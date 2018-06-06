Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market to Witness Increasing Demand for Eco-efficient Bio-based Products: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The solvents manufactured from sugars, beat, corn, etc. are referred to green or bio-based solvents. They are considered as a safe and effective alternative for crude oil-based solvents. Green or bio-based solvents have a wide range of applications in various industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and so on. Some of the advantageous features of green or bio-based solvents include biodegradability, low toxicity, low volatile organic compounds (VOC), eco-friendly, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, wide range of applications and technical innovations. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as sudden rise in cost of raw materials and complex manufacturing process. Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market is classified on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market is classified on the basis of product type as Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, D-Limonene, Ethyl Lactate, Methyl Soyate, and others (hydrogen peroxide, bio-based butanediol, etc.). Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market is classified on the basis of application as adhesives & sealants, cosmetics, commercial & domestic cleaning, paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, printing inks, and others. Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores and others.

Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Access 117 page research report with TOC on "Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-green-bio-based-solvents-market-research-report-2016

In case of geographical region, North America is projected to account a major share of the Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region is due to increasing demand for eco-efficient bio-based products and ample availability of raw material. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rates in the Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BioAmber Inc., Cargill Inc., Cobalt Technologies, Florida Chemical Company, BioMCN, Corbionnv, Galactic, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., VertecBiosolvents Inc., and others.

