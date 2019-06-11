Greenbrier Holdings Announces State-of-the Art Cannabis Manufacturing Facility in the Heart of California

"Our new manufacturing facility will decrease the carbon footprint statewide as we simplify the production, distribution and delivery process," said Jeff Tuel, Vice President of Sales of Greenbrier Holdings. "Greenbrier Holdings has a rich history in agriculture in California, and this expertise will shape the future of the cannabis industry as we bring improved technologies, processes and efficiencies to premium cannabis products."

Greenbrier's facility will include onsite quality control and an internal lab for testing at every stage of the production process. The full-scale manufacturing center will produce volatile and non-volatile products, including but not limited to: pre-rolls, tinctures, full spectrum and flavored oil, mints, gummies, customized live resin products, and the highest quality premium flower.

Greenbrier Holdings will fully own and operate the facility on three parcels of land in Parlier.

"The City of Parlier is committed to attracting businesses to grow the employer base and economic development in the heart of California," said Mayor Alma M. Beltran. "Greenbrier Holdings' signature manufacturing facility will change the future of Parlier's agricultural landscape and will help diversify and transform our community with today's industry needs. In addition to increased jobs and revenue for the city, this partnership will help bring visibility and additional economic opportunities to the region."

Greenbrier Holdings operates 18 acres of greenhouse cultivation in partnership with Valley Crest and Ceres Farms in Santa Barbara. Organic and sustainable growing methods have been the backbone of the company's 100+ year family farming history in California.

The City of Parlier is nestled in the heart of the fertile San Joaquin Valley situated nearly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. From its roots as an agricultural-based community, Parlier is leveraging its location to grow its economic base and promote entrepreneurship.

