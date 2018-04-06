Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

~ Posts EPS of $1.91

~~ Announces orders of 3,400 railcars valued at over $265 million

~~ Raises FY 2018 earnings guidance

~~ Board increases dividend 9%

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 6, 2018  /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $61.6million, or $1.91 per diluted share, on revenue of $629.3 million. Quarterly results included $0.89 per diluted share related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted December 22, 2017.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $79.1 million, or 12.6% of revenue.
  • Orders for 3,400 diversified railcars were received during this quarter, valued at over $265 million.
  • New railcar backlog as of February 28, 2018 was 24,100 units with an estimated value of $2.3 billion.
  • New railcar deliveries totaled 4,900 units for the quarter.
  • Board increases quarterly dividend 9% to $0.25 per share, payable on May 16, 2018 to shareholders as of April 25, 2018.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, Greenbrier's $119 million of 3.5% convertible notes converted into equity. Under the "if-converted" method, the shares were already included in EPS calculations and guidance. If the conversion would have occurred in February, total equity would have been $1.4 billion with total assets of $2.4 billion.

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "The North American railcar market is improving but remains competitive.  Greenbrier's performance reflects the creativity and flexibility of its people and the strength of our strategy in North America and around the world.  Greenbrier's international expansion now meaningfully contributes each quarter with new sources of revenue and diversification of backlog.  Nearly half of year-to-date order activity was generated in markets outside of North America.  We are replicating Greenbrier's core business model as part of the railcar renewal cycles in Brazil and parts of Europe."

Furman continued, "For the quarter we secured orders for 3,400 units globally, ending the quarter with 24,100 units in backlog, valued at $2.3 billion.  At the midpoint of the fiscal year we are confident of achieving full year guidance; a validation of the strength and value of Greenbrier's market approach.  Cash flow remains strong, enabling us to continue a balanced capital allocation strategy.  The Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, part of Greenbrier's ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders in a prudent and efficient manner."

Furman concluded, "Greenbrier's strong backlog, driven by a broad product line and innovative service offerings, allows discipline in the current competitive environment.  Growing customer confidence and increased utilization of the North American rail fleet is generating increased demand for Greenbrier products and services.  Greenbrier creates transactions tailored for customers' success.  Our strategy remains to grow the business, domestically and internationally, well beyond the current fiscal year." 

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends, industry forecasts and production schedules for fiscal 2018, Greenbrier believes:

  • Deliveries will be approximately 20,000 – 22,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil) which will account for up to 10% of deliveries
  • Revenue will be $2.4$2.6 billion
  • Diluted EPS will be $5.00 including a second quarter benefit of $0.89 from the Tax Act and a lower tax rate going forward

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance.  Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.


Financial Summary


Q2 FY18  

Q1 FY18  

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers  

Revenue

$629.3M

$559.5M

Up 12.5% primarily due to higher volume of deliveries and higher wheel and component volumes

Gross margin

16.7%

16.0%

Up 70 bps primarily due to product mix, including wheels, interim rent and syndication activity

Selling and
administrative expense

$50.3M

$47.0M

Up 7.0% primarily due to higher international business development costs

Gain on disposition
of equipment

$5.8M

$19.2M

Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio

Adjusted EBITDA

$79.1M

$76.9M

Improved performance of unconsolidated operations

Effective tax rate

(21.0%)

33.3%

Reflects impact of the Tax Act; expected second half rate of 27%

Earnings (loss) from
unconsolidated affiliates

$0.1M

($2.9M)

Improvements in Brazilian operations

Net earnings attributable
to noncontrolling interest

($3.6M)

($7.1M)

Change driven primarily by timing of railcar syndications at our GIMSA JV

Net earnings attributable
to Greenbrier

$61.6M

$26.3M

Includes $29.2 million of tax benefit related to the Tax Act

Diluted EPS

$1.91

$0.83

Includes $0.89 per share related to the Tax Act

Segment Summary


Q2 FY18

Q1 FY18

Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers

Manufacturing

  Revenue

$511.8M

$451.5M

Up 13.4% primarily attributable to higher volume of deliveries

  Gross margin

16.2%

15.6%

Up 60 bps primarily due to product mix and higher syndication activity

  Operating margin (1)

12.3%

11.7%

  Deliveries (2)

4,300

4,000

Wheels & Parts

  Revenue

$88.7M

$78.0M

Up 13.7% primarily attributable to higher wheel and component volumes

  Gross margin

9.0%

7.1%

Up 190 bps due to increased volumes and operating efficiencies

  Operating margin (1)

5.8%

3.1%

Leasing & Services

  Revenue

$28.8M

$30.0M

Down 4.0% due to lower volume of externally sourced railcar syndications 

  Gross margin

51.0%

43.9%

Up 710 bps primarily due to higher management fees and interim rent

  Operating margin (1) (3)

56.0%

93.8%

  Lease fleet utilization

92.2%

91.8%

(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.
(2)  Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. 
(3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its second quarter 2018 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website. 
Teleconference details are as follows:

  • April 6, 2018
  • 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time
  • Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"
  • Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time. 

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier­­, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America.  Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce rail and industrial castings, tank heads and other components and have an ownership stake in a leasing warehouse. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 359,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:  This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2017, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, this measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)


February 28,
2018

November 30,

2017

August 31,

2017

May 31,

2017

February 28,

2017

Assets




   Cash and cash equivalents

$    586,008

$    591,406

$    611,466

$    465,413

$    545,752

   Restricted cash

8,875

8,839

8,892

8,753

8,696

   Accounts receivable, net 

321,795

315,393

279,964

267,830

295,844

   Inventories

408,419

411,371

400,127

414,012

381,439

   Leased railcars for syndication

168,748

130,991

91,272

149,119

98,398

   Equipment on operating leases, net

258,417

274,598

315,941

315,976

298,269

   Property, plant and equipment, net

429,465

426,961

428,021

330,471

325,325

   Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

98,009

101,529

108,255

110,058

90,762

   Intangibles and other assets, net

83,308

83,819

85,177

68,930

68,228

   Goodwill

69,011

67,783

68,590

43,265

43,265

$ 2,432,055

$ 2,412,690

$ 2,397,705

$ 2,173,827

$ 2,155,978






Liabilities and Equity




   Revolving notes

$        7,990

$        6,885

$        4,324

$               -

$               -

   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

461,088

441,373

415,061

339,001

372,321

   Deferred income taxes

41,257

69,984

75,791

80,482

65,589

   Deferred revenue

85,886

120,044

129,260

82,006

85,441

   Notes payable, net

559,755

558,987

558,228

532,638

532,596






Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest

33,046

35,209

36,148

-

-






   Total equity - Greenbrier

1,095,447

1,032,557

1,018,130

986,221

942,084

   Noncontrolling interest

147,586

147,651

160,763

153,479

157,947

   Total equity

1,243,033

1,180,208

1,178,893

1,139,700

1,100,031

$ 2,432,055

$ 2,412,690

$ 2,397,705

$ 2,173,827

$ 2,155,978

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended

February 28,

Six Months Ended
February 28,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue






        Manufacturing

$         511,827

$        445,504

$      963,312

$        899,537

        Wheels & Parts

88,710

82,714

166,721

152,349

        Leasing & Services

28,799

38,064

58,838

66,710

629,336

566,282

1,188,871

1,118,596

Cost of revenue






        Manufacturing

429,165

346,653

810,015

703,208

        Wheels & Parts

80,708

75,497

153,214

140,475

        Leasing & Services

14,116

25,207

30,981

43,237

523,989

447,357

994,210

886,920








Margin

105,347

118,925

194,661

231,676








Selling and administrative expense

50,294

39,495

97,337

80,708

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(5,817)

(2,090)

(24,988)

(3,212)

Earnings from operations

60,870

81,520

122,312

154,180








Other costs






Interest and foreign exchange

7,029

5,673

14,049

7,397

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

 

53,841

 

75,847

 

108,263

 

146,783

Income tax benefit (expense)

11,301

(24,858)

(6,834)

(45,244)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

 

65,142

 

50,989

 

101,429

 

101,539

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

147

(1,988)

(2,763)

(4,572)

 

Net earnings

 

65,289

 

49,001

 

98,666

 

96,967

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3,647)

(14,465)

(10,771)

(37,469)








Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$          61,642

$        34,536

$          87,895

$           59,498








Basic earnings per common share:

$              2.10

$            1.19

$              3.00

$              2.04








Diluted earnings per common share:

$              1.91

$            1.09

$              2.74

$              1.88








Weighted average common shares:






Basic

29,355

29,130

29,343

29,113

Diluted

32,711

32,427

32,703

32,423








Dividends declared per common share

$              0.23

$            0.21

$              0.46

$              0.42

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited)





 Six Months Ended

February 28,



2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:




    Net earnings

$

98,666

$       96,967

    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

      provided by (used in) operating activities:




      Deferred income taxes

(35,080)

2,272

      Depreciation and amortization

36,454

30,580

      Net gain on disposition of equipment

(24,988)

(3,212)

      Accretion of debt discount

2,060

330

      Stock based compensation expense

12,574

10,854

      Noncontrolling interest adjustments

(2,555)

(3,255)

      Other

958

548

      Decrease (increase) in assets:




          Accounts receivable, net

(25,681)

(67,271)

          Inventories

(10,211)

(17,673)

          Leased railcars for syndication

(74,129)

37,903

          Other

10,434

5,550

    Increase (decrease) in liabilities:




          Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

46,434

1,718

          Deferred revenue

(42,589)

(10,468)

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(7,653)

84,843

Cash flows from investing activities:




    Proceeds from sales of assets

105,142

19,898

    Capital expenditures

(53,503)

(21,194)

    Decrease in restricted cash

17

15,583

    Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

(17,739)

(550)

    Other

1,207

550

    Net cash provided by investing activities

35,124

14,287

Cash flows from financing activities:




    Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less

3,666

-

    Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

13,929

275,000

    Repayments of notes payable

(16,056)

(3,719)

    Investment by joint venture partner

6,500

-

    Debt issuance costs

-

(9,450)

    Dividends

(13,546)

(12,138)

    Cash distribution to joint venture partner

(41,758)

(19,486)

    Excess tax deficiency from restricted stock awards

-

(2,453)

    Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock

(5,199)

(2,981)

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(52,464)

224,773

    Effect of exchange rate changes

(465)

(830)

    Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(25,458)

323,073

Cash and cash equivalents




Beginning of period

611,466

222,679

End of period

$

586,008

$       545,752












 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

  (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:

First

Second

Total






Revenue




   Manufacturing

$         451,485

$       511,827

$          963,312

   Wheels & Parts

78,011

88,710

166,721

   Leasing & Services

30,039

28,799

58,838

559,535

629,336

1,188,871

Cost of revenue




   Manufacturing

380,850

429,165

810,015

   Wheels & Parts

72,506

80,708

153,214

   Leasing & Services

16,865

14,116

30,981

470,221

523,989

994,210






Margin

89,314

105,347

194,661






Selling and administrative expense

47,043

50,294

97,337

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(19,171)

(5,817)

(24,988)

Earnings from operations

61,442

60,870

122,312






Other costs




Interest and foreign exchange

7,020

7,029

14,049

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates          

54,422

53,841

108,263

Income tax benefit (expense)

(18,135)

11,301

(6,834)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

36,287

65,142

101,429

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(2,910)

147

(2,763)

Net earnings

33,377

65,289

98,666

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(7,124)

(3,647)

(10,771)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$        26,253

$           61,642

$            87,895






Basic earnings per common share (1)

$                0.90

$                2.10

$                 3.00

Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$                0.83

$                1.91

$                 2.74



(1)

Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

 


THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2017 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total










Revenue








   Manufacturing

$        454,033

$      445,504

$       317,104

$     508,547

$  1,725,188

   Wheels & Parts

69,635

82,714

85,231

75,099

312,679

   Leasing & Services

28,646

38,064

36,826

27,761

131,297

552,314

566,282

439,161

611,407

2,169,164

Cost of revenue








   Manufacturing

356,555

346,653

245,228

425,531

1,373,967

   Wheels & Parts

64,978

75,497

77,985

69,876

288,336

   Leasing & Services

18,030

25,207

26,247

16,078

85,562

439,563

447,357

349,460

511,485

1,747,865










Margin

112,751

118,925

89,701

99,922

421,299










Selling and administrative expense

41,213

39,495

42,810

47,089

170,607

Net gain on disposition of equipment

(1,122)

(2,090)

(1,581)

(4,947)

(9,740)

Earnings from operations

72,660

81,520

48,472

57,780

260,432










Other costs








   Interest and foreign exchange

1,724

5,673

7,894

8,901

24,192

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates          

 

70,936

 

75,847

 

40,578

 

48,879

 

236,240

Income tax expense

(20,386)

(24,858)

(8,656)

(10,114)

(64,014)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates          

 

50,550

 

50,989

 

31,922

 

38,765

 

172,226

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates

(2,584)

(1,988)

(681)

(6,511)

(11,764)

Net earnings

47,966

49,001

31,241

32,254

160,462

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(23,004)

(14,465)

1,582

(8,508)

(44,395)

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$        24,962

$         34,536

$         32,823

$      23,746

$     116,067










Basic earnings per common share (1)

$             0.86

$            1.19

$            1.12

$          0.81

$           3.97

Diluted earnings per common share (1)

$             0.79

$            1.09

$            1.03

$          0.75

$           3.65



(1)

 Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

 (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended February 28, 2018:









Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

  Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing

$           511,827

$             13,948

$         525,775

$           63,185

$               3,415

$       66,600

Wheels & Parts

88,710

8,951

97,661

5,119

780

5,899

Leasing & Services

28,799

4,365

33,164

16,114

3,794

19,908

Eliminations

-

(27,264)

(27,264)

-

(7,989)

(7,989)

Corporate

-

-

-

(23,548)

-

(23,548)

$           629,336

$                      -

$         629,336

$           60,870

$                      -

$      60,870










Three months ended November 30, 2017:









Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations

External

Intersegment

  Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing

$           451,485

$             16,804

$         468,289

$           52,969

$               4,186

$       57,155

Wheels & Parts

78,011

7,732

85,743

2,418

748

3,166

Leasing & Services

30,039

1,605

31,644

28,190

1,372

29,562

Eliminations

-

(26,141)

(26,141)

-

(6,306)

(6,306)

Corporate

-

-

-

(22,135)

-

(22,135)

$           559,535

$                      -

$         559,535

$           61,442

$                       -

$       61,442




Total assets



   February 28,
2018

November 30,
2017

Manufacturing

$               911,505

$             915,918

Wheels & Parts

260,077

262,349

Leasing & Services

565,626

535,847

Unallocated

694,847

698,576

$            2,432,055

$          2,412,690

Information for the GBW Joint Venture, which is Greenbrier's fourth reportable segment and which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting, is included in the table below.  Information included in the table below represents totals for GBW Railcar Services LLC (GBW) rather than Greenbrier's 50% share, as this is how performance and resource allocation is evaluated.

As of and for the

Three Months Ended     




February 28,
2018  

November 30,
2017 

Revenue

$                 62,700

$                 58,000

Loss from operations

$                 (5,500)

$                 (5,700)

Total assets

$               208,500

$               204,300












 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended



  February 28,

2018

November 30,
2017

Net earnings

$             65,289

$             33,377

Interest and foreign exchange

7,029

7,020

Income tax expense (benefit)

(11,301)

18,135

Depreciation and amortization

18,084

18,370

Adjusted EBITDA

$             79,101

$             76,902

 

 

Three Months
Ended

February 28,
2018

Backlog Activity (units)(1)


Beginning backlog

26,500

Orders received

3,400

Production held as Leased railcars for syndication

(1,150)

Production sold directly to third parties

(4,650)

Ending backlog

24,100


Delivery Information (units)(1)

Production sold directly to third parties

4,650

Sales of Leased railcars for syndication

250

Total deliveries

4,900



(1)

Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

 

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.

Supplemental Information

  (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

February 28,
2018

  November 30,
2017

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)

29,355

29,332

Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)

3,349

3,331

Dilutive effect of performance awards (3)

7

33

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

32,711

32,696



(1)

Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

(2)

The dilutive effect of the 2018 Convertible notes was included as they were considered dilutive under the "if converted" method as further discussed below.

(3)

Restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the company is in a net earnings position.

Diluted earnings per share was calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches.  The first approach includes the dilutive effect of using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2024 Convertible notes and performance based restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 2018 Convertible notes. Under the "if converted method" debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes.  The 2024 Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches using the treasury stock method when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.


Three Months Ended

  February 28,

      2018

 November 30,

  2017

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier

$           61,642

$           26,253

Add back:

Interest and debt issuance costs on the 2018 Convertible notes, net of tax

843

733

Earnings before interest and debt issuance costs on convertible notes

$           62,485

$           26,986

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

32,711

32,696



Diluted earnings per share

$                  1.91

$               0.83

