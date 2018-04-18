Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

Owen Whitehall has been promoted to Executive Vice President, GMO North American Operations and Global Sourcing, reporting to Centurion. This move will deploy Whitehall's broad experience in global sourcing and manufacturing operations for future growth.

has been promoted to Executive Vice President, GMO North American Operations and Global Sourcing, reporting to Centurion. This move will deploy Whitehall's broad experience in global sourcing and manufacturing operations for future growth. Martin Graham assumes the expanded role of Executive Vice President, GMO International Operations and Global Engineering, also reporting to Centurion. He will continue to maintain oversight of all engineering and quality assurance functions Company-wide and provide GMO support for all Company activities in North America , Europe , GCC and Brazil.

Mark Rittenbaum, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Leasing Officer, announced the following promotion:

Brian Comstock has been named Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, reporting to Rittenbaum. As Greenbrier's Chief Commercial Officer, Rittenbaum continues to have responsibility for global Leasing and Commercial functions in North America and Latin America . Working with Rittenbaum and regional executives, Comstock continues management of commercial sales and marketing activities and strategy for the Americas, supervising market activity in North America , Brazil and greater Latin America . Internationally, Comstock will work with Furman, Cowan and Centurion. Greenbrier's Board of Directors has also designated Comstock a corporate executive officer and he will join Greenbrier's Executive Committee, comprised of key unit heads including Centurion, Rittenbaum, Rick Turner , Senior Vice President, Greenbrier Rail Services, and Jim Cowan , President, Greenbrier International. This committee is chaired by Executive Vice President and CFO, Lorie Tekorius and includes Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Martin Baker . The committee, which reports to Chairman, President and CEO, Bill Furman , oversees management policies in capital allocation, operations and technology, strategy, human resources, administration and risk management, as well as strategic, budgeting and planning functions.

This structure supports Greenbrier's broad-based global growth strategy, anchored by Gunderson, its flagship manufacturing company in the United States, and supported by factories and technical centers in Mexico, Brazil, Poland and Romania, along with a growing presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Furman said, "Today's promotions advance two goals at Greenbrier. We are preparing for the future by tapping our executive talent pool for greater contributions as part of our ongoing succession planning efforts. We are also sharpening the efficiency and responsiveness of our unified Global Manufacturing Organization to better serve our customers and our commercial colleagues at Greenbrier International. As a result of these changes, Greenbrier is better positioned to respond to a broader span of addressable markets where Greenbrier's Commercial, Leasing, Manufacturing and Engineering teams are actively serving demand for global products and services."

Furman concluded, "At Greenbrier we know the source of all value is our customers. By these actions, we are rededicating ourselves to this principle and building an organization focused on providing the best experience for our customers. Brian Comstock, Owen Whitehall, Alex Arias and Zane Peterson have been key contributors to Greenbrier's growth and success. Their advancement demonstrates the vitality of our organization and our commitment to meet the needs of our customers for years to come."

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier­­, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce rail and industrial castings, tank heads and other components and have an ownership stake in a leasing warehouse. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 359,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

