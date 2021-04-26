Greenbriar Equity Group Acquires PCX Aerosystems

NEWINGTON, Conn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar") today announced that it has acquired PCX Aerosystems ("PCX" or the "Company") concurrently with the completion of the previously announced acquisition by PCX of Senior Aerospace Connecticut ("SAC").

PCX, together with SAC, is a leading supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. Founded in 1900, the company serves industry leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers including Boeing, Bell, General Electric and Sikorsky. PCX focuses on producing complex parts and large assemblies for flight critical applications where tight tolerances and quality are imperative.

Noah Blitzer, Director at Greenbriar, said "PCX has a long and successful track record supporting its industry leading customers with differentiated capabilities in complex mission critical components. We look forward to partnering with the Company and its excellent management team and employees to support the Company in its next phase of growth."

Jeff Frisby, CEO of PCX, said "Greenbriar is a deeply experienced and knowledgeable investor in our sector and we will benefit greatly from their access to capital and insights and other resources. Greenbriar and management have a shared vision of accelerating PCX's growth and expanding its capabilities to support our customers and we could not ask for a better partner to realize that vision."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Greenbriar

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is a private equity firm managing over $6 billion of total committed capital focused on investments in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar looks to identify companies with proven management teams capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's deep sectoral expertise and strategic insight alongside our proven operating capabilities and network of senior executive relationships. www.greenbriarequity.com

About PCX

To learn more about PCX please visit http://www.pcxaero.com

For more information :

Trevor Hartman

Vice President – Sales & Marketing

(860) 594-4388

SOURCE PCX Aerosystems