bond prices. In last year's trial before Judge Robert Chatigny in Connecticut, the government failed to convict Gramins on eight of nine counts, including six counts on which he was outright acquitted. (U.S. v. Shapiro et al., 3:15-cr-00155.)

With the one conspiracy conviction count under review by the court, Judge Chatigny yesterday tossed it and granted a new trial, citing the recent Second Circuit reversal of conviction of Jesse Litvak. Gramins' new trial on the unresolved counts from the first trial, as well as on this conspiracy count, is scheduled for July 2018.

"How many times is the government going to get beaten back by courts and juries before they drop these woefully misguided RMBS cases?" Mukasey said.

This is the second major win for Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense and Special Investigations practice in the last two months. In April, the Mukasey-led team got six counts dismissed before trial and secured an acquittal on the remaining conspiracy count after a week-long trial, also in the District of Connecticut. (U.S. v. Flotron, 3:17-cr-00220).

Between the two Connecticut cases in the last 12 months, Mukasey and team have been successful in avoiding conviction on all 16 of the government's counts.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice

Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice has wide-ranging experience protecting companies and individuals under government scrutiny. The firm's creative defense lawyers are at the forefront of client service in this area, and Greenberg Traurig is one of very few firms with more than 90 former federal and state prosecutors in its litigation group, and where the majority of litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience. The team's defense capabilities include vast experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines and implementing compliance programs and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure, as well as extensive representations involving alleged securities fraud, FCPA violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. One firm worldwide, GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and is among the Top 20 on the 2017 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lourdes Brezo-Martinez, martinezl@gtlaw.com, 212-801-2131

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenberg-traurigs-white-collar-defense-and-special-investigations-team-secures-second-major-win-in-district-of-connecticut-in-60-days-300660928.html

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Related Links

http://www.gtlaw.com

