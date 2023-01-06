Greenbrier Reports First Quarter Results

New railcar orders for 5,600 units results in book-to-bill of 1.2x

Continued strong lease fleet utilization of 98%

GAAP EPS of ($0.51) driven by $24 million ($18 million after tax) non-cash impairment at Portland manufacturing operation

Adjusted EPS of $0.05, excluding impairment

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

Diversified new railcar orders for 5,600 units valued at $700 million and deliveries of 4,800 units. Deliveries exclude 2,300 leased railcars produced onto the Balance Sheet to either be syndicated in future quarters or capitalized into the long-term lease fleet.

and deliveries of 4,800 units. Deliveries exclude 2,300 leased railcars produced onto the Balance Sheet to either be syndicated in future quarters or capitalized into the long-term lease fleet. New railcar backlog of 28,300 units with an estimated value of $3.4 billion as of November 30, 2022 ; excludes railcar conversion backlog of 1,800 units valued at $150 million .

as of ; excludes railcar conversion backlog of 1,800 units valued at . Liquidity of $477 million , including $263 million in cash and $214 million of available borrowing capacity at quarter end.

, including in cash and of available borrowing capacity at quarter end. Ceasing railcar manufacturing at Portland, Oregon facility following completion of current production commitment and undertaking a strategic evaluation of Marine business, resulting in a non-cash charge of $24 million related to the impairment of long-lived assets.

facility following completion of current production commitment and undertaking a strategic evaluation of Marine business, resulting in a non-cash charge of related to the impairment of long-lived assets. Net loss attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter was $17 million , or $0.51 per diluted share, on revenue of $767 million . Results include $18 million charge ( $0.56 per share), net of tax, related to the non-cash asset impairment.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Results include charge ( per share), net of tax, related to the non-cash asset impairment. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier was $1.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49 million , or 6.4% of revenue.

, or 6.4% of revenue. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 representing Greenbrier's 35 th consecutive quarterly dividend.

per share, payable on to shareholders of record as of representing Greenbrier's 35 consecutive quarterly dividend. Board renews and extends $100 million share repurchase program through January 2025 .

share repurchase program through . Subsequent to quarter end, Greenbrier acquired the minority interest in the GBX Leasing joint venture and now owns 100% to further support our leasing strategy.

"Greenbrier's business momentum continued in our fiscal first quarter, driven by a strong commercial performance that led to a book-to-bill of 1.2x. However, as new railcar production ramped, manufacturing margins were impacted by higher costs for outsourced parts, material shortages, supplier issues and lingering supply chain complications. We have been executing a plan to source key components internally, which we expect will be completed by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. This will meaningfully reduce our input costs and provide us greater control over our supply chains. Likewise, concluding manufacturing activity at our Portland facility will drive higher performance by optimizing production capacity and reducing our cost structure," said Lorie Tekorius, Chief Executive Officer & President.

"Additionally, Greenbrier's recent agreement to purchase the outstanding interest in GBX Leasing demonstrates our commitment to grow the leasing business. We are developing our railcar leasing platform and increased the owned fleet to 14,100 units, or nearly 65% since April 2021. Rising lease rates and high fleet utilization support our confidence in the value of leasing to our overall business. Managing through near-term economic uncertainty, we remain focused on execution and are confident in our outlook as railcar demand and our production efficiency normalizes through the fiscal year. In the meantime, Greenbrier is well-positioned with strong liquidity and a $3.4 billion manufacturing backlog."

Business Update & Outlook

Based on current trends and production schedules, Greenbrier expects the following performance in fiscal 2023:

Deliveries of 22,000 – 24,000 units including approximately 1,000 units in Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil )

) Revenue at $3.2 – $3.6 billion

– Capital expenditures at approximately $240 million in Leasing & Management Services, $80 million in Manufacturing and $10 million in Maintenance Services

in Leasing & Management Services, in Manufacturing and in Maintenance Services Proceeds of equipment sales are expected to be approximately $110 million



Build and capitalize into the lease fleet approximately 2,000 units. These units are not included in the delivery guidance.

Financial Summary



Q1 FY23 Q4 FY22 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $766.5M $950.7M ~2,300 units produced onto the Balance Sheet and timing

of syndication activity Gross margin $69.5M $127.3M Manufacturing margin and margin % impacted by

increased costs related to outsourced components, material

shortages, supplier issues and other supply chain

complications Gross margin % 9.1 % 13.4 % Selling and administrative $53.4M $68.8M Lower employee-related costs, consulting and incentive

compensation expense Adjusted EBITDA $48.7M $88.8M Lower gross margin Net (earnings) loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest $0.6M ($9.2M) Operating challenges and fewer units delivered at GIMSA

joint venture Adjusted Net earnings

attributable to Greenbrier $1.6M(1) $20.2M Lower gross margin partially offset by lower selling &

administrative expense Adjusted diluted EPS $0.05(1) $0.60



(1) Excludes $18.3 million ($0.56 per share), net of tax, of non-cash asset impairment.

Segment Summary



Q1 FY23 Q4 FY22 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $646.5M $817.5M ~2,300 units produced onto the Balance Sheet to either

be syndicated or capitalized into the long-term lease fleet Gross margin $42.0M $84.5M Impacted by increased costs related to outsourced

components, material shortages, supplier issues and

other supply chain complications Gross margin % 6.5 % 10.3 % Operating margin %(1) (0.5 %) 7.6 % Includes the $24 million non-cash asset impairment;

excluding the impairment, operating margin would be

3.2% Deliveries (2) 4,500 5,700 More units produced onto the Balance Sheet Maintenance Services Revenue $85.5M $87.2M Modestly lower volumes of wheelsets Gross margin % 6.9 % 10.6 % Increased labor and transportation costs for wheelsets;

certain costs expected to be passed through to customers

going forward Operating margin % (1) (3) 6.4 % 13.0 % Prior quarter included gain on dissolution of axle joint

venture Leasing & Management Services Revenue $34.5M $46.0M Lower volume of syndication activity Gross margin % 62.6 % 73.0 % Operating margin (1) (3) 45.2 % 53.0 % Fleet utilization 97.9 % 98.4 %



(1) See supplemental segment information on page 10 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into Manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its first quarter of 2023 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.

Teleconference details are as follows:

January 6, 2023

8:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

Phone: 1-888-317-6003 (Toll Free) 1-412-317-6061 (International), Entry Number "4920914"

Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10-15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier manages 408,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of approximately 14,100 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited)



November 30,

2022 August 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 February 28, 2022 November 30, 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 263.3 $ 543.0 $ 449.7 $ 586.8 $ 410.8 Restricted cash 17.2 16.1 16.1 15.7 27.1 Accounts receivable, net 495.6 501.2 464.8 399.0 393.3 Income tax receivable 28.9 39.8 129.4 106.0 106.2 Inventories 874.9 815.3 781.7 728.5 631.4 Leased railcars for syndication 272.5 111.1 142.9 80.0 99.1 Equipment on operating leases, net 836.2 770.9 676.1 650.4 751.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 617.6 645.2 642.7 646.5 654.4 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 94.2 92.5 96.2 90.2 83.1 Intangibles and other assets, net 189.0 189.1 177.8 179.6 183.0 Goodwill 127.7 127.3 128.7 130.0 130.3

$ 3,817.1 $ 3,851.5 $ 3,706.1 $ 3,612.7 $ 3,470.0











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 290.5 $ 296.6 $ 303.3 $ 292.2 $ 516.3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 676.5 725.1 639.0 581.2 540.4 Deferred income taxes 49.8 68.6 72.9 51.9 51.3 Deferred revenue 53.2 35.3 33.3 43.0 36.6 Notes payable, net 1,301.5 1,269.1 1,202.6 1,209.2 895.7











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 27.7 27.7 27.8 28.5 29.7











Total equity – Greenbrier 1,265.8 1,276.9 1,270.4 1,252.6 1,237.3 Noncontrolling interest 152.1 152.2 156.8 154.1 162.7 Total equity 1,417.9 1,429.1 1,427.2 1,406.7 1,400.0

$ 3,817.1 $ 3,851.5 $ 3,706.1 $ 3,612.7 $ 3,470.0

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30,

2022

2021

Revenue







Manufacturing $ 646.5

$ $452.5

Maintenance Services 85.5

72.4

Leasing & Management Services 34.5

25.8



766.5

550.7

Cost of revenue







Manufacturing 604.5

421.6

Maintenance Services 79.6

71.2

Leasing & Management Services 12.9

10.3



697.0

503.1











Margin 69.5

47.6











Selling and administrative expense 53.4

44.3

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3.3)

(8.5)

Impairment of long-lived assets 24.2

-

Earnings (loss) from operations (4.8)

11.8











Other costs







Interest and foreign exchange 19.6

12.6

Loss before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates (24.4)

(0.8)

Income tax benefit 3.8

1.4

Earnings (loss) before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates (20.6)

0.6

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 3.3

5.0











Net earnings (loss) (17.3)

5.6

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.6

5.2











Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (16.7)

$ 10.8











Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.51)

$ 0.33











Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $ (0.51)

$ 0.32











Weighted average common shares:







Basic 32,719

32,510

Diluted 32,719

33,570











Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27













THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

November 30,



2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities







Net earnings (loss) $ (17.3)

$ 5.6

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:







Deferred income taxes (19.0)

(4.8)

Depreciation and amortization 26.0

25.4

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3.3)

(8.5)

Stock based compensation expense 3.2

1.1

Impairment of long-lived assets 24.2

-

Noncontrolling interest adjustments 5.5

(0.3)

Other 0.9

0.7

Decrease (increase) in assets:







Accounts receivable, net 8.1

(92.8)

Income tax receivable 10.9

5.9

Inventories (56.3)

(64.4)

Leased railcars for syndication (195.3)

(29.5)

Other assets (7.0)

(5.9)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (53.7)

(24.1)

Deferred revenue 17.6

(5.1)

Net cash used in operating activities (255.5)

(196.7)

Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from sales of assets 13.8

28.0

Capital expenditures (57.0)

(186.9)

Investments in and advances to / repayments from unconsolidated affiliates 0.9

0.2

Cash distribution to / from unconsolidated affiliates and other (0.7)

-

Net cash used in investing activities (43.0)

(158.7)

Cash flows from financing activities







Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less (83.4)

147.6

Net change in revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days 75.0

-

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 41.0

-

Repayments of notes payable (9.2)

(2.0)

Debt issuance costs -

(1.2)

Dividends (9.3)

(9.3)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner (2.5)

(1.0)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (2.3)

(3.4)

Net cash provided by financing activities 9.3

130.7

Effect of exchange rate changes 10.6

(8.8)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (278.6)

(233.5)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period 559.1

671.4

End of period $ 280.5

$ 437.9

Balance Sheet Reconciliation:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 263.3

$ 410.8

Restricted cash 17.2

27.1

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 280.5

$ 437.9













THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Leasing Information

(In millions, except owned and managed fleet, unaudited)

Greenbrier's leasing strategy provides an additional "go to market" element to Greenbrier's Commercial strategy of direct sales, partnerships with operating leasing companies, and origination of leases for syndication partners as well as providing a platform for further growth at scale. Investing in leasing assets delivers predictable, tax-advantaged cash flows although it reduces Greenbrier's Manufacturing revenue and margin in the short-term. Greenbrier expects to invest a minimum of $200 million per year to support this growth strategy.

Key information for the consolidated Leasing & Management Services segment:



(In Units) November 30, 2022

August 31, 2022

Owned fleet(1) 14,100

12,200

Managed fleet 408,000

408,000

Owned fleet utilization(1) 98 %

98 %













Three Months Ended

Greenbrier Lease Fleet (Units) November 30,

2022

August 31, 2022

Beginning balance 12,200

11,800

Railcars added 2,300

1,700

Railcars sold / scrapped (400)

(1,300)

Ending balance 14,100

12,200







November 30, 2022

August 31, 2022 Equipment on operating lease(2) $ 836.2

$ 770.9







GBX Leasing non-recourse warehouse $ -

$ - GBX Leasing ABS non-recourse notes 315.7

318.6 Leasing non-recourse term loan 306.6

268.0 Total Leasing non-recourse debt $ 622.3

$ 586.6

74 %



Fleet leverage %(3)

76 %

(1) Owned fleet includes Leased railcars for syndication (2) Equipment on operating lease assets not securing Leasing non-recourse term loan support the $600 million U.S. revolver (3) Total Leasing non-recourse debt / Equipment on operating lease

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2022 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 452.5

$ 555.7

$ 650.9

$ 817.5

$ 2,476.6

Maintenance Services 72.4

86.6

101.5

87.2

347.7

Leasing & Management Services 25.8

40.5

41.1

46.0

153.4



550.7

682.8

793.5

950.7

2,977.7

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 421.6

535.0

611.3

733.0

2,300.9

Maintenance Services 71.2

81.7

91.1

78.0

322.0

Leasing & Management Services 10.3

11.3

14.8

12.4

48.8



503.1

628.0

717.2

823.4

2,671.7























Margin 47.6

54.8

76.3

127.3

306.0























Selling and administrative expense 44.3

54.7

57.4

68.8

225.2

Net gain on disposition of equipment (8.5)

(25.1)

(0.7)

(2.9)

(37.2)

Earnings from operations 11.8

25.2

19.6

61.4

118.0























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 12.6

11.8

14.9

18.1

57.4

Earnings (loss) before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates (0.8)

13.4

4.7

43.3

60.6

Income tax (expense) benefit 1.4

(3.2)

(1.1)

(15.2)

(18.1)

Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 0.6

10.2

3.6

28.1

42.5

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 5.0

1.0

4.0

1.3

11.3























Net earnings 5.6

11.2

7.6

29.4

53.8

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5.2

1.6

(4.5)

(9.2)

(6.9)























Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 10.8

$ 12.8

$ 3.1

$ 20.2

$ 46.9























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.33

$ 0.39

$ 0.10

$ 0.62

$ 1.44























Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.32

$ 0.38

$ 0.09

$ 0.60

$ 1.40























Dividends per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.08



(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year-to-date amount as each period is calculated discretely.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In millions, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended November 30, 2022:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations





External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total



Manufacturing $ 646.5

$ 44.5

$ 691.0

$ (3.4)

$ 4.0

$ 0.6



Maintenance Services 85.5

8.5

94.0

5.5

-

5.5



Leasing & Management Services 34.5

0.2

34.7

15.6

-

15.6



Eliminations -

(53.2)

(53.2)

-

(4.0)

(4.0)



Corporate -

-

-

(22.5)

-

(22.5)





$ 766.5

$ -

$ 766.5

$ (4.8)

$ -

$ (4.8)











































Three months ended August 31, 2022:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 817.5

$ 112.1

$ 929.6

$ 62.5

$ 9.8

$ 72.3

Maintenance Services 87.2

9.0

96.2

11.3

–

11.3

Leasing & Management Services 46.0

0.6

46.6

24.4

–

24.4

Eliminations –

(121.7)

(121.7)

–

(9.8)

(9.8)

Corporate –

–

–

(36.8)

–

(36.8)



$ 950.7

$ –

$ 950.7

$ 61.4

$ –

$ 61.4









Total assets







November 30,

2022

August 31, 2022



Manufacturing $ 1,861.7

$ 1,853.9



Maintenance Services 294.6

284.8



Leasing & Management Services 1,378.9

1,152.2



Unallocated, including cash 281.9

560.6





$ 3,817.1

$ 3,851.5























Supplemental Backlog and Delivery Information

(Unaudited)







Three Months

Ended November 30, 2022 Backlog Activity (units) (1)





Beginning backlog 29,500 Orders received 5,600 Production held on the Balance Sheet (2,300) Production sold directly to third parties (4,500) Ending backlog 28,300



Delivery Information (units) (1)

Production sold directly to third parties 4,500 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 300 Total deliveries 4,800

(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended





November 30, 2022

August 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) $ (17.3)

$ 29.4 Interest and foreign exchange 19.6

18.1 Income tax (benefit) expense (3.8)

15.2 Depreciation and amortization 26.0

26.1 Impairment of long-lived assets 24.2

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.7

$ 88.8





Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier



Three Months Ended

November 30, 2022

August 31, 2022 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Greenbrier $ (16.7)

$ 20.2 Impairment of long-lived assets 18.33(1)

- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 1.6

$ 20.2

(1) Net of tax of $5.9 million

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share





Three Months Ended



November 30, 2022

August 31,

2022

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.51)

$ 0.60

Impairment of long-lived assets 0.56

-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.05

$ 0.60

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,727

33,647















Share Calculations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

November 30, 2022

August 31,

2022 Basic Shares 32,719

32,598 Dilutive effect of performance awards 1,008

1,049 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,727

33,647

