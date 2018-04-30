Greenbriar Equity Group Completes Sale of Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

Based in Burbank, California, Ryan Herco is a leading nationwide distributor of high-purity and corrosion-resistant fluid conveyance, measurement and control products used in mission-critical systems across a wide range of industrial applications. Ryan Herco distributes a broad portfolio of filtration products, pressure piping systems, tubing and tube fittings, as well as pumps, valves and process instrumentation. Ryan Herco distributes more than 70,000 SKUs from 31 locations to more than 15,000 active customers.

Since acquiring Ryan Herco, Greenbriar has worked with the Company to expand the addressable market through organic expansion into new geographies and complementary products, while also executing a number of strategic acquisitions that strengthened the value proposition to the customer base. These successful initiatives, taken in combination with a salesforce with strong technical expertise and a focus on solving complex customer challenges, contributed to strong top-line growth under Greenbriar's ownership.

"We are proud to have partnered with the high-caliber management team at Ryan Herco," commented Niall McComiskey, a Managing Director at Greenbriar Equity Group. "We're pleased to have supported the Company through a period of strong growth under our ownership, and believe Ryan Herco is poised for continued success in the future."

Randy Beckwith, CEO of Ryan Herco, said, "Our management team thanks Greenbriar for their partnership, and the expertise and resources they have brought to bear over the last six years. Greenbriar's guidance and strategic insight was instrumental in positioning Ryan Herco for continued growth and success. Looking forward, we are excited about partnering with SunSource during our next chapter of growth."

Harris Williams and Kirkland & Ellis acted as advisors to the Company. Debevoise and Plimpton acted as advisor to SunSource.

About Greenbriar Equity Group

Greenbriar Equity Group LLC, a private equity firm with over $2.5 billion of committed capital, focuses exclusively on the global transportation industry, including companies in logistics and distribution, freight and passenger transport, aerospace and defense, automotive, and related sectors. Greenbriar invests with proven management teams who are interested in being significant equity owners in their companies as well as with corporate partners who are interested in raising capital. Greenbriar's partners bring many decades of experience at the highest levels within the transportation industry. Additional information may be found at www.greenbriarequity.com.

Contact:

Mark Semer / Nathan Riggs

Kekst

(212) 521-4800



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbriar-equity-group-completes-sale-of-ryan-herco-flow-solutions-300639396.html

SOURCE Greenbriar Equity Group LLC

Related Links

http://www.greenbriarequity.com

