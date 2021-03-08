Greenbriar Equity Group Acquires Oil Changers

RYE, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar") today announced that it has acquired Oil Changers ("Oil Changers" or "the Company"), one of the largest operators of quick lube facilities on the West Coast, from Trivest Partners LP. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Oil Changers provides fast oil change and related maintenance services to over 750,000 customers annually through its 56 service centers. Oil Changers will continue to be led by CEO Eric Frankenberger and its long-tenured executives and service center managers.

Matt Burke, Managing Director of Greenbriar, said, "Oil Changers is one of the few remaining independent providers of scale in the quick lube industry, a segment of the automotive aftermarket that we see benefitting from organic growth and consolidation tailwinds over the coming years. We were particularly impressed by the Company's track record of consistent growth, which is the product of strong leadership and an unparalleled reputation for service excellence with its loyal customer base. We look forward to partnering with Eric and the entire management team to further expand the platform."

Mr. Frankenberger added, "From the very first meeting with Greenbriar, it was clear that they are the right partner to help our team take Oil Changers to the next level. Greenbriar understands our business and shares our vision for accelerating growth while maintaining a best-in-class customer experience. Our team is incredibly excited to have access to the unique resources and automotive aftermarket expertise that Greenbriar brings to the table."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbriar.

ABOUT GREENBRIAR EQUITY GROUP, L.P.

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is a private equity firm managing over $6 billion of total committed capital focused on investments in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar looks to identify companies with proven management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's deep sectoral expertise and strategic insight alongside our proven operating capabilities and network of senior executive relationships. www.greenbriarequity.com

ABOUT OIL CHANGERS

Oil Changers is a leading independent lube chain with 56 locations in the Western U.S. An active member of the Automotive Oil Change Association, Oil Changers is known for its drive-through service model. Oil Changers is actively seeking expansion opportunities across the country. Acquisition inquiries can be directed to Eric Frankenberger via [email protected]. For more information on the brand, call 1-800-640-2405 or visit www.oilchangers.com.

Contact: Mark Semer or Nathan Riggs

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 574-8583

SOURCE Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.