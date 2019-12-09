Greenbriar Equity Group Sells Lazer Spot

RYE, N.Y. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, LP ("Greenbriar), a New York-based private equity firm, and Lazer Spot, Inc. ("Lazer Spot" or the "Company"), the leading provider of mission critical, outsourced yard management services in the United States and Canada, announced today the sale of Lazer Spot to Harvest Partners, L.P. ("Harvest").

Lazer Spot is the category leader in a comprehensive range of outsourced yard management services including trailer spotting and shuttling. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Lazer Spot is the only national provider of spotting services. The Company offers a compelling value proposition at over 400 sites in the United States and Canada, for over 100 blue chip customers across the consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, pulp & paper, retail and other industrial sectors.

Jill Raker, a Managing Partner of Greenbriar, said, "We thank the entire Lazer Spot management team for an outstanding partnership. We are proud to have had the opportunity to support the Company through a period of strong growth and believe its future has never been brighter."

Lazer Spot CEO Adam Newsome added, "We have enjoyed working with the Greenbriar team, whose deep knowledge of our business and extensive network of industry relationships have helped create significant value for all stakeholders. Our partnership with Greenbriar enabled Lazer Spot to enhance our capabilities and has positioned the Company to capitalize on organic and strategic opportunities in our next chapter of growth."

Lazer Spot and Greenbriar were advised by Harris Williams & Co. LLC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Greenbriar Equity Group

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar Equity Group is a private equity firm with over $3.5 billion of committed capital focused on investing in market-leading manufacturing and services businesses in partnership with proven management teams. Greenbriar looks to identify companies capitalizing on strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executive relationships, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace and defense, industrial and business services, logistics and transportation, and specialty manufacturing. Additional information may be found at www.greenbriarequity.com.

About Lazer Spot

Lazer Spot is the market leader in critical outsourced yard management services including trailer spotting and shuttling. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Lazer Spot is the only national provider of spotting services across the consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, pulp & paper, retail and other industrial sectors. More information about Lazer Spot is available at www.lazerspot.com.

