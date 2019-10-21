Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Practice Attracts Former Federal Prosecutor David I. Miller

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David I. Miller, an experienced trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor, has joined the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder in its Litigation Practice. He joins from Morgan Lewis.

"Greenberg Traurig has a highly regarded, award-winning team in areas critical to my clients. The firm's Global White Collar Defense & Special Investigations and Trial practices are ahead of the curve," Miller said. "Attorneys here are proactive with the type of collaboration clients demand in response to emerging areas of law enforcement fueled by technology, globalization, and ever-shifting political and financial scenarios that add new layers to investigations."

Miller focuses his practice on white collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, securities and commodities enforcement, related complex civil litigation, cryptocurrency, and national security matters.

Previously, he served for five years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York (S.D.N.Y.), over half that time as a member of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. He also served as a terrorism prosecutor with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, and as an Assistant General Counsel for the Central Intelligence Agency. Before joining government service in 2005, Miller spent more than six years as a securities, complex commercial, and bet-the-company litigator with two large law firms in New York.

"We are very excited to have David join us. Traditional white collar practice increasingly intersects with issues involving financial fraud, national security, and a globalized economy. As such, financial institutions now have a pronounced focus on addressing multi-jurisdictional inquiries from various governmental agencies. David joins us at a perfect time given his unusual breadth of experience in these areas and we look forward to working with him as we provide our clients with the most sophisticated advice in these quickly changing areas," said Richard A. Edlin, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, who heads the New York Litigation Practice and the firm's Business & Regulatory Financial Services Litigation Group.

"David is a welcomed and strategic addition to our cutting-edge team. There is a very strong demand for our services from our existing and new clients. Consistent with this strong demand, we are looking to hire the best possible people as we fulfill our goal to be the number one white collar practice on a global scale. David certainly meets that criteria and moves us into new areas," said Washington, D.C. Shareholder Nathan J. Muyskens, who is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global White Collar Criminal Defense Practice along with Shareholder Barry Vitou in the firm's London office.

"We are very proud of our Trial Practice Group in that we offer clients a unique and highly skilled trial group within the confines of a larger litigation practice bringing forth the best of both worlds. Having a highly regarded and experienced first-chair trial attorney like David Miller join further amplifies the strength of the existing group. We look forward to working with David extensively," said Lori G. Cohen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice and chair of its Trial Practice Group, which she created at the firm.

Earlier in 2019, Lex Machina recognized Greenberg Traurig as the number one U.S. law firm in commercial litigation by cases filed since 2009. The team has been involved in more than 1,200 litigations in federal and state courts in 39 jurisdictions throughout the United States, including every federal appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Miller received his J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he was Senior Staff Editor of the Environmental Law Journal, and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University. He is admitted in New York and New Jersey, and in several federal and state courts.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice protects companies and individuals under government scrutiny. GT's creative defense lawyers in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with wide-ranging experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines, implementing compliance programs, and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure. Their representations involve alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, the majority of GT's litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

