Greenbrier Reports Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $61.6million , or $1.91 per diluted share, on revenue of $629.3 million . Quarterly results included $0.89 per diluted share related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted December 22, 2017 .

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $79.1 million , or 12.6% of revenue.

Orders for 3,400 diversified railcars were received during this quarter, valued at over $265 million .

New railcar backlog as of February 28, 2018 was 24,100 units with an estimated value of $2.3 billion .

New railcar deliveries totaled 4,900 units for the quarter.

Board increases quarterly dividend 9% to $0.25 per share, payable on May 16, 2018 to shareholders as of April 25, 2018 .

Subsequent to quarter end, Greenbrier's $119 million of 3.5% convertible notes converted into equity. Under the "if-converted" method, the shares were already included in EPS calculations and guidance. If the conversion would have occurred in February, total equity would have been $1.4 billion with total assets of $2.4 billion .

William A. Furman, Chairman and CEO, said, "The North American railcar market is improving but remains competitive. Greenbrier's performance reflects the creativity and flexibility of its people and the strength of our strategy in North America and around the world. Greenbrier's international expansion now meaningfully contributes each quarter with new sources of revenue and diversification of backlog. Nearly half of year-to-date order activity was generated in markets outside of North America. We are replicating Greenbrier's core business model as part of the railcar renewal cycles in Brazil and parts of Europe."

Furman continued, "For the quarter we secured orders for 3,400 units globally, ending the quarter with 24,100 units in backlog, valued at $2.3 billion. At the midpoint of the fiscal year we are confident of achieving full year guidance; a validation of the strength and value of Greenbrier's market approach. Cash flow remains strong, enabling us to continue a balanced capital allocation strategy. The Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, part of Greenbrier's ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders in a prudent and efficient manner."

Furman concluded, "Greenbrier's strong backlog, driven by a broad product line and innovative service offerings, allows discipline in the current competitive environment. Growing customer confidence and increased utilization of the North American rail fleet is generating increased demand for Greenbrier products and services. Greenbrier creates transactions tailored for customers' success. Our strategy remains to grow the business, domestically and internationally, well beyond the current fiscal year."

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends, industry forecasts and production schedules for fiscal 2018, Greenbrier believes:

Deliveries will be approximately 20,000 – 22,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion ( Brazil ) which will account for up to 10% of deliveries

Revenue will be $2.4 – $2.6 billion

Diluted EPS will be $5.00 including a second quarter benefit of $0.89 from the Tax Act and a lower tax rate going forward

As noted in the "Safe Harbor" statement, there are risks to achieving this guidance. Certain orders and backlog in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.





Financial Summary



Q2 FY18 Q1 FY18 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $629.3M $559.5M Up 12.5% primarily due to higher volume of deliveries and higher wheel and component volumes Gross margin 16.7% 16.0% Up 70 bps primarily due to product mix, including wheels, interim rent and syndication activity Selling and

administrative expense $50.3M $47.0M Up 7.0% primarily due to higher international business development costs Gain on disposition

of equipment $5.8M $19.2M Reflects continued rebalancing of lease portfolio Adjusted EBITDA $79.1M $76.9M Improved performance of unconsolidated operations Effective tax rate (21.0%) 33.3% Reflects impact of the Tax Act; expected second half rate of 27% Earnings (loss) from

unconsolidated affiliates $0.1M ($2.9M) Improvements in Brazilian operations Net earnings attributable

to noncontrolling interest ($3.6M) ($7.1M) Change driven primarily by timing of railcar syndications at our GIMSA JV Net earnings attributable

to Greenbrier $61.6M $26.3M Includes $29.2 million of tax benefit related to the Tax Act Diluted EPS $1.91 $0.83 Includes $0.89 per share related to the Tax Act

Segment Summary



Q2 FY18 Q1 FY18 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $511.8M $451.5M Up 13.4% primarily attributable to higher volume of deliveries Gross margin 16.2% 15.6% Up 60 bps primarily due to product mix and higher syndication activity Operating margin (1) 12.3% 11.7%

Deliveries (2) 4,300 4,000

Wheels & Parts Revenue $88.7M $78.0M Up 13.7% primarily attributable to higher wheel and component volumes Gross margin 9.0% 7.1% Up 190 bps due to increased volumes and operating efficiencies Operating margin (1) 5.8% 3.1%

Leasing & Services Revenue $28.8M $30.0M Down 4.0% due to lower volume of externally sourced railcar syndications Gross margin 51.0% 43.9% Up 710 bps primarily due to higher management fees and interim rent Operating margin (1) (3) 56.0% 93.8%

Lease fleet utilization 92.2% 91.8%



(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information.

(2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins.

(3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is not included in gross margin.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier­­, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce rail and industrial castings, tank heads and other components and have an ownership stake in a leasing warehouse. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,400 railcars and performs management services for 359,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This metric is a performance measurement tool commonly used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider this metric in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because this metric is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations, this measure presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



February 28,

2018 November 30, 2017 August 31, 2017 May 31, 2017 February 28, 2017 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 586,008 $ 591,406 $ 611,466 $ 465,413 $ 545,752 Restricted cash 8,875 8,839 8,892 8,753 8,696 Accounts receivable, net 321,795 315,393 279,964 267,830 295,844 Inventories 408,419 411,371 400,127 414,012 381,439 Leased railcars for syndication 168,748 130,991 91,272 149,119 98,398 Equipment on operating leases, net 258,417 274,598 315,941 315,976 298,269 Property, plant and equipment, net 429,465 426,961 428,021 330,471 325,325 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 98,009 101,529 108,255 110,058 90,762 Intangibles and other assets, net 83,308 83,819 85,177 68,930 68,228 Goodwill 69,011 67,783 68,590 43,265 43,265

$ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 $ 2,397,705 $ 2,173,827 $ 2,155,978











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 7,990 $ 6,885 $ 4,324 $ - $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 461,088 441,373 415,061 339,001 372,321 Deferred income taxes 41,257 69,984 75,791 80,482 65,589 Deferred revenue 85,886 120,044 129,260 82,006 85,441 Notes payable, net 559,755 558,987 558,228 532,638 532,596











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 33,046 35,209 36,148 - -











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,095,447 1,032,557 1,018,130 986,221 942,084 Noncontrolling interest 147,586 147,651 160,763 153,479 157,947 Total equity 1,243,033 1,180,208 1,178,893 1,139,700 1,100,031

$ 2,432,055 $ 2,412,690 $ 2,397,705 $ 2,173,827 $ 2,155,978

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended February 28, Six Months Ended

February 28,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue













Manufacturing $ 511,827

$ 445,504

$ 963,312

$ 899,537 Wheels & Parts 88,710

82,714

166,721

152,349 Leasing & Services 28,799

38,064

58,838

66,710

629,336

566,282

1,188,871

1,118,596 Cost of revenue













Manufacturing 429,165

346,653

810,015

703,208 Wheels & Parts 80,708

75,497

153,214

140,475 Leasing & Services 14,116

25,207

30,981

43,237

523,989

447,357

994,210

886,920















Margin 105,347

118,925

194,661

231,676















Selling and administrative expense 50,294

39,495

97,337

80,708 Net gain on disposition of equipment (5,817)

(2,090)

(24,988)

(3,212) Earnings from operations 60,870

81,520

122,312

154,180















Other costs













Interest and foreign exchange 7,029

5,673

14,049

7,397 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 53,841

75,847

108,263

146,783 Income tax benefit (expense) 11,301

(24,858)

(6,834)

(45,244) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 65,142

50,989

101,429

101,539 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 147

(1,988)

(2,763)

(4,572) Net earnings 65,289

49,001

98,666

96,967 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,647)

(14,465)

(10,771)

(37,469)















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 61,642

$ 34,536

$ 87,895

$ 59,498















Basic earnings per common share: $ 2.10

$ 1.19

$ 3.00

$ 2.04















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.91

$ 1.09

$ 2.74

$ 1.88















Weighted average common shares:













Basic 29,355

29,130

29,343

29,113 Diluted 32,711

32,427

32,703

32,423















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.23

$ 0.21

$ 0.46

$ 0.42

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)







Six Months Ended February 28,





2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net earnings

$ 98,666

$ 96,967 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Deferred income taxes



(35,080)

2,272 Depreciation and amortization



36,454

30,580 Net gain on disposition of equipment



(24,988)

(3,212) Accretion of debt discount



2,060

330 Stock based compensation expense



12,574

10,854 Noncontrolling interest adjustments



(2,555)

(3,255) Other



958

548 Decrease (increase) in assets:









Accounts receivable, net



(25,681)

(67,271) Inventories



(10,211)

(17,673) Leased railcars for syndication



(74,129)

37,903 Other



10,434

5,550 Increase (decrease) in liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



46,434

1,718 Deferred revenue



(42,589)

(10,468) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(7,653)

84,843 Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from sales of assets



105,142

19,898 Capital expenditures



(53,503)

(21,194) Decrease in restricted cash



17

15,583 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(17,739)

(550) Other



1,207

550 Net cash provided by investing activities



35,124

14,287 Cash flows from financing activities:









Net changes in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



3,666

- Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



13,929

275,000 Repayments of notes payable



(16,056)

(3,719) Investment by joint venture partner



6,500

- Debt issuance costs



-

(9,450) Dividends



(13,546)

(12,138) Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(41,758)

(19,486) Excess tax deficiency from restricted stock awards



-

(2,453) Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(5,199)

(2,981) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(52,464)

224,773 Effect of exchange rate changes



(465)

(830) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(25,458)

323,073 Cash and cash equivalents









Beginning of period



611,466

222,679 End of period

$ 586,008

$ 545,752

























THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2018 are as follows:

First

Second

Total











Revenue









Manufacturing $ 451,485

$ 511,827

$ 963,312 Wheels & Parts 78,011

88,710

166,721 Leasing & Services 30,039

28,799

58,838

559,535

629,336

1,188,871 Cost of revenue









Manufacturing 380,850

429,165

810,015 Wheels & Parts 72,506

80,708

153,214 Leasing & Services 16,865

14,116

30,981

470,221

523,989

994,210











Margin 89,314

105,347

194,661











Selling and administrative expense 47,043

50,294

97,337 Net gain on disposition of equipment (19,171)

(5,817)

(24,988) Earnings from operations 61,442

60,870

122,312











Other costs









Interest and foreign exchange 7,020

7,029

14,049 Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 54,422

53,841

108,263 Income tax benefit (expense) (18,135)

11,301

(6,834) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 36,287

65,142

101,429 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,910)

147

(2,763) Net earnings 33,377

65,289

98,666 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (7,124)

(3,647)

(10,771) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 26,253

$ 61,642

$ 87,895











Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.90

$ 2.10

$ 3.00 Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.83

$ 1.91

$ 2.74





(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.





THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2017 are as follows:

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total



















Revenue

















Manufacturing $ 454,033

$ 445,504

$ 317,104

$ 508,547

$ 1,725,188 Wheels & Parts 69,635

82,714

85,231

75,099

312,679 Leasing & Services 28,646

38,064

36,826

27,761

131,297

552,314

566,282

439,161

611,407

2,169,164 Cost of revenue

















Manufacturing 356,555

346,653

245,228

425,531

1,373,967 Wheels & Parts 64,978

75,497

77,985

69,876

288,336 Leasing & Services 18,030

25,207

26,247

16,078

85,562

439,563

447,357

349,460

511,485

1,747,865



















Margin 112,751

118,925

89,701

99,922

421,299



















Selling and administrative expense 41,213

39,495

42,810

47,089

170,607 Net gain on disposition of equipment (1,122)

(2,090)

(1,581)

(4,947)

(9,740) Earnings from operations 72,660

81,520

48,472

57,780

260,432



















Other costs

















Interest and foreign exchange 1,724

5,673

7,894

8,901

24,192 Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 70,936

75,847

40,578

48,879

236,240 Income tax expense (20,386)

(24,858)

(8,656)

(10,114)

(64,014) Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 50,550

50,989

31,922

38,765

172,226 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates (2,584)

(1,988)

(681)

(6,511)

(11,764) Net earnings 47,966

49,001

31,241

32,254

160,462 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (23,004)

(14,465)

1,582

(8,508)

(44,395) Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 24,962

$ 34,536

$ 32,823

$ 23,746

$ 116,067



















Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.86

$ 1.19

$ 1.12

$ 0.81

$ 3.97 Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.79

$ 1.09

$ 1.03

$ 0.75

$ 3.65





(1) Quarterly amounts do not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted earnings per common share excludes the dilutive effect of the 2024 Convertible Notes, since the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was considered anti-dilutive, but includes restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, using the treasury stock method when dilutive and the dilutive effect of shares underlying the 2018 Convertible Notes using the "if converted" method in which debt issuance and interest costs, net of tax, were added back to net earnings.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended February 28, 2018:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 511,827

$ 13,948

$ 525,775

$ 63,185

$ 3,415

$ 66,600

Wheels & Parts 88,710

8,951

97,661

5,119

780

5,899

Leasing & Services 28,799

4,365

33,164

16,114

3,794

19,908

Eliminations -

(27,264)

(27,264)

-

(7,989)

(7,989)

Corporate -

-

-

(23,548)

-

(23,548)



$ 629,336

$ -

$ 629,336

$ 60,870

$ -

$ 60,870





















Three months ended November 30, 2017:



















Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 451,485

$ 16,804

$ 468,289

$ 52,969

$ 4,186

$ 57,155

Wheels & Parts 78,011

7,732

85,743

2,418

748

3,166

Leasing & Services 30,039

1,605

31,644

28,190

1,372

29,562

Eliminations -

(26,141)

(26,141)

-

(6,306)

(6,306)

Corporate -

-

-

(22,135)

-

(22,135)



$ 559,535

$ -

$ 559,535

$ 61,442

$ -

$ 61,442









Total assets







February 28,

2018

November 30,

2017

Manufacturing $ 911,505

$ 915,918

Wheels & Parts 260,077

262,349

Leasing & Services 565,626

535,847

Unallocated 694,847

698,576



$ 2,432,055

$ 2,412,690



Information for the GBW Joint Venture, which is Greenbrier's fourth reportable segment and which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting, is included in the table below. Information included in the table below represents totals for GBW Railcar Services LLC (GBW) rather than Greenbrier's 50% share, as this is how performance and resource allocation is evaluated.



As of and for the Three Months Ended





February 28,

2018

November 30,

2017



Revenue $ 62,700

$ 58,000



Loss from operations $ (5,500)

$ (5,700)



Total assets $ 208,500

$ 204,300



























THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended





February 28, 2018

November 30,

2017 Net earnings $ 65,289

$ 33,377 Interest and foreign exchange 7,029

7,020 Income tax expense (benefit) (11,301)

18,135 Depreciation and amortization 18,084

18,370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,101

$ 76,902











Three Months

Ended February 28,

2018 Backlog Activity (units)(1)





Beginning backlog 26,500 Orders received 3,400 Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (1,150) Production sold directly to third parties (4,650) Ending backlog 24,100



Delivery Information (units)(1)

Production sold directly to third parties 4,650 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 250 Total deliveries 4,900





(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:





Three Months Ended

February 28,

2018 November 30,

2017 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 29,355 29,332 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) 3,349 3,331 Dilutive effect of performance awards (3) 7 33 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 32,711 32,696







(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2018 Convertible notes was included as they were considered dilutive under the "if converted" method as further discussed below. (3) Restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in Weighted average diluted shares outstanding when the company is in a net earnings position.

Diluted earnings per share was calculated using the more dilutive of two approaches. The first approach includes the dilutive effect of using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2024 Convertible notes and performance based restricted stock units that are subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved. The second approach supplements the first by including the "if converted" effect of the 2018 Convertible notes. Under the "if converted method" debt issuance and interest costs, both net of tax, associated with the convertible notes are added back to net earnings and the share count is increased by the shares underlying the convertible notes. The 2024 Convertible notes are included in the calculation of both approaches using the treasury stock method when the average stock price is greater than the applicable conversion price.



Three Months Ended

February 28, 2018 November 30, 2017 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 61,642 $ 26,253 Add back:



Interest and debt issuance costs on the 2018 Convertible notes, net of tax 843 733 Earnings before interest and debt issuance costs on convertible notes $ 62,485 $ 26,986 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 32,711 32,696





Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 0.83

