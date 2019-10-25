Greenbrier Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended August 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $35.1 million , or $1.06 per diluted share, on record revenue of $914.2 million . Quarterly results include $8.2 million , net of tax, ( $0.25 per share) in costs related to the ARI acquisition.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier were $43.3 million ( $1.31 per diluted share) excluding the ARI acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $109.4 million , or 12.0% of revenue.

, or 12.0% of revenue. Record new railcar deliveries totaled 7,300 units for the quarter.

Diversified orders of 4,900 railcars were received during the quarter, valued at over $500.0 million .

New railcar backlog was 30,300 units with an estimated value of $3.3 billion . Backlog reflects the transfer of 10,600 units from ARI and the removal of 3,500 small cube covered hoppers for sand service for which the company realized negotiated economic benefits. Remaining backlog does not include any other orders for the sand market.

Marine backlog exceeds $100 million and extends through calendar 2020.

and extends through calendar 2020. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2019 .

Dividend yield approximately 3.1% as of October 24, 2019 .

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $71.1 million , or $2.14 per diluted share, on record revenue of $3.0 billion . Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the year were $95.2 million , or $2.87 per diluted share, excluding the non-cash goodwill impairment charge and ARI acquisition costs.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights (Cont.)

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $290.9 million , or 9.6% of revenue.

, or 9.6% of revenue. Record new railcar deliveries totaled 23,400 units for the year.

Orders of 20,600 units valued at approximately $2.2 billion across a broad range of railcar types with over 20% originating internationally.

across a broad range of railcar types with over 20% originating internationally. Cash provided by operating activities exceeded $125 million for the second half of the year.

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO said, "Greenbrier ended its fiscal 2019 with positive momentum. We enter fiscal 2020 supported by solid railcar order activity and improvements in operational areas that caused headwinds in 2019. We are pleased that in the fourth quarter, both deliveries and earnings met expectations. A robust backlog exceeding 30,000 units, valued at over $3 billion, combined with a healthy balance sheet provides optionality for the future. Greenbrier's strategy remains focused on four elements: 1) reinforcing core North American markets, 2) executing on our international strategy while improving profitability, 3) robust development of the talent pipeline and 4) continuing to grow the business at scale."

Furman concluded, "Recent progress and opportunities in Europe and other international markets are positive. We are optimistic about long term success in these markets. In North America, we completed the largest acquisition in Greenbrier's history in late July. We have been actively welcoming new colleagues and integrating the new manufacturing operations. We expect to generate approximately $15 million in synergies in fiscal 2020, consistent with our initial expectations. The ARI acquisition adds talent in manufacturing, engineering and other fields. With this long-contemplated transaction now complete, Greenbrier is one of the largest freight railcar builders and railcar service providers in the world."

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and production schedules for fiscal 2020, Greenbrier believes:

Deliveries will be 26,000 – 28,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) which will account for approximately 2,000 units

) which will account for approximately 2,000 units Revenue will be approximately $3.5 billion

Diluted EPS of $2.60 – $3.00 excluding approximately $20 – $25 million of pre-tax integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

Financial Summary



Q4 FY19 Q3 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $914.2M $856.2M Record quarterly revenue driven by higher deliveries Gross margin 14.6% 12.4% Primarily higher deliveries and strong syndication activity Selling and administrative expense $60.6M $54.4M Q4 includes $11.0 million and Q3 includes $5.8 million of ARI acquisition expense Net gain on disposition of equipment $3.5M $11.0M Lower lease fleet portfolio sales Adjusted EBITDA $109.4 $84.4M Increased operating earnings; see reconciliation on page 12 Effective tax rate 25.0% 30.0% Q4 tax rate in line with annual expectations Loss from unconsolidated affiliates $0.9M $4.6M Improvement in Brazil operations Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest $15.7M $10.6M Higher GIMSA JV deliveries Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $43.3M(1) $29.6M(2) Increased operating earnings driven by higher deliveries and improved gross margin Adjusted diluted EPS $1.31(1) $0.89(2)







(1) Excludes expense of $8.2 million ($0.25 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI acquisition costs (2) Excludes $10.0 million ($0.30 per share) non-cash impact associated with a goodwill impairment charge and expense of $4.3 million ($0.13 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI acquisition costs

Segment Summary



Q4 FY19 Q3 FY19 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $802.1M $681.6M Increase driven by higher deliveries Gross margin 14.5% 13.3% Higher deliveries and increased syndication activity Operating margin (1) 11.8% 10.6%

Deliveries (2) 7,300 6,500 Record quarterly deliveries Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $85.7M $125.0M Lower volumes driven by decreased rail traffic Gross margin 4.7% 4.1% Improved Wheels and Parts profitability partially offset by Repair operations Operating margin (1) (0.2%) (7.1%)

Leasing & Services Revenue $26.4M $49.6M Less secondary market syndication activity Gross margin 50.7% 21.4% More normalized margin levels reflecting less secondary market syndication activity Operating margin (1) (3) 41.2% 30.9%







(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margin. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier, Adjusted diluted EPS and Diluted EPS range excluding integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit), Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. Diluted EPS range excluding integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition exclude integration and acquisition-related expenses from the ARI acquisition. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



August 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 February 28, 2019 November 30, 2018 August 31, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,684 $ 359,625 $ 341,500 $ 462,797 $ 530,655 Restricted cash 8,803 21,471 21,584 8,872 8,819 Accounts receivable, net 373,383 330,385 335,732 306,917 348,406 Inventories 664,693 592,099 574,146 492,573 432,314 Leased railcars for syndication 182,269 130,489 163,472 233,415 130,926 Equipment on operating leases, net 366,688 376,241 381,336 317,282 322,855 Property, plant and equipment, net 717,973 478,502 472,739 461,120 457,196 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 91,818 53,036 58,685 58,682 61,414 Intangibles and other assets, net 125,379 97,022 101,284 95,958 94,668 Goodwill 129,947 74,318 82,743 77,508 78,211

$ 2,990,637 $ 2,513,188 $ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 27,115 $ 25,952 $ 22,323 $ 22,189 $ 27,725 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 568,360 473,106 474,863 438,304 449,857 Deferred income taxes 13,946 12,089 29,481 30,631 31,740 Deferred revenue 85,070 76,170 91,533 108,566 105,954 Notes payable, net 822,885 483,918 486,107 487,764 436,205











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 31,564 24,722 25,637 28,449 29,768











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,276,730 1,262,315 1,257,818 1,257,631 1,250,101 Noncontrolling interest 164,967 154,916 145,459 141,590 134,114 Total equity 1,441,697 1,417,231 1,403,277 1,399,221 1,384,215

$ 2,990,637 $ 2,513,188 $ 2,533,221 $ 2,515,124 $ 2,465,464

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Years Ended August 31,



2019

2018

2017

Revenue











Manufacturing $ 2,431,499

$ 2,044,586

$ 1,725,188

Wheels, Repair & Parts 444,502

347,023

312,679

Leasing & Services 157,590

127,855

131,297



3,033,591

2,519,464

2,169,164

Cost of revenue











Manufacturing 2,137,625

1,727,407

1,373,967

Wheels, Repair & Parts 420,890

318,330

288,336

Leasing & Services 108,590

64,672

85,562



2,667,105

2,110,409

1,747,865















Margin 366,486

409,055

421,299















Selling and administrative 213,308

200,439

170,607

Net gain on disposition of equipment (40,963)

(44,369)

(9,740)

Goodwill impairment 10,025

-

-

Earnings from operations 184,116

252,985

260,432















Other costs











Interest and foreign exchange 30,912

29,368

24,192

Earnings before income tax and loss from unconsolidated affiliates 153,204

223,617

236,240

Income tax expense (41,588)

(32,893)

(64,014)

Earnings before loss from unconsolidated affiliates 111,616

190,724

172,226

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates (5,805)

(18,661)

(11,764)















Net earnings 105,811

172,063

160,462

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (34,735)

(20,282)

(44,395)















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 71,076

$ 151,781

$ 116,067















Basic earnings per common share $ 2.18

$ 4.92

$ 3.97















Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.14

$ 4.68

$ 3.65















Weighted average common shares











Basic 32,615

30,857

29,225

Diluted 33,165

32,835

32,562















Dividends declared per common share $ 1.00

$ 0.96

$ 0.86

















THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)



Years Ended August 31,



2019

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net earnings $ 105,811

$ 172,063

$ 160,462

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Deferred income taxes (20,225)

(40,496)

4,377

Depreciation and amortization 83,731

74,356

65,129

Net gain on disposition of equipment (40,963)

(44,369)

(9,740)

Stock based compensation expense 11,153

29,314

26,427

Accretion of debt discount 4,458

4,171

2,340

Noncontrolling interest adjustments 7,402

2,864

(677)

Goodwill Impairment 10,025

-

-

Other 145

1,688

(845)

Decrease (increase) in assets:











Accounts receivable, net 13,022

(83,551)

(25,272)

Inventories (143,168)

(26,592)

(2,787)

Leased railcars for syndication (96,110)

(54,023)

41,015

Other 6,843

34,115

17,558

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 55,910

54,032

(25,422)

Deferred revenue (19,275)

(20,231)

33,039

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (21,241)

103,341

285,604

Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (361,878)

(34,874)

(27,127)

Proceeds from sales of assets 125,427

153,224

24,149

Capital expenditures (198,233)

(176,848)

(86,065)

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates (11,393)

(26,455)

(40,632)

Cash distribution from joint ventures 2,096

4,661

550

Net cash used in investing activities (443,981)

(80,292)

(129,125)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less (105)

23,401

4,324

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 525,000

13,771

276,093

Repayments of notes payable (182,971)

(22,269)

(8,297)

Debt issuance costs (8,630)

-

(9,082)

Dividends (33,193)

(29,914)

(24,890)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner (16,879)

(73,033)

(28,511)

Investment by joint venture partner -

6,500

-

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock (6,321)

(7,723)

(5,215)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 276,901

(89,267)

204,422

Effect of exchange rate changes (12,666)

(14,666)

12,499

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (200,987)

(80,884)

373,400

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











Beginning of period 539,474

620,358

246,958

End of period $ 338,487

$ 539,474

$ 620,358

Balance Sheet Reconciliation:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,684

$ 530,655

$ 611,466

Restricted cash 8,803

8,819

8,892

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above $ 338,487

$ 539,474

$ 620,358







THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 476,019

$ 681,588

$ 802,103

$ 2,431,499

Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

125,278

124,980

85,701

444,502

Leasing & Services 24,191

57,374

49,584

26,441

157,590



604,523

658,671

856,152

914,245

3,033,591

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 417,805

442,996

590,788

686,036

2,137,625

Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978

118,455

119,821

81,636

420,890

Leasing & Services 13,207

43,376

38,971

13,036

108,590



531,990

604,827

749,580

780,708

2,667,105























Margin 72,533

53,844

106,572

133,537

366,486























Selling and administrative expense 50,432

47,892

54,377

60,607

213,308

Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353)

(12,102)

(11,019)

(3,489)

(40,963)

Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025

-

10,025

Earnings from operations 36,454

18,054

53,189

76,419

184,116























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 4,404

9,237

9,770

7,501

30,912

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050

8,817

43,419

68,918

153,204

Income tax expense (9,135)

(2,248)

(13,008)

(17,197)

(41,588)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 22,915

6,569

30,411

51,721

111,616

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467

(786)

(4,564)

(922)

(5,805)

Net earnings 23,382

5,783

25,847

50,799

105,811

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426)

(3,018)

(10,599)

(15,692)

(34,735)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956

$ 2,765

$ 15,248

$ 35,107

$ 71,076























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 1.08

$ 2.18

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.54

$ 0.08

$ 0.46

$ 1.06

$ 2.14







(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 451,485

$ 511,827

$ 510,099

$ 571,175

$ 2,044,586

Wheels, Repair & Parts 78,011

88,710

94,515

85,787

347,023

Leasing & Services 30,039

28,799

36,773

32,244

127,855



559,535

629,336

641,387

689,206

2,519,464

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 380,850

429,165

427,875

489,517

1,727,407

Wheels, Repair & Parts 72,506

80,708

85,850

79,266

318,330

Leasing & Services 16,865

14,116

19,155

14,536

64,672



470,221

523,989

532,880

583,319

2,110,409























Margin 89,314

105,347

108,507

105,887

409,055























Selling and administrative expense 47,043

50,294

51,793

51,309

200,439

Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171)

(5,817)

(14,825)

(4,556)

(44,369)

Earnings from operations 61,442

60,870

71,539

59,134

252,985























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 7,020

7,029

6,533

8,786

29,368

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422

53,841

65,006

50,348

223,617

Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135)

11,301

(15,944)

(10,115)

(32,893)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287

65,142

49,062

40,233

190,724

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910)

147

(12,823)

(3,075)

(18,661)

Net earnings 33,377

65,289

36,239

37,158

172,063

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124)

(3,647)

(3,288)

(6,223)

(20,282)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253

$ 61,642

$ 32,951

$ 30,935

$ 151,781























Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.90

$ 2.10

$ 1.03

$ 0.95

$ 4.92

Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.83

$ 1.91

$ 1.01

$ 0.94

$ 4.68







(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches. The first approach includes the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 3.5% Convertible notes during the periods in which they were outstanding. Under the "if converted" method, debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes. The 3.5% Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches using the treasury stock method when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.