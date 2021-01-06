Greenbrier Reports First Quarter Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2020.

First Quarter Highlights

Liquidity of $810 million , including $725 million in cash and $85 million of available borrowing capacity. Combined with $150 million of additional initiatives in progress totals $960 million .

, including in cash and of available borrowing capacity. Combined with of additional initiatives in progress totals . Diversified new railcar backlog as of November 30, 2020 was 23,900 units with an estimated value of $2.35 billion , including orders for 2,900 railcars valued at approximately $260 million received during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 3,100 units, representing a nearly 1.0x book-to-bill.

was 23,900 units with an estimated value of , including orders for 2,900 railcars valued at approximately received during the quarter. Deliveries in the quarter were 3,100 units, representing a nearly 1.0x book-to-bill. Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $10 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, on revenue of $403 million .

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $23 million , or 5.8% of revenue.

, or 5.8% of revenue. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders as of January 26, 2021 representing Greenbrier's 27 th consecutive dividend.

per share, payable on to shareholders as of representing Greenbrier's 27 consecutive dividend. Board extends $100 million share repurchase program through January 2023 .

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier remains focused on sustaining a high level of liquidity and carefully managing our manufacturing footprint in order to continue to generate operating cash flow. Consistent with these goals, we ended the quarter with a strong cash position while meaningfully lowering our debt during the quarter. Our prior cost reduction initiatives, combined with inventory and syndication activity, produced solid cash flow in the quarter. Although a challenging operating environment persists at least through the first half of fiscal 2021, our $2.35 billion backlog provides a baseload for our manufacturing operations and visibility into forward production requirements. We will continue to adjust our manufacturing footprint based on our outlook, while also ensuring we do not constrain our ability to scale capacity as demand increases. New order inquiries continue as rail traffic increases and velocity declines. This positions us well for the market improvements we expect later in calendar 2021. Finally, our strategic actions over the past two years, particularly the acquisition of ARI in the U.S., have delivered results. We have reduced our costs and secured our positon as a market leader on three continents, especially in our core North American market."

Business Update & Outlook

Greenbrier continues to operate safely and efficiently as we execute our COVID-19 response plan. Protecting employees within the work environment remains our top priority. Community spread is increasing in many areas requiring continued vigilance. Greenbrier maintains a low incident rate of COVID-19 among our employees by adhering to CDC-recommended preventative and remedial actions across the company. We also take instant action to prevent spread at the first signs of any infection.

In light of the consequences of the pandemic and an associated economic downturn, preserving the financial health of Greenbrier is imperative. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy. We have been very successful in this regard. Our diversified $2.35 billion backlog provides a baseload of activity as we gain greater visibility into customer needs as the year unfolds.

Greenbrier's scale and capabilities have significantly broadened since the Great Recession, a little more than a decade ago. Our backlog today is more than five times larger than it was as of the end of 2010. Our stronger market position is reflected in our share of North American industry railcar orders in the first nine months of calendar year 2020 and in the diverse types of railcars we are building. In Europe, broad macroeconomic reforms to address climate change are ushering in an era of modal shift for freight as the continent moves from polluting and congested road travel to clean and efficient rail service. This should generate significant market growth in the years to come. Regulatory-driven freight wagon demand in Europe supplements the increase in commodity-driven and replacement freight wagon demand that typically gathers momentum in a recovering economy. On three continents, Greenbrier is well-positioned for both the present and the future with a strong balance sheet and a streamlined manufacturing footprint that we can scale as our markets return to higher demand levels.

Financial Summary



Q1 FY21 Q4 FY20 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $403.0M $636.4M 45% fewer deliveries due to weak demand environment Gross margin 10.1% 10.5% Fewer deliveries partially offset by operating efficiencies in NA Manufacturing Selling and administrative $43.7M $46.3M Continuing cost reduction initiatives result in lower employee-related and discretionary expenses Adjusted EBITDA $23.2M $55.7M Lower operating earnings Effective tax rate (55.5%) 21.3% Tax benefit from favorable discrete items related to foreign currency fluctuations Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest ($3.3M) ($7.8M) Lower profitability because of fewer deliveries at GIMSA joint venture Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier ($10.0M) $5.5M(1) Lower gross margin reflecting fewer deliveries partially offset by income tax benefit and lower selling & administrative expense Adjusted diluted EPS ($0.30) $0.16(1)







(1) Excludes expense of $5.6 million ($0.16 per share), net of tax and noncontrolling interest, associated with ARI integration related expenses and severance expenses.

Segment Summary



Q1 FY21 Q4 FY20 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $308.7M $549.7M Fewer deliveries reflecting weak demand environment Gross margin 9.0% 9.4% Operating efficiencies from cost reduction initiatives partially mitigate lower production rates Operating margin (1) 3.1% 5.4% Lower gross margin partially offset by lower selling & administrative expense Deliveries (2) 2,700 4,900

Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $65.6M $64.8M Increased scrap pricing partially offset by continued volume pressure Gross margin 3.9% 6.0% Volume pressure and operating inefficiencies from weak demand environment Operating margin (1) (0.3)% 1.3%

Leasing & Services Revenue $28.7M $22.0M Higher externally sourced syndication activity and lease income Gross margin 35.8% 53.2% Externally sourced syndication activity reduces gross margin % although generating positive gross margin dollars; Excluding this activity, gross margin % was 47.5% Operating margin (1) (3) 20.5% 29.7% Lower gross margin partially offset by lower selling & administrative expense Fleet utilization 93.3% 90.4%







(1) See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 407,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



November 30,

2020 August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 February 29, 2020 November 30, 2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 724,547 $ 833,745 $ 735,258 $ 169,899 $ 253,602 Restricted cash 8,547 8,342 8,704 8,569 8,648 Accounts receivable, net 240,668 239,597 261,629 326,229 313,786 Inventories 490,282 529,529 675,442 709,115 733,806 Leased railcars for syndication 51,087 107,671 136,144 255,073 135,319 Equipment on operating leases, net 445,542 350,442 355,841 385,974 396,187 Property, plant and equipment, net 696,333 711,524 719,155 723,326 730,730 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 72,254 72,354 75,508 79,082 85,141 Intangibles and other assets, net 186,509 190,322 181,315 160,709 162,089 Goodwill 130,315 130,308 130,035 129,684 129,468

$ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031 $ 2,974,660 $ 2,948,776











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 276,248 $ 351,526 $ 416,535 $ 37,196 $ 29,502 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 434,138 463,880 488,969 499,898 527,789 Deferred income taxes 10,120 7,701 4,354 9,173 9,417 Deferred revenue 36,916 42,467 63,536 70,869 59,657 Notes payable, net 797,089 804,088 806,919 811,860 817,830











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 30,711 31,117 30,611 30,782 31,723











Total equity – Greenbrier 1,280,407 1,293,043 1,291,221 1,286,472 1,281,808 Noncontrolling interest 180,455 180,012 176,886 201,410 191,050 Total equity 1,460,862 1,473,055 1,468,107 1,487,882 1,472,858

$ 3,046,084 $ 3,173,834 $ 3,279,031 $ 2,947,660 $ 2,948,776

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,

2020

2019

Revenue







Manufacturing $ 308,722

$ 657,367

Wheels, Repair & Parts 65,556

86,608

Leasing & Services 28,711

25,384



402,989

769,359

Cost of revenue







Manufacturing 280,890

581,912

Wheels, Repair & Parts 62,984

81,892

Leasing & Services 18,444

13,366



362,318

677,170











Margin 40,671

92,189











Selling and administrative 43,707

54,364

Net gain on disposition of equipment (922)

(3,959)

Earnings (loss) from operations (2,114)

41,784











Other costs







Interest and foreign exchange 11,103

12,852

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated

affiliates (13,217)

28,932

Income tax benefit (expense) 7,332

(5,994)

Earnings (loss) before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (5,885)

22,938

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (744)

1,073

Net earnings (loss) (6,629)

24,011

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,343)

(16,342)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,972)

$ 7,669











Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.30)

$ 0.24











Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.30)

$ 0.23











Weighted average common shares







Basic 32,723

32,629

Diluted 32,723

33,284











Dividends declared per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.25











































THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,



2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net earnings (loss) $ (6,629)

$ 24,011

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Deferred income taxes 2,338

(6,515)

Depreciation and amortization 26,046

29,335

Net gain on disposition of equipment (922)

(3,959)

Accretion of debt discount 1,419

1,350

Stock based compensation expense 4,435

3,157

Noncontrolling interest adjustments (1,271)

1,736

Other 560

(391)

Decrease (increase) in assets:







Accounts receivable, net (6,377)

58,488

Inventories 13,404

(69,662)

Leased railcars for syndication 6,222

(13,132)

Other assets 2,224

(37,304)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,257)

(47,421)

Deferred revenue (5,521)

(10,012)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,671

(70,319)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from sales of assets 8,691

27,463

Capital expenditures (38,604)

(23,216)

Investment in and advances to/repayments from unconsolidated affiliates 4,526

(1,500)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other 488

4,452

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (24,899)

7,199

Cash flows from financing activities:







Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less (9,738)

2,399

Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days 110,000

-

Repayments of revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days (175,000)

-

Repayments of notes payable (8,908)

(9,749)

Debt issuance costs -

(4)

Dividends (9,180)

(343)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner (2,810)

(4,531)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (2,337)

(1,870)

Net cash used in financing activities (97,973)

(14,098)

Effect of exchange rate changes 5,208

981

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (108,993)

(76,237)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period 842,087

338,487

End of period $ 733,094

$ 262,250

Balance Sheet Reconciliation:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 724,547

$ 253,602

Restricted cash 8,547

8,648

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above $ 733,094

$ 262,250













THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended









November 30, 2020

August 31, 2020



Net earnings (loss) $ (6,629)

$ 7,691



Interest and foreign exchange 11,103

10,596



Income tax expense (benefit) (7,332)

2,306



Depreciation and amortization 26,046

27,398



Severance expense -

5,919



ARI integration related costs -

1,750



Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,188

$ 55,660

























Three Months

Ended





November 30, 2020



Backlog Activity (units) (1)











Beginning backlog 24,600





Orders received 2,900





Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (700)





Production sold directly to third parties (2,900)





Ending backlog 23,900















Delivery Information (units) (1)







Production sold directly to third parties 2,900





Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 200





Total deliveries 3,100











(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 489,943

$ 653,007

$ 549,654

$ 2,349,971

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

91,225

82,024

64,813

324,670

Leasing & Services 25,384

42,680

27,526

21,958

117,548



769,359

623,848

762,557

636,425

2,792,189

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 581,912

422,309

562,793

498,155

2,065,169

Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

84,373

75,001

60,923

302,189

Leasing & Services 13,366

30,830

17,232

10,272

71,700



677,170

537,512

655,026

569,350

2,439,058























Margin 92,189

86,336

107,531

67,075

353,131























Selling and administrative expense 54,364

54,597

49,494

46,251

204,706

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(6,697)

(8,775)

(573)

(20,004)

Earnings from operations 41,784

38,436

66,812

21,397

168,429























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

12,609

7,562

10,596

43,619

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss)

from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

25,827

59,250

10,801

124,810

Income tax expense (5,994)

(7,463)

(24,421)

(2,306)

(40,184)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from

unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

18,364

34,829

8,495

84,626

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

1,651

1,040

(804)

2,960























Net earnings 24,011

20,015

35,869

7,691

87,586

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(6,386)

(8,097)

(7,794)

(38,619)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to

Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 13,629

$ 27,772

$ (103)

$ 48,967























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ 0.85

$ (0.00)

$ 1.50























Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.83

$ (0.00)

$ 1.46























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.06







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, unaudited)





Segment Information





















Three months ended November 30, 2020:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 308,722

$ 20,591

$ 329,313

$ 9,686

$ 2,505

$ 12,191

Wheels, Repair & Parts 65,556

301

65,857

(200)

(9)

(209)

Leasing & Services 28,711

4,665

33,376

5,890

4,285

10,175

Eliminations -

(25,557)

(25,557)

-

(6,781)

(6,781)

Corporate -

-

-

(17,490)

-

(17,490)



$ 402,989

$ -

$ 402,989

$ (2,114)

$ -

$ (2,114)





















Three months ended August 31, 2020:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 549,654

$ 1,683

$ 551,337

$ 29,695

$ (19)

$ 29,676

Wheels, Repair & Parts 64,813

95

64,908

813

3

816

Leasing & Services 21,958

10,898

32,856

6,520

10,528

17,048

Eliminations -

(12,676)

(12,676)

-

(10,512)

(10,512)

Corporate -

-

-

(15,631)

-

(15,631)



$ 636,425

$ -

$ 636,425

$ 21,397

$ -

$ 21,397



















Total assets



November 30,

2020

August 31, 2020

Manufacturing $ 1,264,616

$ 1,301,715

Wheels, Repair & Parts 274,534

271,862

Leasing & Services 758,820

739,025

Unallocated 748,114

861,232



$ 3,046,084

$ 3,173,834



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share are reconciled

as follows:



Three Months Ended

November 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,723 32,658 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - - Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) - - Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 32,723 32,658





(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2.875% Convertible notes issued in February 2017 and the 2.25% Convertible notes issued in July 2019 were excluded from the share calculations due to a net loss in each period. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in weighted average diluted common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

Greenbrier



Three Months Ended

November 30, 2020

August 31, 2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,972)

$ (103) ARI integration related costs, net of tax (1) -

1,936 Severance expense, net of tax & noncontrolling interest (2) -

3,636 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (9,972)

$ 5,469





(1) Net of tax of $620. (2) Net of tax and noncontrolling interest of $2,283.

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share











Three Months Ended





November 30, 2020

August 31, 2020

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.30)

$ 0.00

ARI integration related costs, net of tax

-

0.06

Severance expense, net of tax & noncontrolling interest

-

0.10

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.30)

$ 0.16

Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

32,723

33,519



"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "adjust," "align," "believe," "continue," "ensure," "focus," "maintain," "managing," "target," "will," "working," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about backlog, and future liquidity and cash flow as well as other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the section "Business Update & Outlook." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the following. (1) We are unable to predict when, how, or with what magnitude COVID-19 governmental reaction to the pandemic, and related economic disruptions will negatively impact our business: we may be prevented from operating our facilities; the operations of our customers may be disrupted increasing the likelihood that our customers may attempt to delay, defer or cancel orders, or cease to operate as going concerns; the operations of our suppliers may be disrupted; our indebtedness may increase; we may breach the covenants in our credit agreement; the market price of our common stock may drop or remain volatile; we may incur significant employee health care costs under our self-insurance programs. The longer the pandemic continues, the more likely that negative impacts on our business will occur, some of which we cannot now foresee. (2) Our backlog of railcar units and marine vessels is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. Certain orders in backlog are subject to customary documentation which may not occur. Customers may attempt to cancel or modify orders or refuse to accept and pay for products. The likelihood of cancellations, modifications, rejection and non-payment for our products generally increases during periods of market weakness. The timing of converting backlog to revenue is also materially impacted by our decision whether to lease railcars, sell railcars, or syndicate railcars with a lease attached to an investor. More information on potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K and subsequent report on 10-Q. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings (loss) before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax benefit (expense), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

