Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Highlights
- Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $61.6million, or $1.91 per diluted share, on revenue of $629.3 million. Quarterly results included $0.89 per diluted share related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted December 22, 2017.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $79.1 million, or 12.6% of revenue.
- Orders for 3,400 diversified railcars were received during this quarter, valued at over $265 million.
- New railcar backlog as of February 28, 2018 was 24,100 units with an estimated value of $2.3 billion.
- New railcar deliveries totaled 4,900 units for the quarter.
- Board increases quarterly dividend 9% to $0.25 per share, payable on May 16, 2018 to shareholders as of April 25, 2018.
- Subsequent to quarter end, Greenbrier's $119 million of 3.5% convertible notes converted into equity. Under the "if-converted" method, the shares were already included in EPS calculations and guidance. If the conversion would have occurred in February, total equity would have been $1.4 billion with total assets of $2.4 billion.
William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "The North American railcar market is improving but remains competitive. Greenbrier's performance reflects the creativity and flexibility of its people and the strength of our strategy in North America and around the world. Greenbrier's international expansion now meaningfully contributes each quarter with new sources of revenue and diversification of backlog. Nearly half of year-to-date order activity was generated in markets outside of North America. We are replicating Greenbrier's core business model as part of the railcar renewal cycles in Brazil and parts of Europe."
Furman continued, "For the quarter we secured orders for 3,400 units globally, ending the quarter with 24,100 units in backlog, valued at $2.3 billion. At the midpoint of the fiscal year we are confident of achieving full year guidance; a validation of the strength and value of Greenbrier's market approach. Cash flow remains strong, enabling us to continue a balanced capital allocation strategy. The Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, part of Greenbrier's ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders in a prudent and efficient manner."
Furman concluded, "Greenbrier's strong backlog, driven by a broad product line and innovative service offerings, allows discipline in the current competitive environment. Growing customer confidence and increased utilization of the North American rail fleet is generating increased demand for Greenbrier products and services. Greenbrier creates transactions tailored for customers' success. Our strategy remains to grow the business, domestically and internationally, well beyond the current fiscal year."
Business Outlook
Based on current business trends, industry forecasts and production schedules for fiscal 2018, Greenbrier believes:
- Deliveries will be approximately 20,000 – 22,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil) which will account for up to 10% of deliveries
- Revenue will be $2.4 – $2.6 billion
- Diluted EPS will be $5.00 including a second quarter benefit of $0.89 from the Tax Act and a lower tax rate going forward
As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.
Financial Summary
|
Q2 FY18
|
Q1 FY18
|
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
|
Revenue
|
$629.3M
|
$559.5M
|
Up 12.5% primarily due to higher volume of deliveries and higher wheel and component volumes
|
Gross margin
|
16.7%
|
16.0%
|
Up 70 bps primarily due to product mix, including wheels, interim rent and syndication activity
|
Selling and
|
$50.3M
|
$47.0M
|
Up 7.0% primarily due to higher international business development costs
|
Gain on disposition
|
$5.8M
|
$19.2M
|
Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$79.1M
|
$76.9M
|
Improved performance of unconsolidated operations
|
Effective tax rate
|
(21.0%)
|
33.3%
|
Reflects impact of the Tax Act; expected second half rate of 27%
|
Earnings (loss) from
|
$0.1M
|
($2.9M)
|
Improvements in Brazilian operations
|
Net earnings attributable
|
($3.6M)
|
($7.1M)
|
Change driven primarily by timing of railcar syndications at our GIMSA JV
|
Net earnings attributable
|
$61.6M
|
$26.3M
|
Includes $29.2 million of tax benefit related to the Tax Act
|
Diluted EPS
|
$1.91
|
$0.83
|
Includes $0.89 per share related to the Tax Act
Segment Summary
|
Q2 FY18
|
Q1 FY18
|
Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers
|
Manufacturing
|
Revenue
|
$511.8M
|
$451.5M
|
Up 13.4% primarily attributable to higher volume of deliveries
|
Gross margin
|
16.2%
|
15.6%
|
Up 60 bps primarily due to product mix and higher syndication activity
|
Operating margin (1)
|
12.3%
|
11.7%
|
Deliveries (2)
|
4,300
|
4,000
|
Wheels & Parts
|
Revenue
|
$88.7M
|
$78.0M
|
Up 13.7% primarily attributable to higher wheel and component volumes
|
Gross margin
|
9.0%
|
7.1%
|
Up 190 bps due to increased volumes and operating efficiencies
|
Operating margin (1)
|
5.8%
|
3.1%
|
Leasing & Services
|
Revenue
|
$28.8M
|
$30.0M
|
Down 4.0% due to lower volume of externally sourced railcar syndications
|
Gross margin
|
51.0%
|
43.9%
|
Up 710 bps primarily due to higher management fees and interim rent
|
Operating margin (1) (3)
|
56.0%
|
93.8%
|
Lease fleet utilization
|
92.2%
|
91.8%
(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.
(2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.
(3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce rail and industrial castings, tank heads and other components and have an ownership stake in a leasing warehouse. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 359,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.
"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "forecast," "potential," "goal," "contemplates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "hopes," "seeks," "estimates," "strategy," "could," "would," "should," "likely," "will," "may," "can," "designed to," "future," "foreseeable future" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, reported backlog and awards that are not indicative of Greenbrier's financial results; uncertainty or changes in the credit markets and financial services industry; high levels of indebtedness and compliance with the terms of Greenbrier's indebtedness; write-downs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets in future periods; sufficient availability of borrowing capacity; fluctuations in demand for newly manufactured railcars or failure to obtain orders as anticipated in developing forecasts; loss of one or more significant customers; customer payment defaults or related issues; policies and priorities of the federal government regarding international trade, taxation and infrastructure; sovereign risk to contracts, exchange rates or property rights; actual future costs and the availability of materials and a trained workforce; failure to design or manufacture new products or technologies or to achieve certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; steel or specialty component price fluctuations and availability and scrap surcharges; changes in product mix and the mix between segments; labor disputes, energy shortages or operating difficulties that might disrupt manufacturing operations or the flow of cargo; production difficulties and product delivery delays as a result of, among other matters, costs or inefficiencies associated with expansion, start-up, or changing of production lines or changes in production rates, changing technologies, transfer of production between facilities or non-performance of alliance partners, subcontractors or suppliers; ability to obtain suitable contracts for the sale of leased equipment and risks related to car hire and residual values; integration of current or future acquisitions and establishment of joint ventures; succession planning; discovery of defects in railcars or services resulting in increased warranty costs or litigation; physical damage or product or service liability claims that exceed Greenbrier's insurance coverage; train derailments or other accidents or claims that could subject Greenbrier to legal claims; actions or inactions by various regulatory agencies including potential environmental remediation obligations or changing tank car or other railcar or railroad regulation; and issues arising from investigations of whistleblower complaints; all as may be discussed in more detail under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in Greenbrier's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, Greenbrier's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2017, and Greenbrier's other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenbrier does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, this measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
2017
|
August 31,
2017
|
May 31,
2017
|
February 28,
2017
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 586,008
|
$ 591,406
|
$ 611,466
|
$ 465,413
|
$ 545,752
|
Restricted cash
|
8,875
|
8,839
|
8,892
|
8,753
|
8,696
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
321,795
|
315,393
|
279,964
|
267,830
|
295,844
|
Inventories
|
408,419
|
411,371
|
400,127
|
414,012
|
381,439
|
Leased railcars for syndication
|
168,748
|
130,991
|
91,272
|
149,119
|
98,398
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
258,417
|
274,598
|
315,941
|
315,976
|
298,269
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
429,465
|
426,961
|
428,021
|
330,471
|
325,325
|
Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
|
98,009
|
101,529
|
108,255
|
110,058
|
90,762
|
Intangibles and other assets, net
|
83,308
|
83,819
|
85,177
|
68,930
|
68,228
|
Goodwill
|
69,011
|
67,783
|
68,590
|
43,265
|
43,265
|
$ 2,432,055
|
$ 2,412,690
|
$ 2,397,705
|
$ 2,173,827
|
$ 2,155,978
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Revolving notes
|
$ 7,990
|
$ 6,885
|
$ 4,324
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
461,088
|
441,373
|
415,061
|
339,001
|
372,321
|
Deferred income taxes
|
41,257
|
69,984
|
75,791
|
80,482
|
65,589
|
Deferred revenue
|
85,886
|
120,044
|
129,260
|
82,006
|
85,441
|
Notes payable, net
|
559,755
|
558,987
|
558,228
|
532,638
|
532,596
|
Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
33,046
|
35,209
|
36,148
|
-
|
-
|
Total equity - Greenbrier
|
1,095,447
|
1,032,557
|
1,018,130
|
986,221
|
942,084
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
147,586
|
147,651
|
160,763
|
153,479
|
157,947
|
Total equity
|
1,243,033
|
1,180,208
|
1,178,893
|
1,139,700
|
1,100,031
|
$ 2,432,055
|
$ 2,412,690
|
$ 2,397,705
|
$ 2,173,827
|
$ 2,155,978
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
February 28,
|
Six Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 511,827
|
$ 445,504
|
$ 963,312
|
$ 899,537
|
Wheels & Parts
|
88,710
|
82,714
|
166,721
|
152,349
|
Leasing & Services
|
28,799
|
38,064
|
58,838
|
66,710
|
629,336
|
566,282
|
1,188,871
|
1,118,596
|
Cost of revenue
|
Manufacturing
|
429,165
|
346,653
|
810,015
|
703,208
|
Wheels & Parts
|
80,708
|
75,497
|
153,214
|
140,475
|
Leasing & Services
|
14,116
|
25,207
|
30,981
|
43,237
|
523,989
|
447,357
|
994,210
|
886,920
|
Margin
|
105,347
|
118,925
|
194,661
|
231,676
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
50,294
|
39,495
|
97,337
|
80,708
|
Net gain on disposition of equipment
|
(5,817)
|
(2,090)
|
(24,988)
|
(3,212)
|
Earnings from operations
|
60,870
|
81,520
|
122,312
|
154,180
|
Other costs
|
Interest and foreign exchange
|
7,029
|
5,673
|
14,049
|
7,397
|
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
53,841
|
75,847
|
108,263
|
146,783
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
11,301
|
(24,858)
|
(6,834)
|
(45,244)
|
Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
65,142
|
50,989
|
101,429
|
101,539
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
147
|
(1,988)
|
(2,763)
|
(4,572)
|
Net earnings
|
65,289
|
49,001
|
98,666
|
96,967
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(3,647)
|
(14,465)
|
(10,771)
|
(37,469)
|
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
|
$ 61,642
|
$ 34,536
|
$ 87,895
|
$ 59,498
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
$ 2.10
|
$ 1.19
|
$ 3.00
|
$ 2.04
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
$ 1.91
|
$ 1.09
|
$ 2.74
|
$ 1.88
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
Basic
|
29,355
|
29,130
|
29,343
|
29,113
|
Diluted
|
32,711
|
32,427
|
32,703
|
32,423
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.42
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
February 28,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
98,666
|
$ 96,967
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(35,080)
|
2,272
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
36,454
|
30,580
|
Net gain on disposition of equipment
|
(24,988)
|
(3,212)
|
Accretion of debt discount
|
2,060
|
330
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
12,574
|
10,854
|
Noncontrolling interest adjustments
|
(2,555)
|
(3,255)
|
Other
|
958
|
548
|
Decrease (increase) in assets:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(25,681)
|
(67,271)
|
Inventories
|
(10,211)
|
(17,673)
|
Leased railcars for syndication
|
(74,129)
|
37,903
|
Other
|
10,434
|
5,550
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
46,434
|
1,718
|
Deferred revenue
|
(42,589)
|
(10,468)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(7,653)
|
84,843
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
105,142
|
19,898
|
Capital expenditures
|
(53,503)
|
(21,194)
|
Decrease in restricted cash
|
17
|
15,583
|
Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
|
(17,739)
|
(550)
|
Other
|
1,207
|
550
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
35,124
|
14,287
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less
|
3,666
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|
13,929
|
275,000
|
Repayments of notes payable
|
(16,056)
|
(3,719)
|
Investment by joint venture partner
|
6,500
|
-
|
Debt issuance costs
|
-
|
(9,450)
|
Dividends
|
(13,546)
|
(12,138)
|
Cash distribution to joint venture partner
|
(41,758)
|
(19,486)
|
Excess tax deficiency from restricted stock awards
|
-
|
(2,453)
|
Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock
|
(5,199)
|
(2,981)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(52,464)
|
224,773
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(465)
|
(830)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(25,458)
|
323,073
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Beginning of period
|
611,466
|
222,679
|
End of period
|
$
|
586,008
|
$ 545,752
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:
|
First
|
Second
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 451,485
|
$ 511,827
|
$ 963,312
|
Wheels & Parts
|
78,011
|
88,710
|
166,721
|
Leasing & Services
|
30,039
|
28,799
|
58,838
|
559,535
|
629,336
|
1,188,871
|
Cost of revenue
|
Manufacturing
|
380,850
|
429,165
|
810,015
|
Wheels & Parts
|
72,506
|
80,708
|
153,214
|
Leasing & Services
|
16,865
|
14,116
|
30,981
|
470,221
|
523,989
|
994,210
|
Margin
|
89,314
|
105,347
|
194,661
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
47,043
|
50,294
|
97,337
|
Net gain on disposition of equipment
|
(19,171)
|
(5,817)
|
(24,988)
|
Earnings from operations
|
61,442
|
60,870
|
122,312
|
Other costs
|
Interest and foreign exchange
|
7,020
|
7,029
|
14,049
|
Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
54,422
|
53,841
|
108,263
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(18,135)
|
11,301
|
(6,834)
|
Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
36,287
|
65,142
|
101,429
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
(2,910)
|
147
|
(2,763)
|
Net earnings
|
33,377
|
65,289
|
98,666
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(7,124)
|
(3,647)
|
(10,771)
|
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
|
$ 26,253
|
$ 61,642
|
$ 87,895
|
Basic earnings per common share (1)
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 2.10
|
$ 3.00
|
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 1.91
|
$ 2.74
|
(1)
|
Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
Operating Results by Quarter for 2017 are as follows:
|
First
|
Second
|
Third
|
Fourth
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 454,033
|
$ 445,504
|
$ 317,104
|
$ 508,547
|
$ 1,725,188
|
Wheels & Parts
|
69,635
|
82,714
|
85,231
|
75,099
|
312,679
|
Leasing & Services
|
28,646
|
38,064
|
36,826
|
27,761
|
131,297
|
552,314
|
566,282
|
439,161
|
611,407
|
2,169,164
|
Cost of revenue
|
Manufacturing
|
356,555
|
346,653
|
245,228
|
425,531
|
1,373,967
|
Wheels & Parts
|
64,978
|
75,497
|
77,985
|
69,876
|
288,336
|
Leasing & Services
|
18,030
|
25,207
|
26,247
|
16,078
|
85,562
|
439,563
|
447,357
|
349,460
|
511,485
|
1,747,865
|
Margin
|
112,751
|
118,925
|
89,701
|
99,922
|
421,299
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
41,213
|
39,495
|
42,810
|
47,089
|
170,607
|
Net gain on disposition of equipment
|
(1,122)
|
(2,090)
|
(1,581)
|
(4,947)
|
(9,740)
|
Earnings from operations
|
72,660
|
81,520
|
48,472
|
57,780
|
260,432
|
Other costs
|
Interest and foreign exchange
|
1,724
|
5,673
|
7,894
|
8,901
|
24,192
|
Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
70,936
|
75,847
|
40,578
|
48,879
|
236,240
|
Income tax expense
|
(20,386)
|
(24,858)
|
(8,656)
|
(10,114)
|
(64,014)
|
Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
50,550
|
50,989
|
31,922
|
38,765
|
172,226
|
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
|
(2,584)
|
(1,988)
|
(681)
|
(6,511)
|
(11,764)
|
Net earnings
|
47,966
|
49,001
|
31,241
|
32,254
|
160,462
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(23,004)
|
(14,465)
|
1,582
|
(8,508)
|
(44,395)
|
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
|
$ 24,962
|
$ 34,536
|
$ 32,823
|
$ 23,746
|
$ 116,067
|
Basic earnings per common share (1)
|
$ 0.86
|
$ 1.19
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 0.81
|
$ 3.97
|
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
|
$ 0.79
|
$ 1.09
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 3.65
|
(1)
|
Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
Segment Information
|
Three months ended February 28, 2018:
|
Revenue
|
Earnings (loss) from operations
|
External
|
Intersegment
|
Total
|
External
|
Intersegment
|
Total
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 511,827
|
$ 13,948
|
$ 525,775
|
$ 63,185
|
$ 3,415
|
$ 66,600
|
Wheels & Parts
|
88,710
|
8,951
|
97,661
|
5,119
|
780
|
5,899
|
Leasing & Services
|
28,799
|
4,365
|
33,164
|
16,114
|
3,794
|
19,908
|
Eliminations
|
-
|
(27,264)
|
(27,264)
|
-
|
(7,989)
|
(7,989)
|
Corporate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23,548)
|
-
|
(23,548)
|
$ 629,336
|
$ -
|
$ 629,336
|
$ 60,870
|
$ -
|
$ 60,870
|
Three months ended November 30, 2017:
|
Revenue
|
Earnings (loss) from operations
|
External
|
Intersegment
|
Total
|
External
|
Intersegment
|
Total
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 451,485
|
$ 16,804
|
$ 468,289
|
$ 52,969
|
$ 4,186
|
$ 57,155
|
Wheels & Parts
|
78,011
|
7,732
|
85,743
|
2,418
|
748
|
3,166
|
Leasing & Services
|
30,039
|
1,605
|
31,644
|
28,190
|
1,372
|
29,562
|
Eliminations
|
-
|
(26,141)
|
(26,141)
|
-
|
(6,306)
|
(6,306)
|
Corporate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(22,135)
|
-
|
(22,135)
|
$ 559,535
|
$ -
|
$ 559,535
|
$ 61,442
|
$ -
|
$ 61,442
|
Total assets
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
|
Manufacturing
|
$ 911,505
|
$ 915,918
|
Wheels & Parts
|
260,077
|
262,349
|
Leasing & Services
|
565,626
|
535,847
|
Unallocated
|
694,847
|
698,576
|
$ 2,432,055
|
$ 2,412,690
Information for the GBW Joint Venture, which is Greenbrier's fourth reportable segment and which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting, is included in the table below. Information included in the table below represents totals for GBW Railcar Services LLC (GBW) rather than Greenbrier's 50% share, as this is how performance and resource allocation is evaluated.
|
As of and for the
Three Months Ended
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
|
Revenue
|
$ 62,700
|
$ 58,000
|
Loss from operations
|
$ (5,500)
|
$ (5,700)
|
Total assets
|
$ 208,500
|
$ 204,300
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three Months Ended
|
February 28,
2018
|
November 30,
|
Net earnings
|
$ 65,289
|
$ 33,377
|
Interest and foreign exchange
|
7,029
|
7,020
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(11,301)
|
18,135
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,084
|
18,370
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 79,101
|
$ 76,902
|
Three Months
|
February 28,
|
Backlog Activity (units)(1)
|
Beginning backlog
|
26,500
|
Orders received
|
3,400
|
Production held as Leased railcars for syndication
|
(1,150)
|
Production sold directly to third parties
|
(4,650)
|
Ending backlog
|
24,100
|
Delivery Information (units)(1)
|
Production sold directly to third parties
|
4,650
|
Sales of Leased railcars for syndication
|
250
|
Total deliveries
|
4,900
|
(1)
|
Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method
|
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.
|
Supplemental Information
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share
|
The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
February 28,
|
November 30,
|
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1)
|
29,355
|
29,332
|
Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2)
|
3,349
|
3,331
|
Dilutive effect of performance awards (3)
|
7
|
33
|
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|
32,711
|
32,696
|
(1)
|
Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.
|
(2)
|
The dilutive effect of the 2018 Convertible notes was included as they were considered dilutive under the "if converted" method as further discussed below.
|
(3)
|
Restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the company is in a net earnings position.
Diluted earnings per share was calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches. The first approach includes the dilutive effect of using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2024 Convertible notes and performance based restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 2018 Convertible notes. Under the "if converted method" debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes. The 2024 Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches using the treasury stock method when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.
|
Three Months Ended
|
February 28,
2018
|
November 30,
2017
|
Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier
|
$ 61,642
|
$ 26,253
|
Add back:
|
Interest and debt issuance costs on the 2018 Convertible notes, net of tax
|
843
|
733
|
Earnings before interest and debt issuance costs on convertible notes
|
$ 62,485
|
$ 26,986
|
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|
32,711
|
32,696
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 1.91
|
$ 0.83
