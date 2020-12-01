Greenbriar Equity Group Promotes Matthew Burke to Managing Director

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group LP, a New York-based investment firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Burke to Managing Director.

"Matt's promotion is a reflection of both his proven investment capabilities over the last decade at Greenbriar, as well as our confidence in his leadership going forward," said Regg Jones, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Greenbriar. "During his time with Greenbriar, Matt has distinguished himself as a trusted partner to numerous portfolio companies in several of our sectors of focus and has contributed to our success in these investments. Equally important, Matt has played a significant role in building the culture and team at Greenbriar that are so critical to our success."

Mr. Burke joined Greenbriar in 2010 and has led the sourcing and structuring of a number of investments with a particular focus on the vehicle aftermarket, logistics, and business services sectors. He currently serves or has previously served as a Director of several Greenbriar portfolio companies, including BDP International, LazerSpot, Morgan Auto Group, Spireon, Sun Auto Tire and Service, and Transplace. Prior to joining Greenbriar, he worked in the Global Industrials Group at Credit Suisse. Mr. Burke graduated from Duke University with a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

About Greenbriar

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar Equity Group is a private equity firm with over $4 billion of committed capital focused on investments in market-leading services and manufacturing businesses in partnership with proven management teams. Greenbriar looks to identify companies capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executive relationships, strategic insight and access to capital. Greenbriar focuses on investments in both business services and advanced manufacturing across the logistics, distribution, aerospace and defense, specialty industrial, transportation and related sub-sectors. Additional information may be found at www.greenbriarequity.com.

Contact: Mark Semer or Nathan Riggs

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 574-8583

SOURCE Greenbriar Equity Group LP

Related Links

http://www.greenbriarequity.com

