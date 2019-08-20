Greenbrier Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Greenbrier's ESG priorities stem from its four pillar corporate strategy to: (i) strengthen its core North American engineering and manufacturing business; (ii) expand international operations; (iii) grow operations at scale in new and existing markets; and (iv) extend its talent base through a deeper talent pipeline. The report details four categories, including:

Putting People First: Greenbrier's commitment to employee health and safety, quality and safety certifications, diversity practices, equal employment opportunities and talent development initiatives. Advancing Sustainability: Rail and barge are among the most fuel efficient modes of freight transportation. In recent years, Greenbrier has introduced sustainable designs, including the reduction of tare weight and implementing articulation in more of its product offerings. Leading the Freight Transportation Industry: Highlights Greenbrier's participation in trade associations, industry-led safety coalitions, campaign development and management and product innovation efforts. Contributing to Our Communities: Focuses on Greenbrier's charitable giving efforts, worldwide volunteer action and employee giving campaigns.

"As an industry leader, Greenbrier provides innovative approaches to freight rail and marine transportation," said William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO. "However, a company's value is based on much more than numbers. Corporate responsibility, environmental stewardship and strong governance have become increasingly integral components to customer, shareholder and employee satisfaction. I am pleased to see our recent achievements published for review by investors, customers, employees and other stakeholders."

"This first ESG report is a rewarding milestone for Greenbrier and we look forward to enhancing our ESG reporting as our business grows," said Lorie Tekorius, Greenbrier Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "I am proud of all our team members and appreciate the commitment each Greenbrier facility has made to get here. As one of the world's largest freight railcar and marine barge manufacturers, we strive to lead by example. This ESG report is no exception."

In 2018, the Portland Business Journal (PBJ) listed Greenbrier as the fourth largest publicly-traded company in Oregon and SW Washington based on annual revenue. In the same year, Greenbrier was listed at #13 on the PBJ's "Most Admired Companies" list.

"We are glad to have employers like Greenbrier operating in Oregon," said Tobias Read, Oregon State Treasurer. "I congratulate Greenbrier for its commitment to being a great employer and active corporate leader. I look forward to their continued success."

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 10,600 railcars and performs management services for about 375,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com .

