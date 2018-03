Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com . To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, the dial-in number for the Conference Call is 1-630-395-0143; the password is "Greenbrier." Please call in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier­­, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 355,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-300622068.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)

Related Links

http://www.gbrx.com