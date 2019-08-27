Greenbrier Corporation, Affiliates Take Action Against Former Insurance Adjuster

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday, the Greenbrier Corporation and several affiliates filed suit in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia against Goodman-Gable-Gould/ Adjusters International (GGG) for its failure to meet its obligations to recoup from insurers the financial losses and damages to the Greenbrier Hotel.

The Greenbrier, owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, is located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia and employs over 1,600 people. In June 2016, the town experienced what has been described as a thousand-year flood after 11 inches of rain fell within a 12-hour period. Twenty-three people lost their lives as a result.

With many families displaced and homes destroyed, the Greenbrier immediately opened its doors to the White Sulphur Springs community, while the hotel and members of the Greenbrier Club raised millions of dollars to help the community recover.

Thanks to the hard work of many people – from Greenbrier staff members to local construction crews – the Greenbrier today is as strong as ever. As a family company that employs thousands, including Greenbrier employees who represent multiple generations of service, the Greenbrier is standing up against GGG, the insurance adjusting firm that represented the Greenbrier but was terminated for cause and has nonetheless attempted to participate in any future payments that may result from the efforts of other professionals who replaced them. In addition to securing a determination that GGG is not entitled to any payment, the goal of the suit is also to prevent GGG from harming others in the future. Just last year, GGG was held accountable for defrauding a Maryland woman out of her homeowner's insurance after her home burned down. The woman was awarded $5 million in punitive damages because of GGG's fraudulent and heavy-handed conduct. The Greenbrier will not be bullied by GGG.

"We hope the Court holds GGG accountable for its poor work and awards funds currently held in escrow to the Greenbrier," said attorney Richard A. Getty. "GGG has a track-record of attempting to take advantage of clients. In this case, their actions were unacceptable to the Greenbrier, the people of White Sulphur Springs, and to the rich history and tradition of the hotel and surrounding properties. GGG acted as if they were dealing with a roadside motel, not the historic and architectural landmark that is the Greenbrier hotel."

SOURCE Greenbrier Corporation