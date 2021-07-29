Greenbox Capital, alternative lending's rising star, acquires Level Up Funding

Acquisition is founded on shared values and a commitment to creating innovative solutions using latest technologies, automation and predictive models to increase speed of funding.

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbox Capital, a fintech in the alternative industry providing small businesses access to working capital, announces the acquisition of Level Up Funding. This acquisition will help enhance Greenbox Capital's existing leadership team and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by rolling out a line of credit product, launching in additional international markets, and key enhancements of its proprietary software "The Box" to further differentiate on the market.

Greenbox Capital CEO, Jordan Fein, "We are thrilled to have Level Up Funding join our organization. Their founders and key staff are a wealth of industry knowledge. The acquisition will immediately impact growth and the unique selling proposition that we offer our clients. We'll continue to make strategic moves to scale, which includes synergistic acquisitions to further distance ourselves from our competitors. Level Up is the first of many to come."