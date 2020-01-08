Greenbrier Reports First Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2019.

First Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $7.7 million , or $0.23 per diluted share, on revenue of $769.4 million . Quarterly results include $2.2 million , net of tax, ( $0.07 per share) of integration and acquisition-related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Quarterly results include , net of tax, ( per share) of integration and acquisition-related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $9.9 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, excluding $0.07 of ARI integration and acquisition-related expenses.

, or per diluted share, excluding of ARI integration and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $74.2 million , or 9.6% of revenue.

, or 9.6% of revenue. Pre-tax ARI synergies of $2.8 million were achieved in the quarter. Annual synergy target of $15.0 million is affirmed.

were achieved in the quarter. Annual synergy target of is affirmed. Orders for 4,500 diversified railcars were received during the quarter, valued at $450 million .

. Orders subsequent to Q1 exceed 4,400 units driven by international sources, including a significant multi-year order in Brazil for new railcars. Additionally, an agreement to rebuild nearly 850 Brazilian railcars was finalized.

for new railcars. Additionally, an agreement to rebuild nearly 850 Brazilian railcars was finalized. New railcar backlog as of November 30, 2019 was 28,500 units with an estimated value of $3.1 billion . Subsequent to the quarter, Greenbrier agreed in principle to remove 575 units in backlog in exchange for financial consideration.

was 28,500 units with an estimated value of . Subsequent to the quarter, Greenbrier agreed in principle to remove 575 units in backlog in exchange for financial consideration. New railcar deliveries totaled 6,200 units for the quarter.

Board increases quarterly dividend 8.0% to $0.27 per share, payable on February 18, 2020 to shareholders as of January 28, 2020 .

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Greenbrier's strategy of strengthening its core North American market, international diversification, talent development and growing the business at scale is working. Employees performed well as we continued the integration of our largest-ever acquisition in North America. The synergies Greenbrier sought in acquiring the ARI manufacturing assets yielded $2.8 million in the first quarter, a good start toward achieving the fiscal 2020 synergy target of $15 million. Despite a weak North American freight railcar market, Greenbrier secured worldwide orders in the first quarter of 4,500 units valued at $450 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, Greenbrier received orders for nearly 4,400 railcars including a large multi-year order for our Greenbrier-Maxion JV in Brazil. Europe also recorded strong post-quarter orders. Included in post-quarter orders was a large award in North America from a customer in Saudi Arabia. These orders underline the traction Greenbrier is gaining internationally and the power of a developing globally integrated model. The December orders, along with Greenbrier's backlog of 28,500 units at November 30, worth more than $3 billion, provide good global visibility. Given overall progress through the first three months, we are on track to achieve our guidance for the year, although quarterly performance will not be linear."

Furman added, "Greenbrier's uneven performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 fell short of our expectations. Operating inefficiencies and component supply issues triggered lost production days and reduced production at one of our newly-acquired ARI facilities. Therefore, a higher proportion of quarterly railcar deliveries originated from our 50/50 joint venture at GIMSA in Mexico, which impacted net earnings. The operating inefficiencies and supplier issues are being addressed."

Furman concluded, "Looking ahead, fiscal 2020 remains a year of execution and responsiveness to a rapidly changing demand environment. The ARI integration is complex, but progressing favorably. Likewise, we are continuing remedial actions at Greenbrier Rail Services including Repair, and expect these operations to improve through the year. Our focus remains on managing recent acquisitions, generating positive cash flow, and creating long-term shareholder value through efficient capital allocation."

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2020, Greenbrier believes:

Deliveries will be 26,000 – 28,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) (which will account for approximately 2,000 units).

) (which will account for approximately 2,000 units). Revenue will be approximately $3.5 billion .

. Adjusted diluted EPS will be $2.60 – 3.00 excluding approximately $20 – $25 million of pre-tax integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition.

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary



Q1 FY20 Q4 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $769.4M $914.2M Lower deliveries than record Q4 activity Gross margin 12.0% 14.6% Inefficiencies due to production delays and minimal syndication activity Selling and administrative expense $54.4M $60.6M Q1 reflects full quarter of acquired operations while Q4 included $11.0 million of acquisition expense Interest and foreign exchange $12.9M $7.5M Increased debt levels associated with July 2019 acquisition Adjusted EBITDA $74.2M $109.4M Primarily lower operating margin Effective tax rate 20.7% 25.0% Impact of discrete items and GIMSA JV earnings Earnings (Loss) from unconsolidated affiliates $1.1M ($0.9M) Strong performance at JV acquired as part of ARI and improved performance in Brazil Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest $16.3M $15.7M Continued strong performance at GIMSA JV Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $9.9M(1) $43.3M(2) Lower revenue, deliveries and operating margin versus strong Q4 Adjusted diluted EPS $0.30(1) $1.31(2)







(1) Excludes expense of $2.2 million ($0.07 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration and acquisition-related expenses. (2) Excludes expense of $8.2 million ($0.25 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI acquisition expenses.

Segment Summary



Q1 FY20 Q4 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $657.4M $802.1M Fewer deliveries than record Q4, reflecting production delays and minimal syndication activity Gross margin 11.5% 14.5% Inefficiencies due to production delays and minimal syndication activity Operating margin (1) 8.1% 11.8%

Deliveries (2) 5,900 7,300 Fewer deliveries than record Q4 Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $86.6M $85.7M Improved mix partially offset by lower volume of wheels Gross margin 5.4% 4.7% Benefit of efficiency improvements and cost containment in Repair Operating margin (1) 1.3% (0.2%)

Leasing & Services Revenue $25.4M $26.4M

Gross margin 47.3% 50.7% Lower interim rent on certain railcars Operating margin (1) (3) 38.5% 41.2%







(1) See supplemental segment information on page 9 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 9,300 railcars and performs management services for 385,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definition

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted diluted EPS range excluding integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. Adjusted diluted EPS range excluding integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition excludes integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



November 30, 2019 August 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 February 28, 2019 November 30, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,602 $ 329,684 $ 359,625 $ 341,500 $ 462,797 Restricted cash 8,648 8,803 21,471 21,584 8,872 Accounts receivable, net 313,786 373,383 330,385 335,732 306,917 Inventories 733,806 664,693 592,099 574,146 492,573 Leased railcars for syndication 135,319 182,269 130,489 163,472 233,415 Equipment on operating leases, net 396,187 366,688 376,241 381,336 317,282 Property, plant and equipment, net 730,730 717,973 478,502 472,739 461,120 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 85,141 91,818 53,036 58,685 58,682 Intangibles and other assets, net 162,089 125,379 97,022 101,284 95,958 Goodwill 129,468 129,947 74,318 82,743 77,508

$ 2,948,776 $ 2,990,637 $ 2,513,188 $ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 29,502 $ 27,115 $ 25,952 $ 22,323 $ 22,189 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 527,789 568,360 473,106 474,863 438,304 Deferred income taxes 9,417 13,946 12,089 29,481 30,631 Deferred revenue 59,657 85,070 76,170 91,533 108,566 Notes payable, net 817,830 822,885 483,918 486,107 487,764











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 31,723 31,564 24,722 25,637 28,449











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,281,808 1,276,730 1,262,315 1,257,818 1,257,631 Noncontrolling interest 191,050 164,967 154,916 145,459 141,590 Total equity 1,472,858 1,441,697 1,417,231 1,403,277 1,399,221

$ 2,948,776 $ 2,990,637 $ 2,513,188 $ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,

2019

2018

Revenue







Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 471,789

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

108,543

Leasing & Services 25,384

24,191



769,359

604,523

Cost of revenue







Manufacturing 581,912

417,805

Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

100,978

Leasing & Services 13,366

13,207



677,170

531,990











Margin 92,189

72,533











Selling and administrative expense 54,364

50,432

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(14,353)

Earnings from operations 41,784

36,454











Other costs







Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

4,404

Earnings before income taxes and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

32,050

Income tax expense (5,994)

(9,135)

Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

22,915

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

467

Net earnings 24,011

23,382

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(5,426)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 17,956











Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.24

$ 0.55











Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.23

$ 0.54











Weighted average common shares:







Basic 32,629

32,640

Diluted 33,284

33,093











Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.25



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 2018

Cash flows from operating activities











Net earnings

$ 24,011 $ 23,382

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:











Deferred income taxes



(6,515)

(2,360)

Depreciation and amortization



29,335

20,700

Net gain on disposition of equipment



(3,959)

(14,353)

Accretion of debt discount



1,350

1,076

Stock based compensation expense



3,157

3,194

Noncontrolling interest adjustments



1,736

3,920

Other



(391)

286

Decrease (increase) in assets:











Accounts receivable, net



58,488

54,834

Inventories



(69,662)

(63,045)

Leased railcars for syndication



(13,132)

(116,726)

Other



(37,304)

(392)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(47,421)

(10,949)

Deferred revenue



(10,012)

3,314

Net cash used in operating activities



(70,319)

(97,119)

Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from sales of assets



27,463

34,497

Capital expenditures



(23,216)

(28,677)

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(1,500)

(11,393)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other



4,452

1,784

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



7,199

(3,789)

Cash flows from financing activities











Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



2,399

(4,840)

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



-

225,000

Repayments of notes payable



(9,749)

(173,453)

Debt issuance costs



(4)

(2,766)

Dividends



(343)

(467)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(4,531)

(3,185)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(1,870)

(4,747)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(14,098)

35,542

Effect of exchange rate changes



981

(2,439)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(76,237)

(67,805)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











Beginning of period



338,487

539,474

End of period

$ 262,250 $ 471,669

Balance Sheet Reconciliation











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 253,602 $ 462,797

Restricted cash



8,648

8,872

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$ 262,250 $ 471,669



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 476,019

$ 681,588

$ 802,103

$ 2,431,499

Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

125,278

124,980

85,701

444,502

Leasing & Services 24,191

57,374

49,584

26,441

157,590



604,523

658,671

856,152

914,245

3,033,591

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 417,805

442,996

590,788

686,036

2,137,625

Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978

118,455

119,821

81,636

420,890

Leasing & Services 13,207

43,376

38,971

13,036

108,590



531,990

604,827

749,580

780,708

2,667,105























Margin 72,533

53,844

106,572

133,537

366,486























Selling and administrative expense 50,432

47,892

54,377

60,607

213,308

Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353)

(12,102)

(11,019)

(3,489)

(40,963)

Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025

-

10,025

Earnings from operations 36,454

18,054

53,189

76,419

184,116























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 4,404

9,237

9,770

7,501

30,912

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050

8,817

43,419

68,918

153,204

Income tax expense (9,135)

(2,248)

(13,008)

(17,197)

(41,588)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,915

6,569

30,411

51,721

111,616

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467

(786)

(4,564)

(922)

(5,805)

Net earnings 23,382

5,783

25,847

50,799

105,811

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426)

(3,018)

(10,599)

(15,692)

(34,735)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956

$ 2,765

$ 15,248

$ 35,107

$ 71,076























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 1.08

$ 2.18

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.08

$ 0.46

$ 1.06

$ 2.14







(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, unaudited)





Segment Information





Three months ended November 30, 2019:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 97

$ 657,464

$ 53,143

$ (23)

$ 53,120

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

5,851

92,459

1,114

(342)

772

Leasing & Services 25,384

1,749

27,133

9,777

1,289

11,066

Eliminations -

(7,697)

(7,697)

-

(924)

(924)

Corporate -

-

-

(22,250)

-

(22,250)



$ 769,359

$ -

$ 769,359

$ 41,784

$ -

$ 41,784





















Three months ended August 31, 2019:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 802,103

$ 14,829

$ 816,932

$ 94,628

$ 1,579

$ 96,207

Wheels, Repair & Parts 85,701

11,826

97,527

(191)

640

449

Leasing & Services 26,441

13,482

39,923

10,883

13,061

23,944

Eliminations -

(40,137)

(40,137)

-

(15,280)

(15,280)

Corporate -

-

-

(28,901)

-

(28,901)



$ 914,245

$ -

$ 914,245

$ 76,419

$ -

$ 76,419









Total assets







November 30, 2019

August 31, 2019

Manufacturing $ 1,568,338

$ 1,606,571

Wheels, Repair & Parts 317,786

306,725

Leasing & Services 776,724

708,799

Unallocated 285,928

368,542



$ 2,948,776

$ 2,990,637



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended









November 30, 2019

August 31, 2019



Net earnings $ 24,011

$ 50,799



Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

7,501



Income tax expense 5,994

17,197



Depreciation and amortization 29,335

22,898



ARI integration & acquisition-related costs 1,991

10,971



Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,183

$ 109,366

























Three Months Ended



November 30, 2019 Backlog Activity (units) (1)









Beginning backlog 30,300



Orders received 4,500



Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (300)



Production sold directly to third parties (6,000)



Ending backlog 28,500











Delivery Information (units) (1)





Production sold directly to third parties 6,000



Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 200



Total deliveries 6,200









(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

November 30, 2019 August 31, 2019 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,629 32,591 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - - Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) 655 585 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,284 33,176





(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2.875% Convertible notes issued in February 2017 and the 2.25% Convertible notes issued in July 2019 were excluded for the periods in which they were outstanding as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was anti-dilutive. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in weighted average diluted common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Reconciliation of Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier





Three Months Ended

November 30,

2019

August 31, 2019 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 35,107 ARI integration and acquisition-related costs, net of tax 2,218

8,228 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 9,887

$ 43,335

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share





Three Months Ended



November 30, 2019

August 31, 2019 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.23

$ 1.06 ARI integration and acquisition-related costs, net of tax

0.07

0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.30

$ 1.31

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "affirms," "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information under the heading "Fiscal 2020 Outlook", "Supplemental Information – 2020 Fiscal Year Guidance and Outlook", and any other information regarding future performance and strategies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the cyclical nature of our business, economic downturns and a rising interest rate environment; changes in our product mix due to shifts in demand or fluctuations in commodity and energy prices; a decline in performance or demand of the rail freight industry; an oversupply or increase in efficiency in the rail freight industry; difficulty integrating acquired businesses or joint ventures; inability to convert backlog to future revenues; risks related to our operations outside of the U.S., including anti-bribery violations; governmental policy changes impacting international trade and corporate tax; the loss of or reduction of business from one or more of our limited number of customers; inability to lease railcars at satisfactory rates, or realize expected residual values on sale of railcars at the end of a lease; shortages of skilled labor, increased labor costs, or failure to maintain good relations with our workforce; equipment failures, technological failures, costs and inefficiencies associated with changing of production lines, or transfer of production between facilities; inability to compete successfully; suitable joint ventures, acquisition opportunities and new business endeavors may not be identified or concluded; inability to complete capital expenditure projects efficiently, or to cause capital expenditure projects to operate as anticipated; inability to design or manufacture products or technologies, or to achieve timely certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; unsuccessful relationships with our joint venture partners; environmental liabilities, including the Portland Harbor Superfund Site; the timing of our asset sales and related revenue recognition may result in comparisons between fiscal periods not being accurate indicators of future performance; attrition within our management team or unsuccessful succession planning for members of our senior management team and other key employees who are at or nearing retirement age; changes in the credit markets and the financial services industry; volatility in the global financial markets; our actual results differing from our announced expectations; fluctuations in the availability and price of energy, freight transportation, steel and other raw materials; inability to procure specialty components or services on commercially reasonable terms or on a timely basis from a limited number of suppliers; our existing indebtedness may limit our ability to borrow additional amounts in the future, may expose us to increasing interest rates, and may expose us to a material adverse effect on our business if we are unable to service our debt or obtain additional financing; train derailments or other accidents or claims; changes in or failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; an adverse outcome in any pending or future litigation or investigation; potential misconduct by employees; labor strikes or work stoppages; the volatility of our stock price; dilution to investors resulting from raising additional capital or due to other reasons; product and service warranty claims; misuse of our products by third parties; write-downs of goodwill or intangibles in future periods; conversion at our option of our outstanding convertible notes resulting in dilution to our then-current stockholders; as a holding company with no operations, our reliance on our subsidiaries and joint ventures and their ability to make distributions to us; our governing documents, the terms of our convertible notes, and Oregon law could make a change of control or acquisition of our business by a third party difficult; the discretion of our Board of Directors to pay or not pay dividends on our common stock; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inability to raise additional capital to operate our business and achieve our business objectives; shareholder activism could cause us to incur significance expense, impact our stock price, and hinder execution of our business strategy; cybersecurity risks; updates or changes to our information technology systems resulting in problems; inability to protect our intellectual property and prevent its improper use by third parties; claims by third parties that our products or services infringe their intellectual property rights; liability for physical damage, business interruption or product liability claims that exceed our insurance coverage; inability to procure adequate insurance on a cost-effective basis; changes in accounting standards or inaccurate estimates or assumptions in the application of accounting policies; fires, natural disasters, severe weather conditions or public health crises; unusual weather conditions which reduce demand for our wheel-related parts and repair services; business, regulatory, and legal developments regarding climate change which may affect the demand for our products or the ability of our critical suppliers to meet our needs; repercussions from terrorist activities or armed conflict; unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities; the inability of certain of our customers to utilize tax benefits or tax credits; and suspension or termination of our share repurchase program. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filing. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

